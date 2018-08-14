Intel's Robust Upside

Add to this that shares of the firm look cheap on an absolute basis relative to operating cash flow and investors should consider Intel carefully.

Over the 50 years that it has been in business, Intel Corporation (INTC) has established itself as the premier microprocessor and technology service provider in the world, growing revenue through last year to $62.76 billion and accumulating a market capitalization of $223.4 billion as of the time of this writing.

There have been several driving factors along the road to this success, but one in particular, the company’s Data Center Group, has demonstrated that its growth potential and robust margins will likely only improve for the next several years. This, in turn, will drive strong value creation for the company’s shareholders, making it an attractive prospect for the long haul.

A look at the Data Center Group

Although Intel’s Data Center Group is not its largest segment, it is one of the most interesting at this time. At its core, the operating segment can be summed up by the image below. In it, you can see that through a myriad of offerings, Intel offers service, storage, and network solutions to its customers. These consist of enterprises and governments, cloud service providers, and communication service providers across the globe.

*Taken from Intel Corporation

As technology continues to expand, the need for higher processing capacity, as well as the need for reduced latency (a shorter delay in the time that’s required between when an order for data transference has been made and when it actually begins), will only grow. This is where Intel steps in. Through offerings like its new Xeon Scalable processors (which broke over 110 performance-based records), the company enables its customers to meet these needs in ways that haven’t been possible before.

*Taken from Intel Corporation

Though to some this may not seem significant, the potential that it has for Intel is breathtaking. As you can see in the image above, for instance, it’s believed that global data center traffic in 2016 totaled 6.8ZB (where ZB stands for zettabyte, the equivalent of 1 trillion gigabytes). Between then and 2021, it’s expected that global traffic will expand at a rate of around 25% annually, rising to 20.6ZB. Put another way, global data center traffic will have more than tripled between 2016 and 2021.

*Taken from Intel Corporation

As this space grows rapidly, Intel has an excellent opportunity to capture attractive upside. In one of the company’s latest investor presentations, management showed that in 2022, it’s believed that the TAM (total addressable market) for its Data Center Group, which will encompass activities surrounding connectivity, AI, and more, could be as high as $90 billion annually.

This can be seen in the image above. In the next image, shown below, you can see that even the connectivity part of this picture offers really nice results. Between 2017 and 2022, annual connectivity-related revenue should expand by 25% CAGR from $4 billion to $11 billion, with silicon photonics growing at a pace of 36% per year, on average.

*Taken from Intel Corporation

Intel’s in a great position to take advantage of this

It’s undeniable that the future looks bright for this industry, but I believe it’s particularly bright for Intel. For several years now, the company has demonstrated that it can grow while maintaining robust margins. Take a look, for instance, at the graph below. In it, you can see that over the past five years, revenue for Intel’s Data Center Group has grown from $12.16 billion to $19.06 billion.

This represents an aggregate growth rate of 56.8%, or about 11.9% per annum. Moving forward, even if the business were to grow this segment at the 10.6% rate seen from 2016 to 2017, it would have control over 35.1% of the $90 billion TAM that management believes will exist.

*Created by Author

On the bottom line, Intel has demonstrated similar performance. Between 2013 and 2017, segment profits for its Data Center Group have grown by 50.7%, or about 10.8% per annum, rising from $5.57 billion to $8.40 billion today. As the graph below illustrates, the segment’s profit margin has remained fairly consistent, fluctuating from a low of 43.6% in 2016 to 50.6% in 2014. Last year, the figure was an even 44%, putting to bed the fear that the period of 2014 through 2016 might have marked the beginning of long-term margin contraction.

*Created by Author

Not only have prior years been kind to Intel, this year has been particularly amazing for its Data Center Group. As you can see in the chart below, revenue in the first two quarters of this year for the segment totaled $10.78 billion. This represents an increase of 25.3% over the $8.60 billion seen the same two quarters of 2017 and was driven by a 41% surge in the demand from the cloud market, a 10% increase in demand from enterprises and governments, and a 30% increase in demand from the communication service providers market.

To put this in perspective, in the three years ending in 2017, revenue for these three markets had changed, on an aggregate basis, by 58.7%, -5.9%, and 36.9%, respectively. It’s also worth mentioning that it’s following robust growth so far this year that management increased its guidance for this space from $70 billion in TAM for 2021 to the $90 billion in TAM that it is now for 2022.

*Created by Author

As revenue for its Data Center Group has surged this year, so too has its profitability. In the first two quarters of last year, the segment’s profit totaled $3.15 billion. This implied a segment profit margin of 36.6%, well below the full-year averages of the five years ending in 2017. In 2018, profits have grown 69.6% to $5.34 billion. This translates to a segment profit margin for the Data Center Group of 49.5%.

Beyond a strong, profitable, and fast-growing segment, it’s also worth mentioning that Intel as a whole looks reasonably attractive for a market-leading business with nice upside potential. Although net income has declined for at least the past three years, the $9.60 billion in profits seen in 2017 suggest a backward-looking price/earnings ratio of 23.3. The real place to look though is at its operating cash flow. Last year, this figure totaled $22.11 billion, which implies a trading multiple on the entity of just 10.1. And unlike its net income, this figure has grown for each of at least the past three years.

Takeaway

Intel is a large and diverse business, so it can be valuable to look at different pieces that comprise the whole. In this case, we analyzed the firm’s Data Center Group and found a sizable, fast-growing enterprise with fat margins. What’s more, the upside potential for the segment appears material based on management’s guidance, so as long as Intel can continue to be a thought-leader in this space, it’s probable that its share of the space will remain tremendous. For shareholders, this should translate to greater value in the long run, value that is magnified by the fact that shares on the firm, relative to operating cash flow, are quite attractive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.