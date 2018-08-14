PetroChina Set To Double Output At Iraq Oil Field

The Halfaya oil field was discovered in Southeastern Iraq in 1976 in the Missan governate, and estimates point towards the field housing 4.1 billion barrels of oil in place (with a medium-grade API rating). A petroleum licensing round in December 2009 awarded the contract to develop the Halfaya oil field to PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) (the listed arm of China National Petroleum Corporation has a 37.5% stake in the endeavor and the operatorship), Total (NYSE:TOT) (France's oil major, 18.75% stake), Petronas (Malaysia's state-owned oil & gas company, 18.75% stake), and Iraq’s Southern Oil Company (its 25% stake is owned through the Missan Oil Company). At the time and possibly to this day, the Halfaya development is the largest overseas project PetroChina Corporation Limited has taken lead on. Let’s dig in.

A small giant in the making

PetroChina announced that the Halfaya oil field had reached first-oil by the June of 2012, which was 15 months ahead of schedule. During the first development phase, the field had a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of crude per day and was producing 92 MMcf/d of natural gas. Halfaya oil production is primarily exported while natural gas production (both methane and liquified petroleum gasses, butane and propane) is sold to domestic markets. Dry gas production is specifically allocated to power plants to improve the reliability of Iraq’s electricity grid.

An interesting tidbit from the first development phase was this project saw Iraq’s national oil company drill its first multilateral well, which was also a first of its kind for the nation. This showcases the transfer of expertise from oil majors like PetroChina, Total, and Petronas to the national oil companies they do business with.

By December 2012, PetroChina had received its first cargo of crude oil as part of its compensation to develop the Halfaya oil field. A fully-loaded VLCC (a very large crude carrier, which have just over 2 million barrels of crude storage capacity) set off from the Basrah oil export terminal in southern Iraq and was on its way to China by mid-December. By late-January 2013, another VLCC loaded with crude was to set sail to China. Readers should note that while those cargos were sailing to China, it appears PetroChina opted to market the crude to refineries in other countries (most likely refineries in other Asian countries to receive the best prices).

This compensation structure changed later in 2013, when PetroChina’s term crude oil deal expired. When it comes to the dollar renumeration amount, the bid the PetroChina-led consortium offered was to be compensated to the tune of $1.40 per barrel of crude lifted from the Halfaya oil field. This is on top of getting back the development costs required to bring the field online and to ramp up production to peak capacity as stipulated in the agreement, minus the non-refundable signature bonus of $150 million. These are numbers for the entire consortium.

By April 2013, construction on the second development phase had begun. This phase sought to double the crude production capacity of the Halfaya oil field to 200,000 bpd. By August 2014, the consortium had increased the Halfaya oil field’s production capacity up to that level. Additional export handling infrastructure had to be constructed to make this possible, which included building a new crude processing center with 5 million metric tons of oil handling capacity per year, 165 miles of additional trunkline pipelines to support rising oil exports out of Basrah, and other necessary infrastructure (such as upgrades to the development’s natural gas handling capabilities).

For the final development phase, the goal was originally to push the Halfaya oil field’s production capacity up to 535,000 bpd. However, in part due to the lackluster terms being a sub-contractor offers and in part due to the steep drop in oil prices, the terms of the production license changed. Initially, the deal lasted for 20 years and the consortium had to increase the Halfaya oil field’s production capacity to 535,000 bpd. Now the production license lasts for 30 years and the consortium aims to increase the field’s crude output capacity to 400,000 bpd.

Phase 3 envisions building additional pipeline export infrastructure to the Basrah oil export terminal, another crude processing terminal to handle those additional volumes beforehand, significant amounts of storage capacity, and most likely will also include upgrades to the natural gas handling infrastructure. As things stand today, it is likely Phase 3 will be completed around 2018/2019.

While I noted that Phase 1 came online way ahead of schedule, by Phase 3 the consortium was way behind schedule compared to the initial battleplan (which called for the project to be completed by the end of 2016/2017). However, this is largely by design as there was no reason to speed up development activity. While Iraq, for obvious reasons, was very gung-ho to see the nation’s oil production capacity continue to ramp up to ever higher levels, the consortium had no financial reason to allocate the kind of capital to make that possible when faced with the oil bust of 2014 - 2017. Dwindling cash flow generation, a product of Brent collapsing down to $30-40 a barrel, forced the various partners that made up the consortium to dramatically cut back on spending across the board. It is also possible that Iraq was more willing to hold back on growing its oil production capabilities in light of the OPEC+ production curtailment deal.

As an aside, it is possible the ownership structure changed somewhat since the production license was first signed, as Total notes that PetroChina has a 45% stake in the Halfaya oil field, followed by Total (22.5% stake), Petronas (22.5% stake), and the Southern Oil Company of Iraq (10%). However, I was unable to find concrete evidence to support SOC reducing its stake in the Halfaya oil field. It is possible Total is considering a different set of assets and their respective ownership in the calculation of that ownership figure. It is quite often the case that each asset within a development like this has a different ownership structure, for instance the international oil majors own a larger portion of the upstream side of things (namely the oil field and the related production facilities) but a smaller portion of the midstream side of things (such as the storage facilities, crude processing plants, or export pipelines).

Final thoughts

While the terms of the deal, like any sub-contractor deal, aren’t great, 4.1 billion barrels of oil in place is a lot of oil. Doing some back of the envelop math, PetroChina Corporation Limited is entitled to about ~$80 million a year (not including the reimbursement of development costs, and I’m assuming a 37.5% interest in the sub-contractor revenue streams) when the Halfaya oil field is producing 400,000 bo/d along with some natural gas production as well.

A 50% recovery rate would enable the Halfaya oil field to sustain that production rate for ~13 years going forward, and I’m factoring in the crude already produced from the field. That is good for a ~$1.13 billion addition to PetroChina Corporation Limited’s bottom line over the course of the entire project, which includes the firm’s share of the signing bonus paid to Iraq’s government for the right to develop the field. Of course these figures would shift upwards if it turns out Total is right and PetroChina Corporation Limited is entitled to 45% of the sub-contractor revenue streams.

The Halfaya oil field has helped make the Missan governate a top oil producing province in Iraq, and proved that PetroChina Corporation Limited is a serious contender in this space. While many major oil exporting nations, whether they are in the Middle East or Central Asia or Latin America or anywhere else, often turn to the Western energy giants for their oil & gas development expertise, PetroChina Corporation Limited is giving those nations another option. Phase 1 and Phase 2 came online in a timely manner, and if it wasn’t for the oil bust, Phase 3 would have most likely also come online in a timely manner as well. Thanks for reading.

Author’s note: Some of the companies mentioned above don’t trade on a major U.S. stock exchange, which come with their own sets of risks and rewards. Always do your own due diligence before investing.

