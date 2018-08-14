ADT Acquires Secure Designs For Small Business Cybersecurity

The deal expands ADT cybersecurity offerings into the small business segment but the firm faces challenges as investors grow impatient.

ADT (ADT) has announced it has acquired Secure Designs for an undisclosed amount.

Secure Designs operates as a Managed Internet Security Solutions provider.

ADT has acquired SDI to offer a range of cybersecurity services to micro- and small-business customers.

The challenge will be to make money on these price-sensitive segments. ADT has a mountain of debt to pay down and a poorly-performing stock since its IPO so needs to execute well to regain investor confidence.

Target Company

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Secure Designs was founded in 2000 to provide complete Internet security services for small- and mid-size businesses (5 to 500 people per location).

Management is headed by President and CEO Larry Cecchini, who has been with the firm since 2002 and was previously CEO of Powers Group DRS.

Secure Designs’ primary offerings include internet security firewalls, private label security for ISP, large distributed organizations and externally managed security solutions.

The firm has developed robust partner programs including its First Partner, IVAR Program, and Technology Partnerships.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global network security firewall market has reached $2.65 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $4.80 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 12.5% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are growing network security and privacy concerns, increasing vulnerabilities in Signaling System 7 and diameter protocols, and encouraging administrative regulations.

The SMS firewall segment is expected to witness the most significant growth thanks to the rapid growth in mobile phone adoption and subscription.

Major competitive vendors that provide network security firewalls include:

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Fortinet (FTNT)

Check Point Software (CHKP)

Symsoft

Cellusys

Adaptive Mobile

Evolved Intelligence

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

ADT didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that ADT had $344.3 million in cash and equivalents and $13.2 billion in total liabilities including $9.5 billion in long-term debt.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, excluding ‘special items’ was $310 million vs. $191 million for the same period in 2017.

ADT has acquired Secure Designs to provide cybersecurity services to the small business segment and the firm will be renamed ADT Cybersecurity.

As ADT stated in the deal announcement,

As ADT Cybersecurity, the company will design, implement, monitor, and manage network defense systems, including firewall services and intrusion prevention, helping protect small business networks from a diverse and challenging set of global cyber threats...With SDI’s resources and technology, ADT will now be able to provide real-time insights into Internet risks and behaviors, coupled with bundled solutions to improve small business performance. Best of all, solutions are customizable to suit the needs of a historically underserved customer segment.

Since ADT’s IPO at $14.00 in January, its stock price has dropped by 35.7%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

The firm announced the acquisition in the context of its quarterly earnings report, so it is difficult to determine the stock’s response to the deal.

Given the non-material size of the acquisition, investors will likely need to wait several quarters before hearing if the deal is proceeding as planned.

From a strategic viewpoint, with this acquisition, ADT is expanding its existing cybersecurity offerings into the micro- and small-business market. The question is whether it will be able to do so profitably, as those customers are usually very price sensitive.

If ADT can bundle a group of security services, both real world and cybersecurity, into a single offering that provides ‘peace of mind’ to micro- and small-business owners, it may have a profitable business segment.

It will need to do so quickly, as ADT’s debt load is still enormous and the cratering of its stock price since the IPO has given it no breathing room for mistakes.

