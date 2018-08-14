VTI: Rates Are Rising, But So What?

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) is an attractive investment at its current market price. Stocks are back in positive territory for the year, but many investors are not welcoming the ups and downs we have seen lately. While it may be tempting to lock in some profits with the Dow back over 25,000, I continue to believe equities are where we want to be right now. Corporate earnings have been impressive and dividends are rising, pointing to the fact that large companies are flush with cash. Furthermore, economic growth continues, with the GDP eclipsing 4%. Finally, while many investors are fretting the Fed's hawkish stance towards interest rates, history tells us this may not be cause for concern. In many Fed tightening cycles in the past, equities have risen over the long-term. This is likely due to the fact that strong economic growth negated any negative effect from rising rates, and this is a scenario I expect to see throughout 2018, and in to 2019 as well.

Background

First, a little background on VTI. VTI is managed by Vanguard and has an investment objective to track the performance of "a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the overall stock market". Currently, VTI is trading at $146.04/share and yields 1.64%, based on its current price and last four dividend payments. My most recent review of VIT was in May, when I remained bullish on equities overall and advised investors to use this product as a way to gain broad market exposure. Since that time, the market has rallied, and VTI has seen a rise of around 7%. Given this strong performance, coupled with recent market volatility, I wanted to reassess the current climate to see if it makes sense to continue adding to long VTI positions. I believe there is a strong argument to be made to remain long equities right now, and I will explain why in detail below.

Rising Rates Are Bad For Stocks?

One of the primary concerns many investors have right now is how rising interest rates will affect their holdings. This is an important consideration not just for bond or debt investors, but also for equity positions as well. Rising interest rates can impact stocks and valuations in a few ways. Notably, they make borrowing more expensive for companies, which can suppress growth and decrease profits. Furthermore, this environment also raises yields on safer investments, such as treasury bonds, certificates of deposit, and savings accounts. This lessens the attractiveness of stocks by comparison, as investors are able to generate higher returns in alternative investments than they were previously. Considering we have seen two interest rate increases already in 2018, and two more are likely expected before the year is done, it is important to consider these realities when evaluating one's holdings.

With this in mind, just how worried about rising interest rates should equity investors be? Will the increasing rates this year, and likely next year as well, begin to pressure stocks and cause a rotation out of this asset class? While nobody has a crystal ball to answer this question, we can look to history as a guide to give us some assurance on what the logical effects might be.

Fortunately, history tells us good times may be ahead. To illustrate this point, if we look back at the last thirty years we will identify six instances where the Fed raised rates for an extended stretch, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CNBC

During these identified periods of time, the equity market actually performed very well. In fact, in five out of six of these time periods, equity markets rose, indicating that rising rates was not a logical rationale for selling off stock positions. While the rising rates could have undoubtedly kept a lid on some of the gains, the fact is the average gains in all three major indices were quite substantial, as illustrated by the chart below:

Source: CNBC

The takeaway here is that rising interest rates does not automatically mean lower stock prices and, in fact, in the majority of cases stocks actually have risen during such periods in years past. The likely reason is that rates were increased due to strong economic growth, and the Fed was working to help cool some of this growth. While the increased rates may have indeed had some cooling effect, the economic growth still managed to have an overall positive impact, allowing for rising profits, equity prices, and/or price to earnings multiples. In summary, we cannot definitively say that stocks will not feel some pain this time around. However, we can say that history shows us rising interest rates will not automatically have a negative effect on the broad market. Furthermore, in the majority of recent cases, stocks have actually performed quite well during such time periods and, therefore, that reason alone is not a strong argument for exiting equity positions.

Earnings Continue to Exceed Expectations

Another important macro event that is particularly positive is we are wrapping up a very strong earnings season. Ultimately, this should drive stocks higher, because companies making more money is what the market is all about. And not only are the majority of companies in the S&P 500 earning more, they are largely beating analyst expectations, fueling some positive surprises. Q2 earnings as a whole have been strong, but to gauge how strong, take a look at how many companies are beating expectations, (as measured by earnings per share results compared to estimates). The following chart illustrates the percentage of companies in each sector reporting above earnings estimates:

Source: FactSet

As you can see, the majority of firms in all sectors, except for Energy, are besting expectations, which should provide a nice tailwind for the market going forward. Ultimately, companies are earning more money, and that is simply the most practical reason to buy equities. The broad gains are also encouraging, with 80% of companies across the market reporting above estimates, which tells us the gains are not limited to a few sectors. Ultimately, VTI is a good way to play this development, because it contains every sector in the market.

Employment and Wage Gains

The continuing good news on the employment front is the U.S. economy keeps adding jobs, and the unemployment rate is at historically low levels. Earlier this month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported July payroll figures, which showed two positive developments. Specifically, the employment number increased by 157,000 and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9%. While this is a short-term figure, it continues a broad, long-term trend that we have seen post-recession. Employment figures have been continuously getting stronger and, very importantly, the gains are being seen across the economy. This is key because during the depths of the recession, less educated workers were disproportionately impacted when it came to losing jobs. Fortunately, those workers with just a high school education or less are now seeing broad employment gains, as illustrated by the graph below:

Source: New York Times

Furthermore, these employment gains have finally begun to translate in to wage gains as well, with wages rising an average of 2.7% in July. The caveat here is that inflation is currently running at similar levels, so real wage gains are not showing much movement. However, I am confident we will start to see some real wage gains soon, because there is not much flexibility left in the labor market. With unemployment rates at these levels, employers are going to need to boost wages soon to attract workers in a much smaller labor pool.

Bottom-line

Despite some large market swings and rising interest rates, the stock market has pushed higher in 2018, rewarding those who have stayed the course. Of course, there are plenty of reasons to be concerned moving in to the second half of 2018. Issues such as trade disputes, further interest rate hikes, and growing geo-political risks are all valid concerns. However, there are many reasons to be optimistic as well. The majority of companies in the S&P 500 have reported earnings, and the majority are coming in above analyst expectations. This tells us the tax cuts, higher employment figures, consumer spending, and mild inflation are all working in investor's interests. Furthermore, history has showed us that interest rate risk, while very real and an important consideration, may not be a valid reason to sell off equity holdings. Over time, even during periods of rising rates, the market has remained resilient and generated substantial positive returns for investors. Therefore, I remain overweight equities, and have full confidence in the U.S. economy. As such, I am holding on to my broad market funds, and continue to recommend investments such as VTI at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.