Global Medical REIT: Strong Buy For This 8.7%-Yielding, Fast-Growing Healthcare REIT

The REIT is growing its AFFO at a fast clip and should benefit from growth drivers in the healthcare industry going forward.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. (GMRE) is a promising real estate investment trust in the healthcare sector that income investors may want to have a look at. Global Medical REIT is poised to profit from strong growth trends in the healthcare industry through its portfolio of medical office buildings, and the company is aggressively growing adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) through acquisitions. Shares are not a bargain anymore, but not fully valued either, in my opinion. An investment in Global Medical REIT yields 8.7 percent.

Global Medical REIT - Business Overview

Global Medical REIT invests in "licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities" in the United States. The healthcare REIT's real estate portfolio consisted of 70 properties reflecting approximately 1.9 million net leasable square feet at the end of the June quarter. The portfolio was fully leased.

Here's a location map.

Source: Global Medical REIT Investor Presentation

Global Medical REIT predominantly invests in medical office buildings, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and hospitals.

Here's a breakdown by asset type.

Source: Global Medical REIT

The majority of the REIT's rental income comes from Texas, which consolidates ~23 percent of Global Medical REIT's annualized base rent.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT has a high-quality property portfolio producing recurring income for the benefit of the company and its shareholders.

Global Medical REIT's weighted-average lease term is considerably longer than its peers' terms which translates into lower cash flow risk for investors. Also, GMRE has a comparatively young asset portfolio relative to its peers in the healthcare industry.

Source: Global Medical REIT

As far as leases are concerned, the majority of Global Medical REIT's lease portfolio matures only after 2025.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Acquisitions Driving Growth

Global Medical REIT regularly acquires new healthcare facilities in an effort to scale its real estate platform and grow cash flow. Year-to-date, the healthcare REIT purchased new properties for a total of $137.5 million.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT has seen strong AFFO-growth in recent years, thanks largely to acquisitions.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Strong Demographic Trends

Global Medical REIT benefits from strong demographic trends in the U.S.: The population is aging rapidly, especially the 85+ age cohort, which will lead to higher healthcare expenditures in the next several decades. The 65+ age cohort, for instance, is expected to double between 2015 and 2060 while the 85+ age cohort is projected to triple.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Dividend Coverage

The healthcare REIT pulled in $0.19/share in FFO and $0.20/share in AFFO in the second quarter, so Global Medical REIT barely covers its quarterly dividend payout of $0.20/share. That being said, Global Medical REIT's A/FFO trajectory is promising, and the company could see an improvement in dividend coverage stats in the next couple of quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Global Medical REIT's dividend stream sells for ~11.5x Q2-2018 run-rate AFFO, and ~1.2x book value.

GMRE data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Global Medical REIT is a promising, fast-growing healthcare REIT with a positive A/FFO trajectory. The company currently just barely covers its quarterly dividend payout of $0.20/share, but if the growth trajectory continues over the next several quarters, investors will likely see improved dividend coverage stats. Shares are not too expensive yet, given the REIT's exceptional A/FFO growth in the past. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.