Altria: Expect A Major 10%+ Dividend Increase In August

The company will increase the dividend in August, a 10%+ dividend hike is likely.

Article Thesis

Altria (MO) traditionally raises its dividend at the end of August. Based on the company's earnings per share that are to be expected for 2018, Altria will raise its payout substantially in order to hit its stated payout ratio goal.

Coupled with an already relatively high dividend yield of 4.7%, shares of the company provide a lot of income generation potential, which makes them attractive for income focused investors.

Dividend Growth History

Altria is proud of its great dividend growth track record, and rightfully so:

Adjusted for the split of Altria and Philip Morris (PM) about one decade ago, the company's dividend growth record is stellar. The company has raised its payout more than 50 times during the last 49 years.

Altria has announced dividend increases towards the end of August in the past, but earlier this year there was another, irregular dividend increase announcement:

Another Dividend Increase Is Very Likely

The fact that Altria has already raised the payout in 2018 does not mean that they will not increase the payout again. Altria has a relatively clear communicated guideline regarding its dividend policy:

In order to find out what the dividend payout for 2018 will look like, we therefore have to look at Altria's profits during the current year. The company itself guides for adjusted earnings per share of $3.94 to $4.03 for fiscal 2018, representing an EPS growth rate of 16%-19% over 2017's level.

The analyst consensus sees Altria earning $4.01 per share during the current year, the midpoint of management's guidance is $3.99. In order to be conservative, we will assume that Altria's forecast is the correct one.

At an 80% payout ratio, these $3.99 in earnings per share would mean dividend payments of $3.19 on an annual basis. Altria has so far paid out $1.40 this year, the company therefore would have to pay out $1.79, or $0.895 per share, during the remainder of 2018.

A quarterly payout of $0.895 per share would, however, mean dividend payments of $3.58 during 2019, all else equal. Since we do not know management's forecasts for profits during the next fiscal year, this might be too aggressive.

It is more likely that Altria plans to increase the payout to $3.19 (80% of 2018's EPS) on a forward basis. Altria would then pay out $0.7975 per share per quarter over the coming four quarters.

This would mean a dividend growth rate of 13.9% from the current level, such an increase would bring Altria's dividend yield to 5.4%.

Sensitivity Analysis

The above calculation was for the midpoint of Altria's guidance. It is, however, possible that earnings will be higher or lower.

In the following table, we see the new quarterly payout depending on actual EPS. Since the 80% level is just a target, it is also possible that management pays out slightly less or slightly more than that:

EPS $3.94 $3.96 $4.01 $4.03 78% payout ratio $0.7675 $0.771 $0.782 $0.786 79% payout ratio $0.7775 $0.781 $0.792 $0.796 80% payout ratio $0.7875 $0.791 $0.802 $0.806 81% payout ratio $0.7975 $0.801 $0.812 $0.816

We see that a 10%+ dividend increase seems very likely. Even if profits come in at the bottom end of management's guidance, and if the actual payout ratio over the coming year is only 78%, Altria would raise its dividend by 9.6%.

In all other scenarios laid out above, the dividend would be raised by double digits, on top of the dividend increase that we have seen earlier this year.

Investors therefore should look towards the upcoming dividend announcement eagerly, as another sizeable increase in the quarterly payout is quite likely.

Share Repurchases And Growth Prospects

During the second quarter, earnings per share growth was primarily driven by lower taxes. Altria's cigarette sales were negatively impacted by adverse trade inventory movements. Retailers reduced their inventory levels by 1.6 billion cigarettes during the quarter, which suppressed Altria's sales. Adjusted for trade inventory movements, Altria's smokeable products revenues would have increased by low-single digits.

Cigarettes are not a high-growth market, but due to price increases, Altria has been able to grow its margins over time. It is likely that this will remain the case going forward; the core smokeable products segment should thus see some growth in the remainder of 2018 and beyond.

Altria has more promising growth prospects in other segments: The roll-out of iQOS in the US can start as soon as the FDA has approved this reduced-risk, heat-not-burn product. Philip Morris has successfully introduced iQOS in international markets; it is likely that iQOS would generate strong sales growth in the US as well.

Other reduced-risk products that Altria has already brought to the market continue to grow at a solid pace as well. Nu Mark e-vapor volumes, for example, rose by 16% during the most recent quarter.

Since Altria is not paying out all of its profits via dividends, the company can also return money to its owners via share repurchases. During the most recent quarter, Altria repurchased $440 million worth of shares, which means an annual repurchase pace of 1.6% of its share count.

At that level, Altria's earnings per share growth is boosted by close to 2% annually. Over a longer period of time, this adds up drastically, thus these share repurchases are very beneficial for long-term holders. The stock buyback program was expanded by $1 billion in May, thus shareholders can expect that Altria will keep reducing its share count over the coming quarters.

Summing Things Up

Altria's shares trade for $59 right now, which means that shares are valued at slightly less than 15 times earnings right here. This looks like an inexpensive valuation, which points towards an attractive entry price.

Altria will most likely increase its dividend by 10%+ during the next two weeks, which will propel the dividend yield above 5% once again. For income focused investors, such a high dividend yield, coupled with a great dividend growth track record, looks highly attractive.

