Ameri Holdings, Inc. (AMRH) CEO Brent Kelton on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ameri Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Sanjay Hurry - Investor Relations

Brent Kelton - Chief Executive Officer

Viraj Patel - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Robert Brezza - Northland Capital

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Sanjay Hurry

Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Ameri100’s 2018 second quarter financial results conference call. The earnings release referenced on this call is accessible on the Investor Relations page of the Ameri100 website and the SEC website. On the call today are Brent Kelton, Chief Executive Officer and Viraj Patel, Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, management will hold a question-and-answer session.

Words such as but not limited to belief, expect, anticipate, estimate, intend, plan, targets, likely, will, could and similar expressions or phrases identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements about Ameri100's financial and growth projections as well as statements concerning our plans, predictions, estimates, strategies, intentions, beliefs and other information concerning its business and the markets in which the company operates.

Future performance of Ameri100 maybe adversely affected by the following risks and uncertainties, level of market demand for its services, the highly competitive market for the types of services that it offers, market conditions that could cause its customers to reduce their spending for its services, the ability to create, acquire and build new businesses and to grow its existing businesses, its ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, currency fluctuations and market conditions around the world and other risks not specifically mentioned herein, but those that are common to the industry. For a detailed discussion of these factors and risks, investors should review Ameri100's reports on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC which can be accessed through the SEC website. Forward-looking statements made on today's conference call are based on management's beliefs and opinions at the time the statements are made. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Ameri100 undertakes no duty to update its information to reflect future events, information or circumstances.

With that said, I would like to turn the call over to Brent Kelton, Chief Executive Officer of Ameri100. Go ahead, Brent.

Brent Kelton

Thank you, Sanjay and thank you everyone for joining us on our call. I will begin this morning with a brief review of our performance for the quarter. Viraj will then provide you with greater detail in our financial results as well as actions taken subsequent to the close of the quarter to cleanup our balance sheet. I will then conclude the call with some thoughts on the remainder of the year before opening out to your questions.

For the second quarter, what stands out the most is the achievement of profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis during the quarter and for the year, which is in line with our guidance. To put this achievement into perspective for those of you that maybe new to Ameri100, we entered 2018 with one overarching objective to forge a unified company out of our disparate acquired parts, establishes sustainably profitable business model and deliver organic revenue growth. As a part of the integration process, we focused on streamlining and reducing costs across the aggregated business. We also focused on merging our sales forces and dedicating them to selling high margin solutions supported by a world class solutions delivery team and a broadened offerings portfolio. We also made modest investments in solutions pipeline building activities that I will discuss shortly.

Two quarters later, our integrated businesses operate under the Ameri100 brand with a single streamlined back office organization. Our product offerings portfolio spans the steady growth enterprise market and high growth, high margin digital and cloud markets. Our sales force is trained and infinite with the new consolidated compensation plan that rewards high margin solution sales pursuits and deemphasizes lower margin professional services revenues. The results of our efforts are supported by our second quarter results with solid solution sales and operational execution which engineered in almost $750,000 turnaround in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. Our top line performance demonstrates execution on our solution sales strategies as well as the impact of our strategy to reduce and closely manage our SG&A costs. Let me offer some color on this.

First, we have focused our sales assets to solution sales the results of which is a shift in revenue mix towards more solutions revenue. Second, we have removed marginally producing sales personnel and sales personnel that only focused on low margin professional services revenue, we have not yet replaced those people with solution sales personnel, but we plan to do that in Q3 and Q4 in order to drive more organic solutions revenue growth. The mix shift in revenue is deliberate. Solution sales are more profitable for us and created secured relationships with our clients giving us opportunities for additional high margin contracts that can convert into long-term support and maintenance engagements. As a consequence, we continued to pair back lower margin professional services proceeds in the second quarter, which resulted in lower revenue year-over-year for the quarter in the first half of the year.

We expect to sustain this mix shift in revenue for the balance of this year. It is worth noting that we expect the rate of decline in low margin professional services revenue to flatten through the end of the year. Gross margin in the quarter improved by nearly 250 basis points and solution sales grew as a percentage of revenue. Year-to-date we have secured 25 solution wins with six coming in the second quarter compared to ten in Q1 including one new client win that was an SAP S/4HANA product cloud deployment for which we were selected as the client strategic partner in the migration of its legacy IP infrastructure to SAP’s new S/4HANA platform. We are going to be deploying this in the private cloud environment. This is a solutions win that holds future opportunities for us. As the client strategic partner, we are well positioned to bid on additional projects as a part of the clouds overall migration path.

We also announced another new client win and another migration opportunity. This win was the leading North American manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverage packaging and storage products. This one is noteworthy because it demonstrates our close and growing collaboration with SAP in securing new opportunities. We also moved to extend our capabilities in support of digital and cloud sales opportunities at the center of enterprises business transformations with a new partnership with a machine learning company called Bayestree Intelligence. At a time when SAP is investing in machine learning to simplify enterprises transitions to the cloud with S/4HANA, our ability to use machine learning as an engine should drive enterprises digital transformation aligns us with the needs of our clients and is very complementary to SAP’s products.

Operationally we executed on plan, SG&A expenses in the quarter declined 25% year-over-year. As enterprises migrate to SAP S/4HANA and other high demand SAP solutions, we hold the natural advantage as one of the few SAP dedicated consultancies to middle market and large enterprises. With the publication of our second quarter results, we are leveraging this advantage to drive stronger solution sales and sustained profitability.

I will now turn the call over to Viraj Patel, our CFO to review our financial results for the second quarter in a little more detail. I will then come back with some thoughts on the second half of the year before opening the call to your questions. Viraj?

Viraj Patel

Thank you. Good morning everyone. Before reviewing our fiscal 2018 second quarter financial results, please note that unlike our first quarter results in this 2018 period was not comparable to the same period for 2017 due to the timing of an acquisition. The 2018 period this quarter is directly comparable for the same period for 2017.

To begin, second quarter revenue was $11.1 million, a decrease of 10% from $12.3 million for the second quarter of 2017. The variance in revenue was due principally as Brent has addressed due to a shift in our sales towards high margin solution sales with less emphasis on low margin professional services revenue opportunities. Gross profit was $2.4 million compared to $2.3 million for a year ago period. Gross margin includes approximately 250 basis points as a result of solutions sales purpose in the quarter.

SG&A expenses, excluding non-cash stock compensation charges, decreased approximately $700,000 as we continue to restructure and streamline our acquired entities in the quarter. Depreciation and amortization expense amounted to approximately $800,000 for the period ended June 30 that was flat compared to a year ago period. Just to remind all of you, we capitalized the customer list acquired during various acquisitions resulting in higher amortization cost. As a reminder, the customer list for each of these acquisitions, are amortized over a period of 16 months. We returned to profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the second quarter generating approximately $141,000 in profits compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $600,000 in the prior period, mainly as a result of reduced SG&A expenses and lower stock-based compensation expense. GAAP net loss for second quarter was $1.4 million or $0.07 loss per share compared to GAAP net loss of $3.8 million or $0.26 loss per share for the prior period.

Turning to our results for the 6 months ended June 30, 2018, revenues came at $22.1 million, a decrease of 10% from $24.6 million for the 6 months ended June 30, 2017. The variance in revenue is due principally to the presence of a large project with the national home improvement retailer in the year ago period that was concluded last year and as a result of the aforementioned solutions sale strategies. Gross profit for the 6 months of 2018 was $4.7 million compared to $500 million for a year ago period. Gross margin decreased approximately 150 basis points due to the aforementioned large projects in the product that carried higher gross margin.

SG&A expenses excluding non-cash stock compensation charges decreased by approximately $600,000 due to streamlining and restructuring activities. Depreciation and amortization expense amounted to $1.6 million for this quarter and was flat compared to the same period last year. As I mentioned earlier, the customer list we acquired during the acquisition get capitalized and we amortize those customer lists over a period of 60 months.

Our adjusted EBITDA for the period June 30, 2018 was a profit of approximately $30,000 compared to a profit of approximately $231,000 in the last year period as a result of reduced SG&A expenses and lower non-cash stock-based compensation expense. GAAP net loss for the period ended June 30 was $3.5 million or $0.90 loss per share compared to a GAAP net loss of $5 million or $0.35 per share in the prior period.

With our earnings announcement today, we have updated our financial guidance for fiscal 2018 assuming a continued attrition of low margin professional services revenue in favor of high-margin solution sales, we now expect revenues for the fiscal year to be comparable with fiscal 2017. And having turned the corner on our adjusted EBITDA profitability basis in the second quarter, we are also reaffirming our expectation for adjusted EBITDA profitability for the full year.

Turning to our balance sheet, we focus on cleaning up and strengthening our balance sheet and cost structure during the quarter. First, we secured an amendment with the sole holder of our preferred stock, Lone Star Value Management which eliminates all prior defaults with respect to our non-payment of dividend and significantly reduces the cash dividend going forward. This is expected to result in about $1.5 million in annual cash savings going forward. Subject to the approval by shareholders at our 2018 annual meeting that is to be held on Thursday, August 16. In exchange of this we will issues of 5-year warrants to holders of the preferred stock to purchase 5 million shares of the company’s common stock promptly following the effectiveness of the amendment. The warrants will be immediately exercisable upon the issuance at a cash conversion price of $1.50 per share. Additional details can be found in our SEC filings filed on June 26.

Second, subsequent to the close of the quarter, we raised $6 million from institutional and accredited investors through a private placement. Also subject to shareholder approvals we have agreed to issue 5 million shares of common stock and common – with an initial purchase price of $1.20 and private placement warrants to purchase 4 million shares of common stock with an initial exercise price equal to $1.60 per share, subject to our adjustment. The private placement warrants are immediately exercisable to certain ownership limitations and expire 5 years after the date of the issuance. Additional details of the structure of the placements can be found in our press releases and the 8-K that was filed on July 21, 2018. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalent of approximately $900,000, down from $4.9 million as of December 31, 2017. Given our tax balances, revenue projections for the balance of the year and continued tight control or a cost we have sufficient resources of foreign working capital needs for the remainder of the year.

This concludes my prepared remarks. And I will now turn over the call back to Brent.

Brent Kelton

Thanks Viraj. As we look to the second half of 2018, we intend to build our execution success and drive solution sales growth and to do so profitably as you have just heard Viraj detail. Let me spend a few minutes now discussing the developments that are shaping our perspective on the back half of the year. I noted in my earlier remarks that we are one of the very few SAP dedicated consultancies in the marketplace. This factor has not gone unnoticed within the SAP ecosystem has recent marquee wins and deployments had elevated our profile in the market and is adding new pursuits to our sales top line. At our attendance at the recent Sapphire Now Conference, which is SAP’s annual user and ecosystem conference, the level of our engagement with senior leadership at SAP is best described as unprecedented. SAP is increasingly a partner in the truest sense of the world. SAP recognizes the value we have in expanding this addressable market. And we won a bigger piece of the cloud opportunities that is driving SAP’s growth.

It is truly a win-win for both companies. We had over 400 attendees from over 260 companies came through our booth to meet with our solutions delivery, sales and management team. We exited Sapphire with four very active high value solutions pursuits that are likely to impact revenue this year and more than a dozen that we are actively following them. One we hope to announce shortly will be one of our most strategic and significant dollar value deal today and a top brand in the sports equipment and apparel industry. Another one is one of the most recognizable brand in the financial services industry in the U.S. and will be focused on migrating their SAP ECC landscape to S/4HANA.

We are also in advanced discussions to formalize our partnership with one of the top three cloud vendors in the world to support mutual clients’ migration of their SAP environments to the cloud. We are currently in two active pursuits with this partner and hope to formalize our partnership very soon. This relationship demonstrates our ability to develop sales channels to supplement our sales development efforts. Giving these inputs, I am very pleased with the robust top line of pursuits we have developed and that momentum is translating into bookings. I mentioned earlier that we secured six solutions wins in the second quarter compared to ten in the first quarter and I am pleased to say that we have already secured 9 to-date in the third quarter. We are also winning on the basis of new technology. We have already formally presented and demonstrated that Bayestree Sentient solution, which was the machine learning solution I mentioned earlier to three current clients as well as three prospective clients and we have additional demo scheduled in the coming weeks. Two of these pursuits are moving to the next stage of pricing discussions and timing for our proof-of-concepts. I mentioned earlier that with our solution sales strategy formalized, we expect to add experienced solution sales people strategically to our headcount during the late Q3 and Q4. We expect they will supplement the sales momentum we are already experiencing.

While the partnerships and internal initiatives I have just spoken of relate to organic solutions growth. The cleanup of our balance sheet gives us the financial flexibility to actively build a stable target of the M&A opportunities in order to build scale in the fragmented SAP services market and better realized the earnings power of our business model. Led by our Founder, Dev Nidhi, our M&A strategy is focused on more quickly creating scale in the market through the acquisition of larger companies relative to those that we have received to-date. Greater scale matters to us because of one it enhances our statement with SAP. Two, we will be able to compete for secured larger projects and therefore more profitable projects with larger clients. Three, it gives us greater geographical reach and enhances our solution capabilities. And four, it can open new business verticals to us that are only just beginning to undertake digital business transformation initiatives.

In summary, we occupy unique space in the market and as the only publicly traded SAP centric or SAP focused provider in North America and given market tailwinds from SAP and enterprise its migrations to the cloud, we see a clear path to higher and sustainable growth and profitability with a solid financial foundation of proven business model and our reenergized M&A strategy. This concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, you can open the call to questions.

Thank you. We will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s first question comes from Robert Brezza of Northland Capital. Please go ahead.

Robert Brezza

Hi, good morning gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Brent, you talked a lot about building up for the second half when you think about hiring for the sales people, are you thinking about like a 20% expansion or just maybe talk in ranges about how many people you expect to add? That will be great.

Brent Kelton

Thanks, Rob. Appreciate the question and being on the call. We are looking to be very strategic and the additions that we make there. So, I think from a net perspective between now and the end of the year, what I am talking about net additions specific to sales, it would be probably a net addition of 2 to 3 headcount, so it will be very strategic for us that are very geared towards SAP solution sales that we think can at least bring in their first couple of deals before the end of the year.

Robert Brezza

Got it. Can you – I heard it on the call, 19 deals this quarter already, can you just give me the numbers for the last two quarters?

Brent Kelton

Sure. It was 10 and 6.

Robert Brezza

Okay, got it. So when you put that into perspective, it seems like you have got a lot of momentum here and obviously like you mentioned on the call you are an exclusive provider of SAP in North America etcetera, are most of these deals coming into North American market or how are you thinking about the geographic world?

Brent Kelton

That’s a great question, Rob. And for those specifically in Q3 and there is a couple in there obviously that we have not specifically announced yet but we hope to announce soon. But if you look at those there is a pretty good split on those between them being North American companies and then some of those being driven globally in the Middle East and in Asia. So it’s roughly 50-50 and I think there is five of those that are North American based companies and four of them that are global companies.

Robert Brezza

Okay, got it. And Viraj maybe if you are thinking about the cost structure here, it seems like you guys are on a very good path and basically doing what you said you are going to do if not faster, when you are looking at the solution sales just to put it in perspective versus the professional services margin profile, what kind of delta are you starting to see here, is it 500 basis point, I mean I would just be curious to get your perspective on I am not sure if people really understand what’s the difference in the margin profile for lower professional services versus the solution sale?

Viraj Patel

So thanks for a good question. So just to reemphasize we do expect to be adjusted EBITDA profitable for the rest of the year too. From the margin profile, obviously solution sales like Brent had said, we are emphasizing that more of the low margin professional services business. So there is a margin profile that we have evidently seen in this quarter compared to last comparable quarter last year. And typically, I would say that the professional services business runs at about 20-ish percent margin, the solution sales is in the high 25%, 25% to 30% margin, so that gets a little amplified as the year goes out in our gross margin. Brent?

Brent Kelton

Yes. And I would just add to that Rob, certain solution deals strategically geared around maintenance and long-term support would push even higher. So I think Viraj gives a good broad stroke and good average particularly when we consider migrations and new implementations along with long-term maintenance and support as we focused on winning more, converting more of our implementation works into long-term maintenance and support those can even push into the high-30s to 40% margins.

Robert Brezza

Perfect. So one last question or bigger picture questions for you Brent, as you are thinking about this mix shift in revenue and adding sales people at the end of this year late Q3, early Q4 what do you think is kind of a bogey for you to be at let’s call it a stable point where you say the majority of my revenue was going to be solution sales and we are going to have to deliver some professional services component, is it Q2 of next year or how do you think about that bigger picture of making the transition or the mix shifts more stabilized, I guess?

Brent Kelton

Sure, great question. I think it makes sense to kind of answer that from an organic perspective in particular, so if I look at the business organically the shift really would continue throughout next year, at least. I think through 2019, we would continue to make that shift. Like I have mentioned in my remarks we see the sort of a decline in the – to slowdown, the decline in the low margins versus the slow fair amount through this year. And like you said, I think you have recognize not that with a completely go away by any means or anytime soon, it’s an important part of the business and staying connected with clients over a longer period of time. It will just be raising the solution side to be more aligned with it. But that shift will continue through next year. I would – we don’t put a specific percentage target on that, but I will feel like we are getting close to where we re going to be and so that’s a good 50-50 mix.

Robert Brezza

Got it. Congratulation. Nice quarter guys.

Brent Kelton

Thank you, Rob. I appreciate it.

Viraj Patel

Thanks Rob.

[Operator Instructions] Today’s next question comes from Brian Kinstlinger of Alliance Global Partners. Please go ahead.

Brian Kinstlinger

Hi, good morning. Great job rightsizing the business in the transformation that’s going on. Speaking to the gross margins, can you talk about how you are going to market differently to drive these higher solution sales, how hard it is to retrain some of your existing salespeople? And then are you selling to someone different meaning is there a higher executive that the solution sale who makes that decision or is it the same person you are selling to?

Brent Kelton

Hey, Brian. Thanks a lot for the questions being on the call. Great question. And I mean, our sales team that we have onboard today is number one very experienced in the marketplace. Most of them have had some success and experience in the past selling solutions. So, really, re-training them is not I would say that difficult, it’s just getting very familiar with our specific portfolio of solution offerings and then knowing the concise pitch and really how to get the help from the solutions team may need to push successfully pursue those opportunities. As far as who they are selling to, it’s generally the same people within the client base. There might be some differences, certainly some of our larger clients that have very, very large IT organizations or if we are even selling more to the business, tends to be more the case on the cloud side, then that would be a shift. So, for example, in the success factors world portion of SAP, which has been completely cloud-based HR, human capital management solution that being sold more and more to the business. So, some of our sales team is branching out to the business side more than just the IT side, because they seem to be very comfortable with doing that a lot of our team has been with us. So, they acquired entities for 10 plus years. So they are willing to learn and willing to take on that that challenge for sure.

Brian Kinstlinger

You mentioned you plan to hire 2 to 3 more strategic hires in the sales team, how many sales guys or business develop guys you have and of those how many are people you brought on meaning in the last 6 months or so are new to business?

Brent Kelton

So, we have primarily 10 on the theme today and we haven’t brought any on recently. So, haven’t brought any new salespeople on to the team really this year. So we have done some rightsizing of the team, but as far as any additions we have not really added anybody, so…

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And what percentage of your business would you characterize today as solutions versus staff, I know you want to get to 50:50, but where are you today?

Brent Kelton

Great question. And so today that is almost exactly a 20% solution versus 80%.

Brian Kinstlinger

And where were you when you joined?

Brent Kelton

Yes. So, that’s shifted by almost 5 percentage points.

Brian Kinstlinger

Right, okay. With the 25 solution contracts that you have added since the first quarter, can you give us either the average deal size of the range of deal sizes, so we can understand the impact on your business?

Brent Kelton

You bet. So, great question. And it came up in I think Rob’s question a little bit is that it’s important to note that some of these deals are for clients that are based in India or the Middle East or other parts of Asia. And so in particular in India, those deal sizes are quite a bit smaller from the U.S. dollar perspective. So, the range is anywhere from about and of course also it’s worth noting that some of these solution deals start with an assessment or a proof-of-concept initiative that the initial contractor statement of work that’s primarily or 85% of the time translates into a longer term bigger contract, but anyway I will just qualify with that and say that the range really is anywhere from that’s a pretty big range of those deals $25,000 to $3.2 million.

Brian Kinstlinger

That’s a annual contract value or total contract value?

Brent Kelton

Total statement of work value or contract value of that taking a work that’s signed and that the work has been initiated.

Viraj Patel

And Brian, it’s Viraj, some of these are initial and potentially that could get turn into large.

Brian Kinstlinger

Yes. Some of those like smaller ones, would they be maybe initially for a 45-day type engagement, where the bigger ones would be up to a 2-year engagement.

Brian Kinstlinger

And then you mentioned four from Sapphire that – are some of them, at least one was among the largest you have ever had, so you might assume that those four or so are multi-million dollar contracts?

Brent Kelton

Three of the four are as far as additional contract size. So again one of those is starting off with a couple of hundred thousand dollar initiative to outline their whole roadmap. And that goes well, obviously we do our job, then it turns into a multi-million dollar.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Last question I have which you alluded to in terms of offshore delivery, I am curious what the challenge is from a customer perspective and what I mean by that is 10 years ago even longer [ph] there was pushback from the customer, I think there still might be a little bit sometime, so I am curious if you get any pushback from especially existing customers to push work offshore and then what is the perspective of a customer today from your business given maybe they think SAP is a client facing application, maybe they don’t, I am not sure?

Brent Kelton

To answer your question and to be honest in our world today, in our client base, we see really no pushback and even an expectation that that capability will be there. Now it’s important to note in today’s environment from an immigration and visa perspective that our model is very independent, so we are not relying upon bringing people from our offshore facilities here to do the work. We literally delivered from our facilities in India. So it’s really going to benefit them all, but from a cost perspective no pushback at all and the good thing again with our model and mix of resources we can do the engagements 100% on-site just as effectively as we can using offshore that is the client preference, it’s just a cost consideration.

Brian Kinstlinger

Sorry one more, then what was your percentage delivered offshore either efforts or dollars, however you are looking at it, I think it’s effort more and then from an effort perspective, where do you hope to be maybe by the end of this year and end of next year?

Brent Kelton

Yes. So the resource mix in particular is roughly 50-50 which would top pretty closely to the effort and we see that mix remain pretty constant for the time being and for the foreseeable future it’s equal growth in both.

Brian Kinstlinger

Great. Thanks Brent.

Brent Kelton

Thanks Brian. I appreciate it.

Brent Kelton

Thank you very much for being on our Q2 call today. We appreciate participation and look forward to seeing you again at the end of Q3. Thank you.

