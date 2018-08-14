The Next Healthcare Reform: Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: A reformed healthcare system needs to bolster access and preserve availability of so that consumers and providers both get what they want.

Buffett’s New Strategy

“But the big thing is that Buffett kept buying [Apple] on the way up, and in increasing size! In known filings for this year alone he has raised his take by 50%, buying at a furious pace although it was already up big. There's important information contained in that action. Buffett's preference has always been to buy once, buy well, and sit. What's up with his continuous buying of Apple? Buying a rising stock like that isn't usually Buffett's approach. What it resembles is the buying pattern of an index fund.” (Jim Sloan)

Non-Agency Mortgage-Backed Securities

“Given that the U.S. consumer has the lowest debt service ratio of the last 40 years and is in a good position to pay their mortgages, we think non-agency mortgages present a good investment opportunity where investors are being compensated appropriately for the risk they're taking.” (Columbia Threadneedle Investments)

Mexico And NAFTA

“AMLO’s first year in office could also benefit from a successful conclusion to the Nafta negotiations. Discussions appear to have taken on a surprising urgency of late, with the US focused on ironing out its differences with Mexico, while apparently freezing Canada out of the talks...Overall, while the recent push confirms our view that an agreement is just a matter of time, an early deal would help to further diminish uncertainties that have hampered investment in Mexico since President Trump was elected almost two years ago.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Accountability Of The Fed

“Failed theories, inadequate measurements of risk parameters and model inputs, wholly inadequate and over-simplified econometric models, and an absolute disdain for contrary economic analyses or opinions from ‘outsiders’ is what led to these two great economic and financial crises. The audit of the Fed in 2011 showed that it was willing to grab astounding amounts of power without oversight or accountability. That power has yet to be ceded by the Fed or taken back by Congress. The Treasury acted in concert with the Fed in 2008, and there was significant duplicity employed in the proposals and communications of both of these authorities to Congress and the American people during the ‘GFC.’” (Kevin Wilson)

Global Debt

“[Debt] was the problem that ignited the 2008 crisis, and the scope to respond is much more limited now than it was then. From both the monetary policy and the fiscal perspective, the room for manoeuvre is much smaller.” (Speech, Bank for International Settlements)

Thought For The Day

In a “Thought For the Day” composed last week on the rise in senior bankruptcy last week, one commenter upbraided me for seemingly lecturing folks suffering through severe financial and health crises on the importance of living within one’s means rather than dealing with the broader issues. (I say seemingly because my intention was to warn the non-affluent that that was the best option available, as I did not anticipate any reason for any other kind of financial relief forthcoming.)

I still don’t – not in the near term anyway, and yet…a recent article from Kaiser Health News suggests that a policy discussion of sorts is taking place in an influential venue – among doctors themselves. The American Medical Association has long rejected “socialized medicine,” so it is all the more surprising that its medical school caucus successfully pushed through a resolution to study single-payer health care at the group’s June meeting. I quote:

The debate grew heated — older physicians warned their pay would decrease, calling younger advocates naïve to single-payer’s consequences. But this time, by the meeting’s end, the AMA’s older members had agreed to at least study the possibility of changing its stance. ‘We believe health care is a human right, maybe more so than past generations,’ said Dr. Brad Zehr, a 29-year-old pathology resident at Ohio State University, who was part of the debate. ‘There’s a generational shift happening, where we see universal health care as a requirement.’”

The article gets into some of the politics of the matter. I don’t find the political angle helpful in clarifying this issue, so I’m leaving all that aside. My purpose is to address the key principles to consider were change in the health-care system to trickle up from the doctors to lawmakers.

As the commenter on my article pointed out, health care costs are likely a big contributing factor to senior bankruptcy. While I’ve not seen the data on this, it cannot be denied that health care is extremely expensive, and one of the biggest financial challenges for retirees, even affluent ones. And among the non-affluent, here’s an excerpt from my article last week:

One 74-year-old former carpenter who was disabled in an industrial accident lost his healthcare coverage after his union changed the eligibility requirements, came down with Parkinson’s and suffers symptoms otherwise controllable through medication that he simply can’t afford to purchase. His wife has cancer and they lived off their credit cards until they filed for bankruptcy.”

On the basis of this quote, it seems clear that the key issue for people like this 74-year-old former carpenter is access to care. I have no knowledge of the specifics of his finances, but his “crime” may not have been imprudent financial management so much as his limited means to cope with medications that can be extremely pricey. A Ferrari is also extremely pricey, but I hope we can agree that there is a difference between obtaining access to something we might just want versus something that everyone needs – treatment for a serious illness.

And yet, as important as access is, this value must be balanced against another crucial value – namely, availability. Those who think they can just wave a magic wand and all will be well will come to find that they are waving away the availability of the good they are seeking. Doctors, drug companies and other health service providers must be compensated, and compensated fairly, for their services – not based on any juvenile sense of justice (the usual meaning of the word “fair” as used by politicians), but rather based on adult calculations of what it is worth it to them to provide the desired product or service. For example, medical training takes an extraordinary commitment to many long years of study and residency training, and at great financial cost. We dare not remove the incentive that facilitates the high quality of care that U.S.-trained doctors provide.

Only with those two values in mind – access and availability – can we then invite policymakers to find a way to provide citizens with the goods. Normally, free markets do a wonderful job of distributing products and services across the economy, but it seems like there has been a breakdown in that process in the case of health care. While free markets by and large do a better job than heavy-handed governments in such provision, governments have a legitimate role in overseeing public goods, like education, and U.S. society has increasingly tended toward the recognition that disabled, retired carpenters with Parkinson’s disease should not lack treatment based on their straitened economic circumstances. (But the woeful state of public education is a reminder that a voucher approach empowering private individuals to make their own choices should be at the forefront of this discussion.)

The last round of health care reform seemed to hand off the problem to health insurance companies in a manner favorable neither to consumers nor to providers. It may therefore be worthwhile to study substituting competing non-profit health organizations for the role of for-profit insurance companies. I base this notion on the following quote from the above-linked Kaiser article:

Meanwhile, lots of countries achieve universal health care — everyone is covered somehow — but the method can vary. For example, France requires all citizens purchase coverage, which is sold through nonprofits. In Germany, most people get insurance from a government-run “public option,” while others purchase private plans. In England, health care is provided through the tax-funded National Health System.”

I’ve seen and heard enough about the severe downsides of Britain’s NHS to understand the risks of highly rationed care, but the idea of competing non-profits, as in France, and a parallel private plan as in Germany – an important safety valve for any intelligently designed system –truly seem worthy of the AMA’s plans to study the matter.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.