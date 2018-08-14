5 Reasons This 5.7% Yielding Blue Chip Is One Of The Best Dividend Growth Stocks In The World

That being said there are several risks investors need to keep in mind.

Another is the fact that today shares are about 53% undervalued, making Enbridge the most undervalued high-yield blue chip I know of.

The upcoming merger with its MLPs is just one of five reasons that I consider Enbridge to be one of the best high-yield income growth investments you can make today.

Enbridge Inc checks all of these boxes thanks to its: world class management team, industry leading wide moat assets, long growth runway, and safe, generous and fast growing dividend.

My high-yield income growth retirement portfolio is built around three core principles:

maximum safe yield

fast payout growth

buying deeply undervalued stocks (large margin of safety)

Combined these three principles have been shown to generate maximum and market beating total returns over time.

Let's take a look at why Enbridge Inc (ENB) is one of my favorite high-yield blue chips in the midstream space. Specifically, there are five reasons why I consider it one of the best low risk high-yield income growth investments you can make today. Best of all, currently I estimate that Enbridge is one of the most undervalued blue chips, not just in its industry, but on Wall Street in general. This makes it a screaming buy today, and likely to generate some of the best total returns of any income stock over the coming decade.

1. Some Of The Best Wide Moat, Cash Rich Assets In North America

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Founded in 1949, Enbridge is one of North America's oldest and largest midstream operators. It owns numerous world class, wide moat, cash rich assets including:

34,410 miles of natural gas pipelines

17,511 miles of oil pipelines

11.4 billion cubic feet/day of gas processing capacity

437 billion cubic feet of gas storage capacity

307,000 barrels/day of natural gas liquids or NGL production capacity

3.5 million natural gas utility customers

3GW of renewable energy capacity

71% of Canada's pipeline capacity

In total Enbridge's midstream network transports 20% of North America's natural gas, and 28% of its oil, respectively. That's thanks to such wide moat crown jewel assets such as Canada's Mainline distribution network which represents 71% of that country's oil & gas transportation infrastructure. Not just does that system have a transportation capacity of 2.8 million barrels per day of oil equivalent, but it connects to 3.5 million barrels per day of US refining capacity, as well as to key export terminals on the US Gulf Coast. The Canadian Mainline is essential to Canada's oil sands projects (connects 11 of the largest), as well as that country's fast growing natural gas production and export industry (9% long-term annual growth forecast).

And through its ownership in Spectra Energy Partners, Enbridge owns what Morningstar's Travis Miller calls "the most valuable energy infrastructure in the US". That's because it includes things like the Texas Eastern pipeline which runs from the Gulf Coast up through the hyperprolific and low cost Marcellus/Utica shale (Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia) to major energy demand centers like New York City. This system connects to 16 states, can supply 10% of all US natural gas demand, and serves about 120 million people or 37% of the US population. In addition 40% of US GDP is in some way reliant on this system's gas.

Spectra also owns the Algonquin and Maritimes & Northeast pipelines which are critical to supplying New England with cheap gas. Spectra also owns a 50% stake in the Gulfstream gas pipeline which provides 64% of Florida's natural gas including 75% of its gas fired power plant needs. Spectra is currently working on completing its Sabal Trail pipeline which will serve Alabama, Georgia, and Florida with 1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. This pipeline's capacity is already 99.5% contracted under 25 year fixed rate, volume committed contracts.

The best part about Enbridge's business model is the super stable nature of its distributable cash flow or DCF. DCF is the midstream equivalent of free cash flow and what funds ENB's dividend. Enbridge's cash flow is almost entirely under long-term, fixed fee, take or pay contracts. This means that utilities and oil & gas producers reserve capacity on its system and Enbridge gets paid regardless of how much volume is shipped. The length of those contracts ranges from 10 years for natural gas, to over 30 years for oil pipelines.

What's more those contracts are with strong investment grade counter parties including regulated utilities and 8 of the continents largest energy producers. This means there is very little risk of a contract default even if energy prices were to crash again.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Thus, despite being an energy company, Enbridge's cash flow has less than 1% exposure to commodity prices. As a result the company's cash flow remained rock solid during even the worst oil crash in over 50 years.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

More importantly that translated to highly stable DCF/share, which meant the dividend was never at risk of a cut.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

And thanks to management's industry-leading ability to execute on bringing growth projects online, Enbridge is set for yet another strong year of growth.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation) - Note figures are in CAD

Management recently revised its DCF/share guidance to the upper half of its former guidance. That means about $4.37 in 2018 DCF/share which would represent a 19% increase over last year (36% YOY in Q2 2018). It would also mean a 1.63 distribution coverage ratio or 61% DCF payout ratio. For context in the midstream industry a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered safe and capable of sustaining long-term payout growth. Enbridge's coverage is among the highest in the industry which is why its been able to grow its dividend for 23 consecutive years (including 2018's 10% hike already announced) at an annualized rate of 11%.

(Source: Enbridge investor presentation)

That means that in 2020, when Enbridge hikes its dividend another 10%, the company will become the first dividend aristocrat in the midstream industry.

Basically, Enbridge is the quintessential high-yield dividend growth blue chip. And as a future dividend aristocrat it's also a perfect sleep well at night or SWAN stock. But Enbridge's collection of wide moat assets and its extremely low risk business model is far from the only reason to love this stock.

2. World Class Management With Massive Growth Plans And A Long Growth Runway

Enbridge is run by one of the best management teams in the world, headed by CEO Al Monaco, a 23 year veteran of the company. Monaco has proven extremely adept at bringing projects online on time and on budget, which is more than many large MLPs can say.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation) - figures in CAD

Between 2017 and 2020 Enbridge plans to $26 billion worth of growth projects into operation including:

12 billion CAD worth of growth projects in 2017 ($9.2 billion)

7 billion CAD worth of projects for 2018 ($5.4 billion)

13 billion CAD of projects in 2019 ($9.9 billion)

2 billion CAD of projects in 2020 ($1.5 billion)

Enbridge's $16.8 billion in ongoing growth projects are now fully funded and it expects to have to issue no further equity (potentially ever other than the DRIP plan).

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Part of that funding is coming from 7.5 billion CAD worth of non core asset sales that the company has so far struck, with another 2.5 billion CAD worth planned.

(Source: Enbridge Earnings Presentation)

That will not just help Enbridge fund the completion of its growth backlog but also help in the company's long-term deleveraging efforts. Enbridge took on on a lot of debt to grow quickly, including acquiring Spectra Energy back in 2016. However management is now confident it can bring down its leverage ratio from 5.6 currently, to 5.0 by the end of the year and down to 4.5 by the end of 2020. For context the average MLP has a leverage ratio of 4.4 right now.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

That should ensure that Enbridge's industry leading credit ratings (tied with Spectra Energy Partners, Enterprise Products Partners and Magellan Midstream Partners) remains intact or even improves.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Which in turn will ensure the midstream giant is able to continue funding aggressive expansion well beyond its current 2020 backlog. In fact, Enbridge's "shadow backlog", meaning projects for which it has yet to obtain firm contracts, is potential over 35 billion CAD in size ($27 billion).

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

This means that Enbridge has a very good chance of continuing its strong dividend growth rate not just through 2020 but through 2025. And beyond that? Well according to the Interstate Gas Association of America or INGAA, America's energy boom is going to require $791 billion in new midstream infrastructure over the next 18 years.

(Source: INGAA)

That means that Enbridge is likely to keep its growth backlog and shadow backlogs well stocked with profitable growth opportunities for several more decades. Best of all? Thanks to its upcoming merger with its MLPs Enbridge's profitability on future growth projects should increase substantially, which bodes well for its ongoing strong dividend growth prospects.

3. MLP Merger Will Help Enbridge Grow Faster In The Long-Term

On May 17th, 2018 Enbridge decided that it was in the best interest of its overall energy empire to consolidate all its MLPs and energy fund via a $8.9 billion all stock buyout.

(Source: Enbridge merger presentation)

Specifically that means acquiring all the remaining independent stakes in: Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Enbridge Energy Management (EEQ), and Enbridge Income Fund Holdings which trades under ENF in Canada but (OTC:EBGUF) in the US.

In a previous article I did a detailed analysis of the terms of this deal, but here's a quick summary.

With the exception of ENF investors (who get a 5% premium) SEP, EEP, and EEQ investors get effectively no buyout premium. In addition investors in each of these MLPs are getting a substantial payout cut due to converting much higher yielding MLP units to ENB's much lower yielding shares.

In addition, because this is a c-Corp conversion it's a taxable event for investors in Enbridge's MLPs. That means that investors will be liable for paying the capital gains taxes (and depreciation recapture) they have accumulated over the years from these three pass through stocks.

The major benefits to all investors is that the new Enbridge will enjoy:

much lower costs of capital on future growth projects

an improved credit rating from Moody's (thus likely lower future borrowing costs)

a $1.2 billion boost to overall DCF compared to 2017 levels

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation, note figures in CAD)

That means that post merger Enbridge's guidance is that by 2021 it would be retaining not $3.8 billion in annual DCF to fund future growth but about $5 billion. That would allow it to self fund its massive 2021-2025 growth projects (current shadow project backlog). In other words, Enbridge would likely never have to issue equity again to fund its growth because it's able to fund at least 83% of its future projects with retained DCF. Modest use of low cost debt would fund the rest.

What that means for ENB investors, as well as investors in its MLPs, is that they will be trading current growth uncertainty for a new and improved Enbridge. One whose strong growth potential is 100% independent of fickle equity markets. Or to put another way, even if ENB shares were to collapse 50% during a future bear market the company would still be able to fund its ambitious growth efforts. As a result it is likely to become a source of generous, safe, and fast growing dividends for the next two decades.

4. Dividend Profile: A Near Perfect Combination Of Generous, Safe, And Fast Growing Dividends

The most important part of any income investment, and what ultimately drives total returns, is the dividend profile. This consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

Stock Yield Projected 2018 DCR 10 Year Projected Payout Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Enbridge 5.7% 1.63 8% to 10% 13.7% to 15.7% Spectra Energy Partners 8.0% 1.15 4% to 6% 12% to 14% Enbridge Energy Partners 12.1% 1.0 0% to 2% 12.1% to 14.1% S&P 500 1.8% 2.5 6.2% 2% to 5%

(Sources: earnings presentations, management guidance, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Multpl, Ben Yardeni Research, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard)

While true that Enbridge's yield is far below that of the MLPs it's buying out, it's still nearly three times that of the S&P 500. More importantly with one of the industry's strongest coverage ratios, that dividend is very well supported by the company's rock steady contracted cash flow. As importantly going forward management has indicated that its long-term DCR goal is 1.8, which would help further increase the safety of its dividend.

Of course there's a second piece to the safe dividend equation, which would be the balance sheet. That's especially important in a high growth and capital intensive industry such as this.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Enbridge 5.6 4.2 44% BBB+ 4.7% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 55% NA NA

(Source: Morningstar, earnings release, FastGraphs, CSImarketing)

While true that Enbridge has an above average leverage ratio and slightly below average interest coverage ratio, it still retains a very strong investment grade credit rating. That's largely thanks to some of the longest and most secure long-term, fixed rate contracts and least commodity sensitivity in the industry. Management believes Enbridge is well on its way to a leverage ratio of 4.5 by 2020, which would ensure it retains its industry leading credit rating. And if Enbridge does indeed decide to mostly fund its future backlog with retained DCF then its leverage ratio will continue to fall over the long-term. That will likely get it rating upgrades and ensuring access to low cost borrowing even in a rising interest rate environment (88% of ENB's debt is long-term fixed rate bonds).

As for its long-term dividend growth potential that's the best part of Enbridge's investment thesis. That's because of all the blue chip midstream stock's Enbridge has the highest dividend long-term growth potential at 8% to 10%. The actual growth rate will depend on the closing of the merger and how much of its shadow backlog it can get contracted and constructed.

Overall Enbridge's combination of generous, very safe, and fast growing dividend means that it has stronger total return potential than the MLPs it's buying out. That's why as a Spectra Energy unitholder I'm not upset that my short-term income is going to fall when my SEP units get converted to ENB shares. That's because, even assuming no valuation multiple expansion, Enbridge shares are likely to generate close to 15% total returns over the coming decade. That's in contrast to the S&P 500 which Morningstar, Blackrock and Vanguard expect to generate just 2% to 5% annualized total returns from current valuations. In other words, compared to the S&P 500 Enbridge is currently offering:

three times the yield

about 50% faster dividend growth

at least three times the total returns going forward

And keep in mind that Enbridge's total return potential is likely far higher, thanks to its mouthwatering valuation. In fact, Enbridge is the most undervalued high-yield blue chip I know of.

5. Valuation: Enbridge Is Likely The Most Undervalued High-Yield Blue Chip In America

ENB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even after its strong 20% rally in recent months, ENB shares have still badly underperformed the overall market. But while some might see that as a weakness I see it as one of the best long-term investment opportunities you can make.

Now there are potentially dozens of ways to value a stock, and none are 100% objectively correct, since the future is uncertain. However there are some useful time tested approaches that work well for stable business model stocks like Enbridge.

The first I use is the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956 this has proven highly accurate for stable business model dividend stocks. The model assumes:

no valuation chances over time (stock starts and ends at fair value)

fixed payout ratio (dividend grows in line with cash flow)

As a result the GDGM estimates that total returns over time approximate yield + dividend growth. I only want to recommend income stocks that can realistically beat the market over time and to own them personally I require a 13+% valuation adjusted total return potential. Even assuming that Enbridge's ultra discounted shares never see any multiple expansion the stock easily passes my first screen.

But what if Enbridge is undervalued? Well than its multiple (yield and P/DCF) will likely improve in the future, boosting total returns even higher than projected by the GDGM. To determine how undervalued Enbridge is I use several time tested methods.

The first is looking at the price/forward DCF, which is the midstream equivalent of a forward PE ratio. We can plug that into a formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. That formula is for a "fair value" PE and is: (8.5 + 2X (long-term EPS growth))/discount rate (decimal form).

In other words, according to the Graham formula a stock that's expected to grow EPS (in this case DCF/share) at 0% and 10% annually over the next decade would have a fair value multiple of 7.8 and 25.9, respectively. That's assuming a conservative discount rate of 10% which means your target total return is 10%, above the market's historical 9.2% return.

Forward P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF/Share Growth Rate Conservative (5% growth) Graham Fair Value P/DCF Estimated Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 8.2 -0.2% 16.8 $73.5 51%

(Sources: management guidance, Benjamin Graham)

Currently Enbridge is trading at just 8.2 times this year's guidance for DCF/share. And keep in mind that once the merger with its MLPs closes that figure is going to drop substantially (to about 7.5). But using that 8.2 figure and the Graham fair value formula, we can see that Enbridge is priced as if its DCF/share won't grow at all over the next decade. Given its likely over $50 billion in growth projects that will come online by 2028 I consider that a preposterously pessimistic outlook.

So exactly how undervalued is Enbridge according to the Graham fair value formula? Well let's be conservative and assume that the company grows its DCF/share at just 5% annually instead of the 10% it's likely capable of. Using a 10% discount rate implies that Enbridge should have a 16.8 price/DCF meaning a fair value of $73.5. That in turn means a 51% estimated margin of safety, even for a very slow growing Enbridge. But 51% undervalued is a bold claim. So we need to get confirmation using other methods.

For stable business model stocks like ENB another time tested model (since the 1960's) is to compare the yield to its historical yield. For historical yield I use a 5 year average and a 13 year median. This allows us to compare the two to make sure that our assumption that yields are mean reverting (cycle around a relatively fixed point approximating fair value) holds over time.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value (5 year) Discount To Fair Value (13 year) 5.7% 3.6% 3.3% 59% 73%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Enbridge's five year average yield and 13 year median yield are 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively. The fact that they are nearly identical shows that a yield comparison is indeed a useful valuation tool for this stock. With a current yield of 5.7% that means Enbridge appears to be between 59% to 73% undervalued. That backs up the figure we got from the Graham estimate, for which we likely used an overly conservative growth figure.

Another approach we can use is a three stage discounted cash flow or DCF model such as provided by Morningstar. A DCF model estimates fair value based on the net present value of all future cash flow. Theoretically it's the purest form of valuation model and the most accurate.

In reality however, it has a lot of flaws. Specifically that it requires numerous assumptions including very long-term smoothed out growth rates (technically forever) and a discount rate that is different for everyone. But as one tool among many I consider Morningstar's fair value estimates to be highly useful. That's because its analyst are 100% long-term fundamentals focused and super conservative with their growth assumptions, usually lower than both management guidance and the analyst consensus. For example while management thinks it can grow fast enough to achieve a 1.8 long-term coverage ratio Morningstar assumes slower growth resulting in a DCF of just 1.4.

Morningstar Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $49 27%

(Source: Morningstar)

However, even with its very conservative growth model Morningstar thinks Enbridge is worth at least $49 and thus 27% undervalued. In fact, Morningstar calls Enbridge their favorite undervalued midstream investment at the moment.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $76 53%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Morningstar)

Taking all of these approached together I estimate that Enbridge is worth about $76 per share and thus sporting a margin of safety of 53%. Under the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm happy to recommend investors buy this Grade A blue chip (and future dividend aristocrat) at fair value or better. So with a 53% margin of safety this stock is firmly in the "fire sale" category and is a screaming buy today. That is of course, assuming you're comfortable with its risk profile.

Risks To Consider

Investors should know that because Enbridge is a Canadian company there are two important things to know about its dividend. First, it's paid in Canadian Dollars which means there is some short to medium-term currency risk. Specifically that if the USD appreciates against the CAD then the dividends you receive in USD will be reduced, effectively lowering the yield. Fortunately, currency fluctuations tend to be mean reverting (cancel out) over time so this isn't a long-term risk.

The other important thing to point out is that there is a 15% dividend withholding tax on Enbridge's dividends except in retirement accounts like IRAs or 401Ks. Fortunately US investors qualify for a dollar for dollar tax credit that reduces your US dividend tax burden and for almost all investors completely offsets this withholding tax. But only the first $300/$600 of all foreign dividend tax withholdings can be claimed using the simpler 1040 tax form. For figures above this the more complex form 1116 is required.

As to risks to Enbridge itself there are some to be aware of. The biggest are execution risk on its growth projects. Specifically that Enbridge's fast dividend growth is predicated on being able to bring projects online on time and on budget. Fortunately Al Monaco's management team has proven itself highly skilled at doing this. That includes overcoming the periodic setbacks represented by regulators and legal challenges delaying projects as happened with its Line 3 replacement (which is now fully approved and on track for its late 2019 service date).

However, I should mention that there is also a small but not zero risk that Enbridge's merger with its MLPs might not go through. That's because a key reason for this merger was March's FERC rule change that eliminated the income tax allowance on interstate cost of service contracts that pertained to pipelines regulated by FERC. However, on July 18th FERC issued a revised statement in regards to this rule change.

The basics of the revised rule change is that, according to Enbridge, the FERC rule is a "revised policy statement that does not establish a binding rule, but is instead an expression of general policy that the Commission intends to follow in the future." More importantly if MLPs (but not-Corps) remove these income tax allowances from the cost of service contracts then "MLP pipelines may also eliminate previously-accumulated sums in ADIT instead of flowing ADIT (accumulated deferred income taxes) balances back to ratepayers."

At SEP, if implemented as announced, and ultimately supported through a rate case, the ability to eliminate ADIT from cost of service would likely offset the elimination of an income tax allowance in cost of service rates." - Al Monaco, Enbridge CEO

In other words, the revised FERC rule change likely means that Spectra Energy Partners would be able to remain a fully functioning independent funding vehicle for Enbridge. One that Morningstar's Joe Gemino estimates could continue growing its distribution at 6% annually through 2021 while still maintaining a safe 1.1 distribution coverage ratio.

However, EEP is not as lucky as Spectra. That's because its cash flow troubles were not just a result of the March FERC rule change, but also tax reform that lowered the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. As a result the current hit to its DCF is not likely to be fully reversed by this revised ruling. That effectively means that Enbridge Energy Partners remains at high risk of a liquidity trap in which its currently high cost of equity (about 12.5%) and potential credit downgrade to junk status could make it unable to complete its growth projects. That includes the all important US portion of the Line 3 replacement which makes up 40% of Enbridge's total growth plans. As a result Enbridge has said:

The July 18 FERC Order does not alter Enbridge's strategy to pursue the corporate simplification. The proposals remain unchanged and are currently with the Independent Committees of the boards for their consideration. The Company believes that the fixed equity exchange ratios continue to reflect fair value for the equity securities of each vehicle."

So if the merger plans are unchanged why am I bringing this up at all? Because while the merger is still likely to happen, the terms may end up changing. That's because Enbridge is offering zero premium for its MLPs (and a paltry 5% premium for its energy fund). Past MLP buyouts have seen buyouts with exchange rates of 1.1 to 1.2, with Energy Transfer Equity's (ETE) buyout of its MLP Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) fetching a very generous 1.28 conversion ratio.

The current merger terms are excellent for Enbridge, but now that FERC has revised its rule change both EEP and especially SEP are in a much stronger bargaining position. And while Enbridge does own substantial amounts of both MLPs (83% of SEP) independent conflict committees still need to approve the current offer, lest they face waves of investor lawsuits. Ultimately this means that EEP or SEP might end up either declining the non binding merger offer, or at the very least demanding a much richer premium.

This means there remains some uncertainty about whether or not the deal will actually close and under what terms. This is uncertainty overhang is likely to continue to weigh on Enbridge's share price though ultimately shouldn't put the growth guidance through 2020 at risk. However, if the merger is nixed for whatever reason then it might slightly lower ENB's long-term dividend growth rate.

Bottom Line: The King Of Midstream Is A Screaming Buy At Today's Ridiculous Valuations

Don't get me wrong, I fully understand why income investors, suffering through a four year midstream bear market, might be skeptical of this industry. However, as Warren Buffett famously said "price is what you pay, value is what you get."

This means that income investors should focus on the fundamentals of a stock, and Enbridge's fundamentals are not just strong, but excellent and quickly improving over time.

That's thanks to its: world class management team, strong access to low cost capital, wide moat assets, and rock solid and fast growing cash flow. All of these things combine to make this one of the safest high-yield dividend growth stocks you can buy in the energy industry. One with a very long and strong growth runway that should ensure many years of safe and fast dividend growth remain ahead.

And at today's fire sale price, Enbridge is not just a "wonderful company at a fair price" but a wonderful company at a wonderful price. This makes it one of my highest conviction long-term buy recommendations for anyone comfortable with its risk profile.

