CarGurus: Shifting To Neutral On Valuation

The company's high software-like gross margins have allowed it to achieve strong profitability metrics as well (though increased operating spend ate away at profit growth this quarter).

It certainly took a long time for the market to catch on, but CarGurus (CARG) looks like it has finally found its stride. The online used-car marketplace, and a vital marketing channel for secondhand car dealers across the United States, has soared to new all-time highs above $50 after reporting Q2 earnings results.

CarGurus priced its IPO at $16 last October, and I've been bullish on the name ever since. After an explosive one-day performance on its first day of trading, CarGurus traded relatively flat until this summer, when a string of good results sent shares over the top. Here's a look at the company's trading history since its IPO:

CARG data by YCharts

CarGurus' narrative, in my opinion, has finally caught fire with Wall Street and the mainstream investing public. At first, CarGurus suffered due to an association with being a car dealer, like fellow 2017 IPO peer Carvana (CVNA). But despite being a "marketplace" company, CarGurus is far more similar to a software company than it is an e-commerce or internet play.

This is because CarGurus derives the majority of its revenues from subscription contracts with thousands of dealers across the U.S. CarGurus has consistently been the top used-car research and shopping platform (per comScore), so dealers are effectively locked into CarGurus as a critical marketing channel. Its nearly pure gross margins in the mid-high 90s illustrates how profitable each incremental sale is - which, combined with a recurring revenue stream, makes for a powerful profitability story.

Add that also to the fact that CarGurus is one of the few technology IPOs that can produce a positive GAAP net income (which, by the way, grew by 7x this quarter), and CarGurus looks like a winning combination of growth, margin profile, and bottom-line potential.

The only concern on this name is valuation. With shares having nearly doubled since May, CarGurus looks like it may be due for flat or down trading in the near term. A quick valuation check: at its current share price, CarGurus has a market cap of $5.45 billion. If we net out the $141.8 million of cash on its balance sheet, this leads to an enterprise value of $5.31 billion.

Here's the company's revised FY18 guidance that came along with the Q2 earnings release:

Figure 1. CarGurus guidance Source: CarGurus investor relations

Against the midpoint of CarGurus' $436-$438 million revenue range (which is up ~5% relative to the prior guidance range of $415-$418 million) for the year, CarGurus is currently trading at 12.2x EV/FY18 revenues - a significant multiples expansion for a company that, last quarter, traded at just under 8.0x EV/FY18 revenues.

Make no mistake - CarGurus's strong fundamentals certainly merit its recent stock advance and multiple re-valuation, but in my view, shares will have limited upside in the near term. At current levels, I believe CarGurus to be a hold. Though I remain fundamentally bullish on this company's prospects and its growth trajectory, its current valuation gives me pause, and I wouldn't pay more than a double-digit revenue multiple for this name. I'd look to buy shares again at an entry point of $43, which represents 10.0x EV/FY18 revenues.

Q2 download: growth continues a strong recent trend; international picks up steam

Here's a look at the company's Q2 results:

Figure 2. CarGurus Q2 earnings Source: CarGurus investor relations

Total revenues grew 45% y/y to $110.3 million, far surpassing analyst expectations of $103.7 million (+36% y/y) by nine points. Part of the allure with CarGurus is the fact that, despite Wall Street modeling in a steep deceleration curve for this company ever single quarter, CarGurus is still able to blast past these expectations and largely hold its growth rate in-line. Last quarter, revenues had grown at 47% y/y - and so CarGurus barely showed any deceleration at all this quarter.

Dealer metrics were also strong. The company grew its base of paying dealers by 20% y/y to 29,969 at the end of the quarter. The growth in the dealer base is certainly slowing down, with CarGurus penetrated already fairly well into the U.S. market. However, the company made up for a slowdown in dealer growth by continuing to expand spend within the dealer base. Average revenue per paying dealer also grew 19% y/y to $13,130, up from $11,048 in the year-ago quarter (this is the average subscription revenue that CarGurus earns per annum, per dealer).

With the slowdown in domestic markets, CarGurus has turned abroad for its next leg of growth. Though still small, international revenues of $3.9 million grew 87% y/y this quarter (representing a ~4% sliver of overall revenues), and the international dealer base grew also roughly 2x to 3,098 at the end of the quarter. Moving forward, continued growth in the international segment will be critical to ensuring that CarGurus' revenue growth doesn't decelerate too drastically. Expansion in average revenue per paying dealer is another nascent opportunity in international, as this metric hovers around $5,000 for international dealers and is less than half the comparable stat for the domestic business.

This quarter, the company launched its service in Spain - here's some further color from Langley Stewart, the company's CEO, on the earnings call:

I am pleased to announce that in the second quarter, we launched our disruptive marketplace in Spain. We believe that Spain has many of the same market dynamics that have made our focus on transparency and unbiased information successful elsewhere. Needless to say, it is early days in our Spanish business, but we are excited about our opportunity in that region.

Turning to profit - you'll notice as well that CarGurus has also maintained - even slightly improved - its best-in-class gross margin. Virtually no other company operates at the gross margin level that CarGurus does, which indicates that almost every penny of an incremental dollar of sales drops to the bottom line for this company. Gross margins ticked up to a sky-high 94.6% in this quarter, up 30bps from 94.3% in 2Q17.

On the operating cost side, however, CarGurus' spending outstripped its revenue growth. The company continues to focus on R&D and adding engineering headcount, resulting in a 2.5x increase in product and technology spending to $11.8 million. Sales and marketing costs, the largest component of CarGurus' operating spend, also grew faster than revenues at 46% y/y to $80.9 million, consuming 73.3% of revenues (50bps higher than 72.8% in 2Q17). On the whole, operating profit pared down to just $1.4 million, a margin of just 1.3% versus 7.9% in the year-ago quarter.

However, a one-time tax swing has allowed CarGurus to multiply its GAAP net income to $31.3 million. And even netting out these tax effects, CarGurus' pro forma EPS of $0.06 showed upside to Wall Street consensus at $0.04.

Final thoughts

CarGurus certainly shows no signs of slowing down after Q2, especially with continued expansion of the U.S. dealer base (both in terms of absolute dealer numbers as well as their average spending) and a growing opportunity in new international countries. On the profit side, CarGurus' explosion in operating spend certainly leaves a lot to be desired, but for a company that's growing as quickly as this one, the bottom line is a secondary concern.

CarGurus remains a fantastic company that I remain bullish on, but for the near term, I'm pulling back my long recommendation and locking in gains. While the company's ~12x revenue multiple isn't out of line considering the wider appreciation in the technology/SaaS sector, it leaves little room for further upside. I'm waiting for shares to consolidate lower before re-entering a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.