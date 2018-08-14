At What Price Is A.O. Smith Buyable?

Buying at the right price is almost as important as buying the right company.

There always have been and always will be awesome companies trading at awesome valuations in the stock market. People rightly attach a premium to the best run businesses with the best products/services. Staying true to value investing principles is challenging in all market conditions, but especially so in bull markets like this where value opportunities are few and far between and momentum/growth investing is in style.

My intent today is to show how A.O. Smith (AOS), a leading manufacturer of water heaters and boilers, fits my investment criteria perfectly. Everything except that valuation. I will sit on the sidelines with A.O. Smith at the top of my watchlist until the price retreats to a more reasonable level.

My Approach

While surveying a potential company for investment, I insist on 6 core criteria to be met before doing deeper due diligence and then pulling the trigger and parking my capital for the long haul:

1) The company must market a product or service that is indispensable (or perceived to be so). They must be a leader in that product/service with competitive advantage. From all reasonably perspectives, what they sell needs to be something that will always be in demand. A.O. Smith soundly checks this box. Hot water is a necessity for people in developed nations, and the majority of AOS revenue comes from the USA. They are also making great inroads in China and India where the middle class is expanding, and hot water is near the top of the list of things to have for anyone with decent income. Furthermore, these products don't have an infinite lifespan, so the replacement market will always be ripe. Finally, technology and efficiency standards continue to evolve, and AOS continues to invest in R&D that will keep their product on pace with what people want and what regulation requires.

2) A history of strong business performance. I want to see a decades worth of positive trends in revenue, margins, and free cash flow. Debt load must be low or least very manageable even in hard economic times. AOS knocks it out of the park in this regard too. Here are some salient points from their financials:

From the period 2008-2017:

- Revenue CAGR 2.66%

- Gross Margin has nearly doubled, from 21.6 to 41.3

- Operating Margin has more than doubled, from 6.1 to 17.4

- Operating income CAGR of 14.04%

- FCF per share CAGR 20.33%

- As of the most recent quarterly report, they had more cash and cash equivalents than long term debt, and total assets more than doubled total liabilities.

3) A history of enriching shareholders. This box gets checked through a history of dividend payments, stock buybacks, smart acquisitions, and paying down debt. AOS has done remarkable here as well:

Since 2008:

- Dividend CAGR 16.65%. Current forward yield is 1.25%, FCF payout ratio of 40%. AOS became a dividend aristocrat in 2018, marking 25 years of a consecutively growing dividend.

- Since 2013, shares outstanding have been reduced by 6.5%.

- Five acquisitions have been completed since 2009.

- As was already mentioned, debt is no problem for AOS.

4) The stock must be trading at a reasonable level to ensure that long term total returns (10 years and beyond) will be exceptional (north of 15% per annum), and that no serious loss of capital is likely (Rule #1: don't lose money). And here is where the box remains unchecked. Even after coming down 16% off it's 52-week high of $68.39, AOS still remains over-valued based on historic valuation metrics:

P/E P/B P/FCF P/S Current 30.24 5.67 23.39 3.18 5-year average: 27.95 4.83 22.62 2.84

So if buying today is expensive, at what price do things become more appealing? To get this number, I take today's sales, earnings, book value, and free cash flow per share and apply them to the five year average. Then, I average those numbers to come up with a price of $48.59. The stock will have to slide another 15% in order to reach that level. Do I think that is going to happen, except in cases of an overall market correction? No, I don't. AOS multiple has been expanding in the past 5 years, and rightly so:

AOS PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Opportunities in China and India are substantial, and the company has been executing well for years. A premium is warranted. Therefore, I have to start thinking about buying a great company at a fair price rather than demanding a great price and missing out entirely on the rare business that passes all my screens.

Conclusion

While I have a fair amount of due diligence to do still, from what I know right now I would feel comfortable owning AOS at ~$54. Given the climate in the US right now with tariffs and the strain in US/China relations, there is a good possibility that I could get that chance. If upon further investigation I find things that strengthen or weaken my case, I would adjust that entry point up or down accordingly. The key thing I will be looking for in my research is opportunity for further margin expansion. Revenue growth hasn't been awesome in the past decade, it's been margins that have been driving growth. Margins are better now than they have ever been for the company. Can they keep going up, or will factors come into play that will weaken?

While I am no technician, momentum players have been exercising a fair amount of control in this market environment. AOS has been in a bad downtrend for 3 months. If a floor is established here around ~$57, I might take the risk and jump in with a small position. I would love to know your thoughts. What is the risk/reward profile with China and India? Where can margins go from here? Please comment below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.