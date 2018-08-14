Buy The Dip In ExOne, The Market Got It Wrong

ExOne missed by a wide margin during the latest quarter. However, the culprit was revenue recognition and not deliveries.

On the face of it, ExOne's (XONE) Q2'18 results were really bad. The headline read EPS came in at a loss of $0.50 missing by $0.17, and revenue missed by a whopping $4.1M, coming in at $10.9M.

Initially, I was shocked, not believing I could have been so wrong. And it was not until I read into the details of the quarterly report, and then later on upon hearing the conference call, that I understood what happened.

In a nutshell, and in the words of the company:

While order flow and deliveries to customers were strong, our recognition of machine revenue was unfavorably impacted by timing of installation and customer acceptance of our printers. We have seen good growth in machine and non-machine order activity which we expect will substantially enhance second half performance in meeting our full year revenue growth rate in excess of 20%

So, while printers were actually sold and delivered in many cases, recognition of revenue did not happen in the quarter. And, this is the only reason for the quarterly shortfall.

Turning to the conference call, the company said it has identified $10M in annualized cost reductions by the end of 2018. This will help the company become cash flow positive and even profitable (hopefully) in 2019, said management.

Th company shipped 18 printers that are waiting arrival and installation. As a result, 80% of machine revenue will be recorded in the second half of the year. As you understand, this not only means revenue will increase substantially by the end of the year but that the company will also reach its goal of 20% growth. And even with the quarterly miss, the company is still growing 19% on a 12-month trailing basis.

In Q2, the company recorded its first ever Innovent+ sale, and the company expects to sell over 20 of these machines in 2019. While these are not very expensive printers as the company said, they are a stepping stone for higher prices printers down the road.

The company will also release a number of new materials in 2018 and 2019. High density 304 stainless, used in the mining and construction industries, is expected for release in the Fall. 718 nickel alloy expected in the first half of 2019 is corrosion and heat-resistant and will be targeted for the aerospace, energy, medical, and nuclear industries.

The company was also awarded a Missile Defense Agency contract worth about $500,000 to be completed in June of 2019. The company said it expects more jobs from this "very important customer".

Overall, I have to say this was one of the most positive conference calls I have heard in a long time. There was nothing negative in either the tone of the call, guidance, or anything associated with the future of the company.

So, why did the stock tank so much after earnings?

What I think happened is this. There was a lot of hot money entering the stock before earnings, on the back of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) quarterly results that caused its stock to rally about 30%.

I was already positioned in XONE before earnings (riding on profits), and upon seeing the rally in DDD, I was also hoping for a similar pop in XONE.

But when earnings were reported and traders got disappointed, everyone came out and dumped the stock, after which algorithmic trading took over and the rest is history.

However, I must say that the stock traded a lot of volume to the downside. So, on the one hand, buyers found an opportunity to enter the stock, and on the other, many short sellers who read the press release correctly probably found the perfect opportunity to cover.

In short, the shorts got lucky this time.

XONE Short Interest data by YCharts

About 15% of the float of XONE was shorted, and about 30% of DDD at the time earnings were announced. So, while I did not expect the kind of pop we witnessed in DDD, I was expecting at least a 10% pop from the $8 handle, if earnings came in a little better.

Am I worried about XONE's stock?

Not one bit. My only concern is that my position might prove to be dead money for a while. But then again, I had already bought the stock on a previous trade and made some fast money with it. So, while I am currently under water a bit, I am not losing money in the stock. You win a some and you lose some, that's the name of the game.

But as far as the future trajectory of XONE's stock, I am not only sure it will outperform the market over the next 12 months, but it will also do better than DDD, that has been on a tear over the past several days.

If analysts are correct (and I think they will prove to be), XONE's revenue will increase 21% in 2018 and 25% in 2019. The average price target for XONE shares is $12.50, or about 80% higher than where the stock is today.

In the case of DDD, analysts are expecting 8.4% growth this year and about 5% for 2019. At the same time, DDD is currently trading at almost 3X projected 2018 revenue, when XONE is trading at about 1.5X revenue for 2018. So, if DDD only grows by 5% next year, I am willing to take bets from today that over the next 2 years or so, its stock will be about where it is today.

Bottom line

While I didn't like the fact that XONE was not able to recognize some of its Q2 revenue, over the longer term, I expect XONE to outperform the market, and DDD by a lot. Especially, if the company becomes even slightly profitable in 2019, as management is targeting.

Nothing has changed about my stance on XONE, and I expect the stock to cover lost ground next quarter, if not within the next several weeks.

The company is poised for very high growth from now on, and I expect it to outperform the sector as a whole.

XONE is not a very big position of mine. However, I expect to triple my position when the technicals on a weekly scale become bullish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XONE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.