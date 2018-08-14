Musk Just Admitted That His Buyout Talks With The Saudis Began Before He Bought Stock

Have the rest of the world simply misunderstood these laws? Or is it now okay for everybody who knows about buyout discussions, to buy stock in advance?

Let’s open the Insider Trading 101 book: CEO is in talks to have his company bought up, and buys stock in advance of the announcement. Hmm.

In this blog post, Musk makes a stunning admission, writing that his discussions with the Saudis began already in 2017 -- BEFORE he bought stock in the company.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made a stunning admission in his Monday morning blog post: Update on Taking Tesla Private

The issue concerns when his talks with the Saudis began, and how this timing relates to Musk buying shares of Tesla in the open market. Here is what he wrote in his blog post:

“Going back almost two years, the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund has approached me multiple times about taking Tesla private. They first met with me at the beginning of 2017 to express this interest because of the important need to diversify away from oil. They then held several additional meetings with me over the next year to reiterate this interest and to try to move forward with a going private transaction.”

As you can see in the quote above, Musk had discussions about going private since early 2017 and going into 2018. That obviously precedes Musk buying stock in his own company in May and June of 2018, as has been well-documented and reported in Musk’s own filings and in the news reports that followed: Elon Musk just bought another $25 million in Tesla stock

The fact that Musk was having discussions with the Saudis starting about a buyout already in 2017 was obviously not known by the investing public. Yet, Musk was a Tesla executive with that information in hand, who bought stock during that time.

How is this not the most flagrant per-se violation of insider trading laws imaginable? The SEC and DOJ go after people all the time, who buy stock in a company in advance of a buyout, if they had access to privileged information about such discussions.

These type of open-market purchases by public company executives are not very common, and they obviously are not (allowed to) be happening while the person in question is in possession of material non-public information. Being in discussions with a high-profile buyer about a buyout of the company, or as a result of those talks suspecting that such a high-profile buyer might be buying shares, would be the kind of knowledge that would bar a company executive from purchasing shares in the open market. It is so obvious, that a lawyer is not necessary to advise against it.

The downside risk to Tesla shareholders is if the SEC and/or the DOJ looks at these Musk purchases of Tesla stock in May and June 2018 in an unfavorable light. As of this point, we do not know if they have (yet) looked at them, or if they ever will. However, the downside risk to Tesla shareholders if they do, ought to be obvious to any observer.

So what is my best estimate of the potential of such an outcome? Not knowing the willingness of the SEC and DOJ to apply prosecutorial discretion in this instance, and simply judging from what the facts seem to imply in this case, I put the probability at greater than 50%.

Of course, if the SEC/DOJ don’t take any action on this subject, that should logically mean at least a non-zero relief for the stock. However, I have not yet seen much discussion in the broader media about this issue. It’s been overshadowed by the “funding secure” angle. That tells me that the market simply has not given it much attention yet, in either direction.

If this is left to stand, then every executive -- CEO and for that matter anyone else with knowledge of the discussions -- should buy shares in the target company while an acquisition is being discussed. Is that now suddenly legal? Where is the SEC? May we please have a clarification? Perhaps the rest of the world, including me, had it wrong all along.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.