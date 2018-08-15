Apple: What's Next?

The interdependence between the growth of Apple’s key financial indicators and its multiples indicate the company is highly overpriced.

When Apple’s (AAPL) capitalization met its historical and psychological $1 trillion milestone, an interesting question arose: What's next?

Part 1. No emotions, only numbers

At first glance, Apple's last quarter results really surprised. EPS ttm grew by 25.06% YOY, and it is the fastest growth over the past two years. However, it is worth noting that the statistical "low base" effect helped to achieve this result because the EPS ttm grew only by 2.92% YOY a year ago. Therefore, to understand the real situation, we should look at the longer term growth of this indicator. And here we experience an unpleasant surprise. In the last quarter, the three-year CAGR of EPS ttm amounted to only 8.4% - the lowest rate of growth for at least the last 10 years. The situation is worsened by the fact that the current value of Apple's P/E multiple is approaching its 10-year historical maximum, i.e. we have the slowest growth in Apple's earnings per share on the 10-year time span. At the same time, its current market assessment is approaching the historical maximum. The following chart illustrates the above:

The EBITDA situation is almost similar. The four-year CAGR of EBITDA is one of the lowest since the year 2008, while the EV/EBITDA multiple is now at the level of 2011 when it showed the fastest growth over the past ten years:

Let’s take a look at the more complex multiples.

In the last quarter, Apple’s Return on Equity exceeded 40%, and this is really cool, although it is not a record for Apple. At the same time, the P/BV multiple reached record levels for the period from 2008 onwards. And if you compare these two indicators, it becomes obvious that the market greatly overestimates the achieved ROE level:

In Q3, the Return On Invested Capital of Apple amounted to 22.79% and this is not the best indicator for the last five years (do not have data for a longer period of time). At the same time, the EV/Invested Capital multiple is on the two-year high, which, again, indicates that the company’s capitalization is overvalued.

As you can see, judging by the multiples, we should recognize that Apple is very, very overrated.

Part 2. Drivers

I believe it is enough to take a look at the six following graphs to understand what is the situation for Apple and what are the main drivers of its capitalization growth.

The first one reminds us that the main Apple’s product is iPhones, and it generates, on average, more than 60% of the company's revenues:

The second one shows that the global smartphone market has reached a plateau, its future growth will not exceed 1-2% per annum:

According to the third chart, the mobile Android OS is gradually taking the iOS market share, which means Apple's share of the global smartphone market is shrinking:

The fourth chart shows how the previous two factors affect the quantitative rates of iPhone sales:

The fifth chart explains how Apple manages to build its revenue and profits in the absence of qualitative growth of iPhone sales:

And, finally, the sixth one explains what helped Apple’ capitalization to grow over the past three years:

It is quite obvious that for a while now, the key growth drivers of Apple's capitalization have not been the global smartphone market dynamics or the increased demand for its main product - the iPhone, but the strategy emphasizing the most expensive models, as well as the active shares buyback.

And I'm not saying that these capitalization growth drivers are bad - my point is that after they have exhausted themselves, Apple will have nothing to replace them with.

It is impossible to produce ever-more expensive iPhones and just expect the sales rates to stay the same, at least because each new model is qualitatively less and less different from the previous one. Therefore, the buyers have fewer and fewer reasons to purchase a new, more expensive model.

In addition, amidst the strengthening of the dollar on the global market, the growth of the average iPhone price deals a heavy blow to the Apple market outside the U.S. And no way the 10%-devaluation of the Yuan in the current year would not affect Apple's sales results in China.

Bottom Line

I believe, Apple’s business cycle is approaching the point where its shares look attractive primarily in the context of the dividends and cannot provide an acceptable price return. But the most dangerous thing is that Apple is already significantly overrated.

