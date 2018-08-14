Pretium Resources: Second-Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

Production totaled 111,340 ounces of gold and 118,205 ounces of silver. Mill feed grade averaged 14.9 grams per tonne of gold for the quarter. Gold recoveries averaged 97.7%.

Pretium Resources reported its second-quarter earnings results on August 9, 2018. Good quarter overall. However, it is risky to celebrate so early in the process.

Image: The Brucejack

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is an attractive new gold and silver producer in Canada. The Brucejack mine has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada, with a high-grade in gold and silver, and small All-in sustaining costs also known as AISC (by-product basis).

The company attained commercial production at the Brucejack mine, on July 1, 2017. Since then, Pretium Resources began to show some signs of vulnerability and inconsistency. The project, well-defined with graphs and projections, entered the new phase of production which required time of adaptation, which is understandable. However, it is unsettling for the market and generates high trading volatility.

As I have written in my preceding article, we are still in the midst of an uneasy period where investors are not sure about their long-term investment. However, after four-quarters of revenues and production data, we can see that the Brucejack mine is a good gold and silver mine with potential. However, it is not sure that it is what has been touted years ago. We will need a few more quarters to get a grip on the real mine potential.

Meanwhile, the company seems to have a handle on what needs to be done to maximize production. Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said it in a few sentences in the last conference call:

With great control fully integrated into our short term mine planning, in March, the positive production trend developed, we've continued through the second quarter will consistently improving results. The great control program is now a standardized component of the mining process and we have sufficient access to a variety of stokes that allow for optimization of odd rates feeding the mill. We now confidently consider production at Bluejack to have achieved steady state, which we can consistently deliver.

I am convinced that the stock is reasonably valued by the market now after a sudden crash early this year, I recommend a long-term hold, up until gold and silver output and costs uphold enough to get a better global understanding of the prospect future growth. A possible accumulation below $8 could be safely considered.

However, one decisive element that should always be factored in when searching for a fair valuation of PVG is the future gold and silver price. Pretium Resources revenues are directly affected by the price of gold and also Silver to a lesser extent.

PVG data by YCharts

Note: Again in this article, I will not comment on the Snowfield prospect that the company owns.

Pretium Resources - A financial snapshot

Pretium Resources 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 0 0 0 0 0 70.88 107.06 89.42 146.48 Net Income in $ Million −26.55 −15.00 −8.56 −4.26 −2.50 −6.98 −2.72 -8.06 31.10 EBITDA in $ Million −35.77 −19.82 −8.31 −9.26 −3.65 14.79 31.92 24.62 81.28 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21.23% EPS diluted in $/share −0.15 −0.08 −0.05 −0.02 −0.01 −0.04 −0.01 -0.04 0.17 Operating cash flow in $ Million −2.58 −1.51 −4.44 −2.59 −4.73 47.24 33.41 24.72 77.28 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 89.08 107.42 121.42 168.19 114.59 56.12 36.51 9.74 5.77 Free Cash Flow (YCharts) in $ Million −91.7 −108.9 −125.9 −170.8 −119.3 −8.9 −3.1 15.0 71.51 Cash and short-term investments in $ Million 287.24 178.49 141.79 171.95 55.31 53.77 56.29 70.54 142.50 Total Long-term Debt + Conv. note in $ Million 388.0 407.9 501.2 673.7 689.9 715.2 744.6 758.9 771.4 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 177.8 178.9 179.9 180.7 180.9 181.3 182.0 182.4 183.5 Gold Production K Oz 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Gold ounce Production Oz - 82,203 70,281 75,689 111,340 Silver Production in oz - 83,233 96,004 94,730 118,205 Gold price realized $/ Oz - 1,281 1,211 1,271 1,276 AISC by-product $/Oz - 788 893 1,004 648

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Second Quarter Production Overview

Production totaled 111,340 ounces of gold and 118,205 ounces of silver.

Mill feed grade averaged 14.9 grams per ton of gold for the quarter.

Gold recoveries averaged 97.7%.

Process plant throughput averaged 2,604 tons per day for a total of 236,990 tons of ore.

Mine development averaged over 740 meters per month during the quarter to prepare additional stopes which will allow for optimization of ore grades feeding the mill.

Source: PVG press release 2Q'18

Source: PVG Presentation 2Q 2018

Gold Production details and balance sheet commentary

The graph above offers a good idea of the three crucial items in the balance sheet, which are: Total cash, total debt, and shares outstanding.

We can see that net debt is now $628.9 million down from $688.4 million the previous quarter.

1 - Revenues Pretium Resources released its second-quarter results on August 9, 2018. It was the fourth full quarter of commercial production. Revenues were an impressive $146.478 million, up from $89.422 million in 1Q'18, with a net profit of $31.097 million or $0.17 per share. The adjusted earnings were $47.0 million or $0.26 a share for the quarter. It was a great quarter and the stock jumped over 15% on the news. However, the realized price for the quarter was quite low and below it is explained why:

Tom Yip, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Total revenues were $146.5 million, and the average realized price for the quarter was $1278 per ounce. Our average realized price was impacted by TC/RCs related to our concentrated sales which are netted within concentrated revenues. To grow that back, the $4.3 million of TC/RCs we realized $1315 per ounce, which was slightly better than the average spot price for the quarter.

2 - Analysis of the All-in Sustaining costs AISC on a by-product basis.

AISC is calculated based on the gold sold. For the second quarter, Pretium Resources sold more than it produced. Generally, gold sold and gold produced are quite similar, and it makes no difference in general. However, for Pretium total gold and total silver sold were significantly lower:

Gold ounces sold oz 115,309 Silver ounces sold oz 118,366

The company indicated an AISC of $685 per ounce on a by-product basis ($1,009 per ounce in Q1), which means that the production of silver is deducted from the costs.

This realized AISC is quite impressive this quarter and shows definitive progress. The company is guiding $700-900 per ounce in 2018. As a reminder, Pretium Resources reported an All-In Sustaining Cash Costs (Life of Mine) initially of $448/oz.

The company defines AISC as "the sum of total cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, accretion on decommissioning and restoration provision, treatment and refinery charges netted against revenue, site share-based compensation, and corporate administrative expenses, all divided by the gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce amount."

I previously said that if the company can achieve $700 per ounce, it will be considered as a very good AISC, well below the industry average which is around $850 per ounce. The company delivered this quarter.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the last conference call:

We now confidently consider production at BruceJack to have achieved steady state, which we can consistently deliver. With over 187,000 ounces of gold produced in total for the first half of 2018, we have delivered on our first half product guidance of a 150,000 to 200,000 ounces of gold. At in all-in sustaining cost to $783 per ounce sold, we have also delivered on our first half cost guidance of $700 to $900 per ounce of gold sold.

2 - Free cash flow

Free cash flow situation is improving with gold production. As expected in my preceding article on PVG, the free cash flow is now positive $71.5 million ($75.5 million TTM,) and I anticipate the company to generate positive free cash flow over the next two quarters 2018 assuming a gold price around $1,200/ Oz. Unfortunately, the price of gold has been weakening and is now $100 / oz. lower than what the company got in the 2Q'18.

3 - Net debt Net Debt is now $628.9 million down sequentially.

The focus for PVG is still the refinancing of the 7.5% credit facility by the end of 2018, whereby the company has the option to extend the due date one year to December of 2019 while paying a 2.5% extension fee on the principal and cumulated interest at December 31, 2018.

The company wants to pay off the existing 8% stream owned by Osisko (NYSE: OR), due to start in January 2020 (See press release below). Pretium Resources has two possibilities to pay off the stream, first at the end of 2018 for $237 million and second at the end of 2019 for $272 million.

Osisko Stream indicated in its last third quarter press release,

The Brucejack stream agreement has a delivery start date of January 1, 2020 and provides for an 8% gold and silver stream payable to OBL and BTO Midas L.P. (together referred to as the "Brucejack Stream Partners") (4% attributable to OBL). The term of the Brucejack stream is the date on which Pretium has sold to the Brucejack Stream Partners 7,067,000 ounces of gold and 26,297,000 ounces of silver, including deliveries under the offtake agreement.

Final commentary and technical analysis

Pretium Resources released its second-quarter results, and I was impressed with the production of gold and silver. It is encouraging progress that we should record as a positive step.

However, it is still a work-in-progress, and it will take a few quarters to adjust production to a reasonable level. I understand that it is not an easy task, and the management is aware of the problem and has performed an excellent job to fine-tune the mining operations.

Again, the variability of the gold deposit is the main issue here and has always been the problem.

The head grade was 9.1 g/t during the first quarter and jumped to 14.9 g/t this quarter which makes me unsure. This significant jump is encouraging, but we have to "wait and see" for a few more quarters at least. The company mined the best ore specifically to maximize results this quarter, but I do not think it can be sustainable for an extended period of time.

Therefore, investors will have to adjust and probably lower their long-term expectations until a time when facts will force them to change again.

Technical analysis

PVG is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with a line resistance around $9.25 and line support at $7.80 now. We could see another pattern called a rising channel pattern with a line resistance around $9.50. These ascending channel patterns are considered bullish for the long term, but when it comes to junior gold mine, it is hard to use "bullish" for the long term. I still expect a few hiccups along the way...

The stock sell-off yesterday is showing that PVG presents a strong resistance at $9.25 (I recommend a partial sell at this level) and PVG may retrace to $7.85 (I recommend accumulating at this level). In my opinion, the stock may experience more weakness if the price of gold crosses the support $1,195/ Oz. However,

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

