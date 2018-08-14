Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/9/18

|
About: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Includes: DF, IFF, MIC, NICK
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/9/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • RiceBran Technologies (RIBT);
  • Nicholas Financial (NICK);
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC), and;
  • International Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Dean Foods (DF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP);
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE);
  • RBC Bearings (ROLL);
  • Medpace (MEDP);
  • KLA-Tencor (KLAC);
  • Kellogg (K);
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI);
  • Garmin (GRMN);
  • Tableau Software (DATA), and;
  • Armstrong World (AWI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Platform Specialty Products (PAH).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$24,142,860

2

Forum Investors II

BO

Forum Merger II

FMCIU

JB*

$5,550,000

3

Franklin Martin E

DIR

Platform Specialty Prods

PAH

B

$4,593,750

4

Macquarie

BO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

AB

$3,055,340

5

Vv Value Vals Ag

BO

Dean Foods

DF

B

$2,907,275

6

Cdk Assoc

BO

Strongbridge Biopharma

SBBP

B

$1,778,514

7

Ashken Ian G H

DIR

Platform Specialty Prods

PAH

B

$612,500

8

Continental Grain

BO

RiceBran Technologies

RIBT

B

$594,753

9

Stanley Martin

DIR

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

B

$551,280

10

Peterson Adam K

BO

Nicholas Financial

NICK

B

$385,774

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Valueact

DIR,BO

Armstrong World

AWI

JS*

$103,800,000

2

Chabot Christian

F,CB,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$41,171,072

3

Stolte Chris

F,TO,DIR

Tableau Software

DATA

AS

$29,349,088

4

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$27,079,240

5

Kellogg WK Fdn

BO

Kellogg

K

AS

$10,680,105

6

Troendle August J

CEO,DIR,BO

Medpace

MEDP

AS

$7,880,272

7

Hartnett Michael J

CEO,DIR

RBC Bearings

ROLL

S

$3,690,096

8

Convers Pascal

VP

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SITE

S

$2,976,320

9

Wallace Richard P

CEO,DIR

KLA-Tencor

KLAC

AS

$2,736,362

10

Orix Hlhz Holding

BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

S

$2,412,705

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.