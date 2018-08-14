If You Find Yourself In The Middle Of The Atlantic Ocean, Which Direction Should You Be Heading To?

An investor swimming at the middle of the Atlantic ocean should certainly be heading West.

Banks are the best barometer to sense where the wind blows.

There is no better place to look at the global stage than banks.

On the East side of the Atlantic ocean we find Europe, where the banking system is governed and controlled by the European Central Bank ("ECB").

The ECB moved to negative rates in June 2014 and in-spite of plans to back off its widening monetary policy, remains there for now.

On the West side of the Atlantic ocean we find the United States of America, where the banking system is governed and controlled by the Federal Reserve ("Fed").

The Fed has already hiked its fed funds benchmark rate seven times since December 2015.

Effective Federal Funds Rate

data by

YCharts

Banks love higher rates because higher rates normally allow for spreads to widen. Widening spreads, in their turn, allow banks to increase their profits because the difference between what they charge on loans to what they pay on deposits is widening.

Total returns since June 2014 when the ECB has adopted a negative-rate policy: US Financials (XLF): +64%. European Financials (EUFN): -10%

By the way, there is nothing new in here. Except for a brief sigh of relief back in 2009, European banks have been treading water even since 2010:

So if you find yourself right in the middle of the Atlantic ocean, scratching your head while thinking where you should be heading to (east or west), my advice to swimmers and investors alike is: Head west!

If you are going to swim east - you'll find nothing but trouble.

Lots of it.

Author's note: If you like this article, please scroll up and follow us. In order to make the most out of following us, please make sure that you're not only following us, but also doing so at real time:

That's the only way to get notifications regarding both articles and blog posts that we publish at real time.

Blog Posts notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author at real time. In order to receive notifications regarding both articles and blog posts (such as this one) that we publish regularly at real time you must ensure that you're (not only) following us (but also doing so) at real time. In order to follow us at real time go to Author Email Alerts, where the list of all the authors you follow appear, and make sure that "get e-mail alerts" is ticked on!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.