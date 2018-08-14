Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/10/18

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 8/10/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're entering another particularly fertile period for using insider data in your investment process, as companies open trading windows to their insiders again after earnings are released. The volume of Form 4s is already increasing, will ramp up throughout August, and stay strong until the end of September.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • SNAP (SNAP),
  • PdvWireless (PDVW),
  • Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC),
  • Intl Flavors (IFF),
  • Energen (EGN), and
  • Cardtronics (CATM).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • MaxLinear (MXL),
  • Mohawk Ind (MHK), and
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Radius Health (RDUS),
  • GCP Applied Technologies (GCP),
  • USANA Health (USNA),
  • Parsley Energy (PE),
  • Microsoft (MSFT),
  • Medpace (MEDP),
  • Halozyme (HALO),
  • Cerner (CERN),
  • Bandwidth (BAND),
  • American Financial (AFG), and
  • Apple (AAPL).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Icahn Carl C

O

Energen

EGN

B

$46,994,232

2

Dalbergia Inv

BO

GCP Applied Technologies

GCP

B

$20,321,514

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$16,155,804

4

Cd & R Investment Assoc IX

BO

Beacon Roofing Supply

BECN

B

$12,189,716

5

Balcaen Filip

DIR

Mohawk Ind

MHK

B

$4,620,068

6

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,363,884

7

Frost Christopher

CEO

Macquarie Infrastructure

MIC

B

$796,699

8

Hudson Executive Capital

DIR,BO

Cardtronics

CATM

B

$755,248

9

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

PdvWireless

PDVW

B

$556,384

10

Seendripu Kishore

CB,CEO,BO

MaxLinear

MXL

B

$500,469

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Medpace

BO

Medpace

MEDP

JS*

$281,261,248

2

Nadella Satya

CEO,DIR

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$35,896,188

3

Illig Clifford W

VCB,DIR

Cerner

CERN

S

$25,180,096

4

Bowen James A

BO

Bandwidth

BAND

S

$14,700,000

5

Gull Global

BO

USANA Health

USNA

S

$11,792,500

6

Kirk Randal J

BO

Halozyme

HALO

S

$9,937,299

7

Federighi Craig

VP

Apple

AAPL

S

$9,917,670

8

Lindner Carl H Iii

CEO,PR,DIR

American Financial

AFG

S

$8,996,111

9

Hinson Mike

O

Parsley Energy

PE

S

$7,560,000

10

Khan Imran

O

Snap

SNAP

AS

$7,393,680

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.