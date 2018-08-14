Caesarstone Does Have Room For Improvement

While the potential exists for considerable further improvements and growth is solid in other markets, we think a wait-and-see approach is best as there are also some headwinds.

The company is addressing problems in two of its core markets, the US and Israel, and some progress is being achieved.

Is there money in stones? Well, here is Caesarstone (CSTE), which produces a variety of quartz surfaces, mostly used in kitchen tabletops, wall panels and floor tiles and the like. Here is a five year bird's-eye performance view:

CSTE Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

There has been considerable revenue growth, but returns have significantly deteriorated for more than a year. This hasn't gone by unnoticed for investors either, obviously:

CSTE data by YCharts

But you see at the end of the graph a little jump in the share price to over $17; are there any green shoots?

Q2 Results

The jump was after producing Q2 results, which weren't all that pretty at first sight:

Revenue growth was flat at $149.2M (-1.5% on a constant currency basis).

Gross margin declined by 250 basis points to 32.4%.

Operating margin declined by 408 basis points to just 8.9%.

Nevertheless, EPS came in at $0.43, a huge beat with respect to expectations ($0.25) and the company also declared a $0.15 dividend. And while many y/y metrics have gone south, sequentially there was a considerable improvement in sales and margins, as sales increased from $136M in Q1 to $149.2M in Q2.

Here is a little geographical break-down of revenue growth (from SA):

USA $60.36M (-6.9% Y/Y); Australia $34.73M (+1.4% Y/Y); Canada $27.35M (+8.2% Y/Y); Israel $9.13M (-15.9% Y/Y); Europe $9.13M (+31.1% Y/Y) and Rest of World $8.55M (+27.2% Y/Y).

As you can see The problems are mostly located within the US and Israel even if some of the growing parts are inflated by currency developments.

There were operational problems in Israel (earnings PR):

increased product complexity and other manufacturing challenges in Israelalong with inventory and logistics inefficiencies and higher raw material costs.

In the US, sales were down due to weakness in sales to IKEA, which changed its promotional structure and softness in their core business. These are mostly on the distribution side but the company is improving its production site at Richmond Hill.

Management does see recovery in the US in H2, both y/y and sequentially on the back of the substantial Richmond Hill plant improvement, sales execution with a leadership change and other personnel changes, adding new talent.

There is also a major focus on penetrating the big boxes like Ikea. The company is also restructuring the distribution operations and reducing cost.

What's more, the improvements in Richmond Hill serve a bit as a template for getting improvements in the plant in Israel.

Margins

CSTE Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Both Q2 gross as well as operating margin recovered in Q2. The 700 basis point sequential improvement in gross margin had three components:

Higher average selling prices and volumes: 300bp.

Improved distribution efficiency in the US: 100bp.

Operational improvements in the US and Israel: 300bp.

Management sees the last two items as sustainable, that is we won't see much further price and volume recovery meaning gross margins will decline somewhat in H2.

Operating income declined from $19.3M in Q2 2017 to $13.3M in Q2 2018 due to higher S&M expenses and a one-off $1.2M cost due to the relocation of their US supplier.

Cash

CSTE Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flows have imploded pretty dramatically but share based compensation isn't large and there is no dilution. The company pays a $0.15 per share dividend.

CSTE Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

The company has $104.6M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits, or $95.6M in net cash.

Guidance

The outlook is negatively impacted by the rise in the dollar, which knocks $10M of the company's 2018 sales forecast which they now expect to come in at the low half of the $590M-$610M range. EBITDA is unchanged and expected to come in between $74M and $82M.

Valuation

CSTE PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation isn't terribly onerous, analysts expect EPS at $1.04 this year and the next. The shares have been really down substantially:

Conclusion

The stock price jumped on better than expected Q2 figures as sales and margins recovered. They have the potential for further recovery as the company is addressing problems in the US and Israel, and growth elsewhere is pretty solid.

However, these are not a given and there are headwinds from the currency market so we think the best is to take a wait-and-see attitude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.