Bank Of America: What Is Holding Us Back?

Bank of America (BAC) has posted steady declines over the last week in moves that have indicated widespread weakness throughout the U.S. banking sector. The impetus for these declines may come as a surprise to bullish investors, however, as the typical drivers for the banking sector do not seem to be working in the desired direction. Bond yields in the 10-year Treasury note closed above the 3% mark in the early part of August, but BAC is actually trading lower by 2.5% since that activity occurred. For BAC bulls, this should flash warning signals as it could suggest that a potential driver for further rallies is being ignored by the market. Here, we will take a deeper look into what may be causing some of these counterintuitive valuation changes in share prices.

In our previous article on Bank of America, we raised questions about what it might take for the stock to rally to new highs. As a general rule, banks tend to benefit in economic environments characterized by rising interest rates given the strong impact this can have on net interest margins. This is undeniably the case right now in the United States, as the Federal Reserve has made it abundantly clear that their intention is to continue on a path toward tightening monetary policy. The context here is important for Bank of America because one of the lagging aspects holding back the stock can be found in these very areas (lack of growth in net interest income).

Source: Bank of America Earnings Presentation

With this in mind, wouldn’t it make sense that a break higher in bond yields should inspire new rounds of buying in BAC? Recent price moves in the stock suggest that Mr. Market disagrees with this assessment, and the declines in the stock have come in conspicuous conjunction with macro events which seem to be impacting investor sentiment.

Source: Author

For a clue to explain why BAC may be heading lower, we can revisit some of the concerns the Federal Reserve raised in its most recent meeting minutes (linked above). Here, it is clear that voting members have become increasingly concerned about the negative economic effects of trade tensions on global growth. This is important because it suggests the Fed finds itself operating between a rock and a hard place (raising rates to slow inflation vs. hurting economic growth prospects). By extension, it is starting to look as though the market-at-large is taking cues from the central bank in making its own directional trading decisions.

Source: Reuters UK

Longer-term, global trade disruption is an issue that has been tied to escalating conflicts between the United States and China. But the most recent example of this can be found in the market volatility stemming from economic turmoil in Turkey. This volatility has forced investors to redefine which assets fall into the “safe haven” category, and which do not. Since Bank of America cannot rally on the sector-positive news tied to bond yields rising above 3%, it looks as though we can assume BAC is not falling into this broader classification.

The graphic above shows the value of the USD/TRY currency pair (U.S. dollar versus the Turkish lira). Rising values imply weakness in the Turkish currency. The trend activity here shows a relatively well-defined relationship that is inversely correlated to the recent declines seen in BAC (the preceding chart graphic). So it is safe to say that these external events have overshadowed any bullishness that might have otherwise been generated by the rallies seen in U.S. bond yields.

If you are an investor looking to build exposure in BAC, the question you should be asking is whether or not these bearish moves are likely to continue. Unfortunately, the contagion effect here looks the real thing and crisis-level currency volatility has already had a deep impact on banks with significant loans made to corporate borrowers in Turkey. These borrowers are paid for their sales in lira but have substantial dollar-denominated (and euro-denominated) loan obligations. If the lira continues to fall, these companies will have a much harder time meeting their interest payments, and loan defaults could quickly become evident in quarterly earnings results for international banking entities.

The lira has fallen nearly 96% against the dollar over the last year, and the economic situation in Turkey is an issue that is clearly on the radar for President Donald Trump:

Source: Twitter

The concern here is that financial instability could continue to deteriorate longer-term. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected in June, and was granted a wide array of new powers in the process. Erdogan is pressuring the Turkish central bank to avoid raising interest rates (despite the country’s runaway inflation levels moving above 15%). Erdogan’s claim is that higher interest rates create more consumer inflation. Of course, this is not the conventional viewpoint in modern economic theory. This pressuring of the central bank to guide monetary policy is also unconventional from a modern perspective, as it denies the widely-accepted need for central banks to remain independent from their governments. This situation is a mess, and it does not look as though we will be seeing a reasonable conclusion any time soon.

Even if you are not an investor that is concerned about the geopolitics, it should be understood that these events are having a negative impact on equity markets. If these factors continue to weigh on banking stocks, it could mean that we see better opportunities to get long BAC in the weeks ahead. Ironically, the sell-off in Turkey’s currency (and the resulting political tensions between Trump and Erdogan) could put upside pressure on bond yields as investors move into safe haven assets to avoid external volatility. Ultimately, this could create a fundamental framework that benefits earnings expectations throughout the banking sector and leads to new rallies in BAC once all of the dust settles.

Thank you for reading. Please click the “Follow” button to receive more real-time investment alerts from Options Markets. If you found this article interesting, please click the “Like” button at the top of the page (even if it disagrees with your position).

Now it's time to make your voice heard! Reader interaction is the most important part of the investment learning process. Comments are highly encouraged! We look forward to reading your viewpoints on BAC!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.