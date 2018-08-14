BMW: The Ultimate Driving Stock?

Source: Google

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) shares have been pressured recently due to trade war fears. The company has been growing earnings at an attractive pace, but fears of sales peaking is apparent. As competition increases for the growing middle class, the company has expanded its offerings greatly to attract new customers. The company is also at the forefront for driver-less technology and electric cars. As the company continues to innovate, it may be able to grow the number of units sold and thus earnings.

BMW Pulls Back

Auto makers have all recently experienced pressure in their share prices due to rising commodity costs and trade war fears.

BMWYY data by YCharts

As we can see BMW is not alone in facing the pressure. Many of the companies in the auto sector are trading at very low multiples. This is probably due to where we currently are in the economic cycle. Facing possible peak auto sales, investors are worried of a possible downturn in sales. However, BMW has shown that it is able to withstand downward pressure. Sales showed a 2% gain in the first half of 2018 to 1,059,296 units sold. Year to date total group dales are up 1.6%. This is small but still positive and gives investors confidence in the ability for BMW to deliver.

Source: BMW

Investors should be confident with the fact that BMW currently pays an attractive yield of close to 5%. This yield has been steadily rising as well. With a payout ratio in the low 30 percentile.

Source: Morningstar

The fear of a trade war significantly affecting sales should be less worrisome now. We recently saw a positive outcome from a meeting with the President and the head of the EU. European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker met with the president and discussed solutions to the ongoing threat of a tariff on European automakers. Once the study the president has ordered is completed, investors should expect a fair trade deal to be negotiated.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the meantime exports to China have increased due to China lowering their tariff from 25% to 15% and raising it on American auto manufacturers. This should be a positive note as luxury cars from Europe are now priced similarly to American-made economy cars. This will allow for a chance at market penetration that would have been otherwise hard to grab. This should also help grow future revenue as well from the service and parts business.

It also helps that BMW generates a hefty amount of its revenue outside of the U.S.

We should continue to see sales in China grow as the country's middle class rapidly expands and the tariff reduction promotes growth.

The growing middle class should continue to help sales expand and promote future growth. With that the shares should be trading as more of a growth story than a stale industry operator.

Shares currently offer a p/e not seen in 7 years and a p/b below 1.

Source: Morningstar

While there is certainly risk for investors in the event of further trade issues, it may be worth the risk to start a position now in shares while depressed.

Why BMW?

BMW is an interesting company with a long heritage. The company has a great history and a large fan base for their cars. While the competition between BMW, Daimler's Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF), and Volkswagen's Audi (OTCPK:VLKAY) continue to heat up, the company has taken great initiatives at preparing for the future. With the launch of its well recognized "i series", the company has had great success in the electric car market.

Source: BMW Investor Presentation

This success has of course been overshadowed by electric car maker Tesla (TSLA), but that just allows investors to take advantage of the opportunity. It is not a well discussed fact, but BMW delivered more electric vehicles in 2017 then Tesla, with 103,000 sold by BMW and 101,000 moved by Tesla.

The company also has a roadmap for having a large base of electric cars in the next few years.

This is made easier by production line synergy. The company can take gas model cars, replace the drivetrain with the electric option and not have to reproduce a whole new car. This makes for quick savings and low costs. This also should further take share from competitors like Tesla with a limited range of offerings. The more options, the more likely BMW is to gain the sale of a car over the competition. Additionally, as the company starts producing more and more EV's it will recognize cost savings due to higher volume purchases.

The company continues to make investments in the future which are attractive. Recent investments include a $240 million dollar investment into a battery cell center in order to increase the range of its battery's to a 430 mile capability. The company also invested through its "i ventures" division in a company called Mapillary. This company is considered a leader in the street mapping space and should help greatly with the development of BMW's autonomous driving division. As the company continues to innovate we should see continued synergies alongside market share gain.

Lastly, BMW has huge insider ownership by the Quandt family. With close to a 46% stake in the company, the family keeps a close watch with members on the board of directors. It also can prevent a take over from happening, which is less likely then the company making an acquisition in the future. However, investors should like to see a family with so much of their wealth tied to the company as they will likely be more focused on its success.

Conclusion

BMW management has been proactive in preparing the company for the future. With new product launches ahead of competition and a fast electric vehicle sales pace, the company has shown its ability in being the premier luxury auto maker. As the world economy allows for further expansion of the middle class, the company will see more potential customers enter its addressable market. Having the best options in the space for consumers should help it enable to attract customers to its products further. As the company continues its growth strategy, investors can collect a nice dividend and own a piece of a company who's brands they can see every day. While the shares are historically cheap, investors would be wise to add some BMW to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BMWYY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All ideas in this article are of my opinion and are not a recommendation. I am not held liable for any investing decisions made on your behalf.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.