Apache Corporation - Second-Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

(Image Courtesy: Oil&Gas investor - Alpine high)

Investment Thesis

Apache Corp. (NYSE: APA) is an American petroleum and natural gas exploration and production company with its headquarter located in Houston, Texas.

Apache Corp. offers a visible growth opportunity despite a disappointing trend that started in early 2017 which has eroded the stock value and pushed it to its lowest level of early 2016 before recently recovering.

As I said last quarter, what the market viewed as a selling opportunity, I saw it as an excellent chance to accumulate a strong E&P for the long term, and it paid off. Apache spent a vast amount of CapEx to complete Alpine High, and the market did not like that while it was the right thing to do.

Now, we have many reasons to bet on the long term, mainly supported by strong momentum in oil prices. The path to profitability is clear.

One notable project that generates optimism is called Alpine High where progress toward a value optimized full field development plan is continuing as planned; the company indicated in the second quarter that Alpine High had reached 54K Boep/d end of July, and stated that 2019 production is expected to trend to the upper end of 85 to 100 Mboe/d guidance range.

Alpine High is the engine for a new era of strong results and stock appreciation. However, it will not happen tomorrow, and oil & gas prices are paramount.

John J. Christmann said in the conference call:

2018 has been a year of continued progress on important strategic initiatives and operational performance. On the operational side, we have made several significant advances including drilling efficiencies, strong operational runtime, base decline mitigation, new well outperformance and a step change reduction in Permian Basin completion costs and cycle times. All of these have contributed to our positive production trends year to date.

APA data by YCharts

The key to success for Apache is called Alpine High

Quick presentation

The company's overall strategy has been revised fundamentally after the Alpine High Natgas discovery, which incited the company to spend more than two-thirds of its capital expenditures to develop the West Texas play.

On the midstream side, Apache buildout at Alpine High continues, with additional infrastructure coming online as expected.

The strategic objectives this year included finalizing a joint venture, or partial monetization of the midstream enterprise, and reaching agreements for future oil, gas, and NGL takeaway capacity.

On August 9, 2018, We learned that Apache and KAAC (Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp.) are forming a $3.5 billion pure-play Permian midstream called Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream expects to have more than $900 million of cash and no debt at closing and is projected to be free-cash-flow positive by 2021, said Brian Freed, Apache’s senior vice-president, midstream and marketing, giving the company “substantial borrowing capacity” to accommodate growth plans. Assets for the new company include rich-gas processing plants with inlet capacity of 380 MMcfd, lean-gas treating and compression plants with inlet capacity of 400 MMcfd, 123 miles of gathering pipelines, and 55 miles of processed gas pipelines with three market connections. By the end of 2020, Altus Midstream plans to add 1 bcfd of cryogenic, rich-gas processing.

John Christmann said in the special conference call:

Today’s announcement highlights the significant value Apache has generated through this investment. The new company we are forming, Altus Midstream, will have a market capitalization estimated at approximately $3.5 billion upon inception and will be the only publicly traded Permian Basin pure-play midstream company with full connectivity to gas, NGL and crude oil markets on the Texas Gulf Coast. Altus Midstream will have a simplified C corp structure, a conservative balance sheet and a strategic vision to maximize the future value of this unparalleled midstream business.

Apache Corp. - Balance sheet and production history: The raw numbers

Apache 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues and other in $ Billion 1.630 2.246 1.526 1.482 1.083 1.382 1.438 1.451 1.878 1.384 1.575 1.586 1.742 1.929 Net Income in $ Billion -4.65 -0.86 -4.14 -4.02 -0.37 -0.24 -0.61 -0.18 0.21 0.57 0.06 0.46 0.15 0.20 EBITDA $ Billion 0.85 0.73 -3.38 -4.42 0.40 -0.49 -0.15 0.61 1.22 0.68 0.75 0.95 1.05 1.21 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11.3% 41.3% 4.0% 28.8% 8.3% 10.1% EPS diluted in $/share -12.34 -2.28 -10.95 -10.62 -0.98 -0.65 -1.60 -0.49 0.56 1.50 0.16 1.19 0.38 0.51 Operating cash flow in $ Million 650 1,132 711 174 239 744 651 796 455 751 554 668 615 1,113 CapEx in $ Million 1781 1224 924 879 565 478 440 466 513 711 773 763 877 1,017 Free Cash Flow (Ychart) in $ Million -1131 -92 -213 -705 -326 266 211 330 -58 40 -219 -95 -262 96 Total Cash $ Billion 0.23 2.95 1.66 1.47 1.00 1.20 1.23 1.38 1.52 1.67 1.85 1.67 1.08 0.97 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 12.27 9.68 8.78 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.72 8.54 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.48 8.34 8.34 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 378 378 378 378 379 379 380 379 383 383 383 383 384 385 Oil Production K boep/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Oil Equivalent Production in Kboep/d 601 564 542 493 531 536 520 490 481 460 448 440 440 464 International 294 247 236 185 233 235 242 238 229 216 217 218 208 209 USA 307 317 306 308 298 282 278 252 252 244 231 222 232 255 Permian 159 172 170 174 171 165 158 149 148 146 161 177 183 202 Global liquid price ($/boe) 47.87 58.09 46.34 39.79 31.52 43.14 44.35 47.39 51.20 46.89 49.34 58.36 64.34 69.35 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 2.93 2.73 2.89 2.65 2.15 2.04 2.59 2.85 2.74 2.60 2.75 2.90 2.82 2.50

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow and Oil Production

1 - Revenues and other

Revenues and other were $1.929 billion this quarter, up 39.4% from a year ago and up 10.4% sequentially. Oil production represented 54.8% of the total adjusted oil production and contributed to 80.6% of oil equivalent revenues this quarter. This was thanks to the oil prices this quarter which reached a new record high of $64.27 per barrel while indicating a record production in the Permian.

Apache beat on EPS by $0.11 per share and revenues by $160 million.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow for Apache is negative on a yearly basis and represents a loss of $480 million.

Free cash flow is an essential topic for a long-term investment. FCF should be adequate and positive if the business model is to be considered viable.

APA is not passing the FCF test due to an elevated CapEx that should go down in H2 2018. Note: Free cash flow in the second quarter of 2018 is back to a positive which is encouraging.

3 - Net debt

Net debt is $7.365 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.86x in 2Q '18. It shows that the company is holding a reasonable level of debt relative to its EBITDA. Mainly, it will take 1.86 years to pay off the net debt which is reasonable. Operating cash flow on a yearly basis is $2.95 billion, or 40.1% of APA's net debt is satisfactory.

4 - Oil-equivalent production

The second-quarter total production was 464K Boep/d, or up 0.8% compared to a year ago and up 5.5% sequentially. In 2Q 2018, the Permian record output of 201.83 K Boep/d represented 55.1% of the overall adjusted production mix.

Note 1: I indicated the Permian production in green in the first graph, which was 201,832 Boep/d in 2Q 2018 (Midland Basin and Delaware Basin, outside of Alpine High).

Note 2: Production was 390K Boep/d excluding Egypt tax barrels and non-controlling interest.

Internationally, Apache's Egypt and North Sea regions continued to generate excellent free cash flow, benefiting from the recent price increase for Brent Index crude oil.

Recently, I commented on the North Sea discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea with recoverable resource expected to exceed 10 million barrels of light oil. Apache has a 100% working interest ("WI") in the Garten block. Please see my article here.

According to Reuters, Neptune Energy will buy stakes in two UK North Sea oil fields from Apache.

Neptune Energy Group said it has entered into an agreement to acquire development and exploration assets in the UK Central North Sea from Apache North Sea Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apache Corporation. * Neptune will acquire Apache’s 35 percent working interest in the Seagull development and a 50 percent working interest in the Isabella prospect. * The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, with completion expected this year.

5 - Company 2018 Guidance

Courtesy: APA 2Q'18 Presentation.

Apache expects adjusted production of 394K Boep/d in 3Q'18 or an increase of 2.9% from the second quarter 2018. The growth is primarily due to the Permian which reached 54k Boep/d at the end of July. The company is raising 2018 U.S. production guidance to 260K BOE per day, from previous guidance of 250K to 258K BOE per day

In the press release, the company indicated:

Reported Alpine High net production of 32,000 BOE per day during the quarter, which increased approximately 70 percent to 54,000 BOE per day by the end of July.

The Permian production is expected to increase significantly with a 26-28% CAGR while the international output will slightly decline by about 8% in 2020.

Source: Company Presentation

During 2Q'18, Apache produced 201,832 Boep/d in the Permian, on track to 195K-205K Boep/d in 2018.

Final commentary and recommendation

The takeaway for the second quarter of 2018 is that Apache's Alpine High play is getting some serious traction (upstream and downstream). CapEx is going down and Apache is showing its first quarter with positive free cash flow since 4Q'16. Alpine High is now delivering some impressive well results from key tests.

Timothy J. Sullivan said in the conference call:

Recent completions include a 12 well pad at Blackfoot, which is testing 660 foot spacing in three landing zones, all within the Woodford. The pad is currently flow testing 93,000,000 cubic feet of gas and 200 barrels of oil per day gross and is still improving as it continues to clean up. A three-well Woodford pad at Fox State testing longer laterals near the central crest with early flow back test rates of 19 million cubic feet and 321 barrel of oil per day gross and the Mohican #201, a Barnett wet gas test in the northern flank which recently flowed at 9.4 million cubic feet of gas and 420 barrels of oil per day.

Technical analysis (short term)

Technically, the stock is forming an ascending triangle pattern defined by two lines (resistance $49/support $43.25). Ascending triangle patterns are regarded as bullish formations which should produce a decisive breakout in the mid-term. However, APA is trading in correlation with the oil prices and any weakness or fatigue there will translate to a larger weakness for APA which could eventually cross the line support at around $43.25 to reach the long-term support at $39. If APA turns bullish and reaches $49, I recommend taking some profit off the table.

However, accumulating the stock regularly with a potential starting point under $42 is a good idea in my opinion.

