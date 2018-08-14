Apple: Cheap Doesn't Make Sense

Next month, Apple (AAPL) is expected to launch three new versions of its flagship iPhone. There is plenty of talk about this year featuring a "budget" phone, given some consumers were put off by the high price tag of the iPhone X last year. Unfortunately, I think most of these reports are missing the point here, likely leaving consumers in for a surprise when the reveal day comes.

The three devices expected to be launched this year can be seen in the graphic below compared to their prior year counterparts. With OLED supplies increasing, Apple is expected to launch an updated version of the iPhone X (the "5.8 inch OLED), along with a larger version at 6.5 inches. The "budget" phone many are talking about would still feature a LCD screen.

(Source: MacRumors iPhone roundup, seen here)

First of all, there isn't really a "budget" iPhone when you consider the entire realm of smartphones. Apple considers itself a producer of premium products along with a substantial ecosystem, and thus it prices all of its devices above industry averages. If you are looking for a cheap iPhone, you are likely looking at the small screen SE version or older iPhone models.

Like I mentioned above, there was some consumer pushback about the starting price of the iPhone X last year, although Apple management has said it has sold extremely well. In a potential preview of what's to come, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) just unveiled its Note 9 smartphone that features a four digit starting price, one dollar higher than the iPhone X. There is the possibility that the 6.5 inch OLED iPhone launching this year starts even higher than that.

What bothers me though is when people call the LCD model for this year a "budget" or "cheap" phone. Just because it will be cheaper than the OLED versions doesn't make it a cheap phone. Yes, it will have a lower starting price because a LCD screen is cheaper and it likely won't have all the bells and whistles of the OLED models, mainly the dual rear camera.

As a result of the "budget" word being thrown out there, there are some expecting the model to be priced lower than previous versions, perhaps starting as low as $599. That doesn't seem to make sense given the current iPhone 8 goes for $699, meaning the iPhone 8 getting the usual one year old discount would be in line for an updated $599 price this year. Also, you should take into account the expected upgrades compared to the iPhone 8:

Screen expected to go from 4.7 inches to 6.1 inches.

RAM memory expected to go from 2 GB to 3 GB.

Usual processor upgrade, A11 to A12.

Larger physical device likely means larger physical battery.

Likely yearly upgrades to either front/rear camera or both.

Does it really make sense to expect a price cut given the above, especially a roughly 30% increase in diagonal screen size, the processor upgrade, and more RAM? In fact, I've made the argument in the past that we could actually see a higher price this year, perhaps this new LCD model starting at $729 or $749. Apple management guided to 50 basis points of year over year gross margin improvement. While some of that could be to DRAM prices finally starting to improve, I can't see how margins would rise if Apple was going to price this new phone much lower. At $599, you'd likely be looking at a sizable hit to margins not only due to a $100 lower starting price, but likely a higher cost base given the above improvements.

So as we continue to head towards the unveiling of this years iPhone models, I hope consumers and investors don't really think the phrase "budget iPhone" means something. Just because a new LCD version may be cheaper than its OLED counterparts doesn't make it cheap, and I can't see how Apple would slash prices all while making significant improvements. As a result, we should see the iPhone 8 get the usual price cut, and it is possible that the 6.1 inch LCD version actually starts at more than $699. If Apple really was going to go cheap, it would update the iPhone SE, but that doesn't seem to be the case in the near term. In the end, I hope that everyone stops throwing around the terms "cheap" and "budget" as if they are really meaningful, because I think it is very misleading to say so.

