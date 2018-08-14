Shipping Surging Despite Trade War

Smart investors always keep both eyes open and prioritize strong management teams and solid balance sheets, but I believe we could see enormous returns in dry bulk.

Many investors are selling down these stocks due to natural headline reaction. Are they bailing right before a cyclical jackpot?

The mainstream media focuses on obscure trades, like US-China soybeans. In reality, this is a tiny, almost irrelevant part of the market, paling in comparison to Brazil/Australia and China/India routes.

Ironically, the hardest hit sector has been dry bulk. In reality, demand is strong and rates are surging near 4-year highs. Just one slight push away from 8-year highs.

The increasing 'Trade War' between the United States and China has led to weakening stock prices for most shipping firms.

Note: This is the second iteration in our recent coverage of the US-China 'trade war' and how it relates to shipping. Last week we discussed LNG shipping and the threat of Chinese tariffs versus the reality of surging demand. I suggest also reviewing that report for related investment ideas.

Trade War Escalating?

The US and China are in the midst of an increasing 'trade spat' that runs the risk of escalating to a more full-blown 'trade war' if tensions fail to give way to a more amicable resolution and new trade agreements. In early July, President Trump's Administration unveiled a list of proposed tariffs on up to $200B in Chinese goods, with a planned review to begin in mid-August. The original tariffs were to be set at 10%.

On August 1st, the Trump Administration upped the ante to a 25% tariff level, covering the same list of $200B in goods. China previously responded by slapping tariffs on US soybeans among other products aimed to inflict pain on President Trump's base in the Heartland. Last week, we discussed how China was starting to turn more towards a desperate flail, with tariffs set on liquefied natural gas ("LNG") among other refined products like LPG. Chinese companies were also reportedly stopping imports of US oil, but the most recent news reports actually show a reversal on the oil tariffs.

Mainstream Narrative: Soybeans in Crisis!

The past couple months of news reports have brought massive exposure to the US soybean market, where American farmers have grown accustomed to sending a large percentage of their crop to Chinese consumers. This news coverage has led to a sort of odd obsession over the shipping channels for this particular cargo, but it's not just shipping investors, the broad market is watching. As shown below, courtesy of Google Trends, the interest in "Soybeans China" has spiked from irrelevant to a top-item this summer.

Source: Google Trends Search

The US price of soybeans has also naturally plummeted due to the potential loss of their biggest export market, but pricing levels aren't that far out of levels recently seen a few years ago. We're at weak levels, but hardly outside recent historical bounds. However, this is certainly no reprieve for American farmers, and my point isn't to downplay the impact. It's clear. The story is loud. The soybean market is clearly challenged.

Source: NASDAQ, Soybean Chart

What is an odd obsession is the headlines for soybeans in relation to shipping. In particular, one vessel which was 'trapped' offshore China with a load of US soybeans has garnered hundreds of headlines and focus reports. The "Peak Pegasus" was carrying 70k tons of soybeans and makes for an exciting vignette, but in reality, this is just one of over 10,000 such vessels.

The US-China soybean trade is a fairly niche market and its performance is almost irrelevant for the overall dry bulk industry. In fact, actual industry experts are divided on whether this is even a negative at all.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) suggests that we're likely to see a triangulation of cargoes, with the US shipping to South America and Brazil turning to feed the hungry Chinese market. Such an impact could actually lead to an increase in shipping demand. Randy Giveans of Jefferies agrees with this assessment.

Soybeans are Niche, Iron and Coal are Core

In several private conversations I've had with industry analysts, company executives, and connected investors, we've often chuckled at the mainstream obsession over what is really a fairly minor cargo. Meanwhile big-name news sources are failing to cover the skyrocketing growth in Brazilian iron ore exports and India's surging coal imports.

Brazilian exports, led by Vale (VALE) are set to keep surging, fueled by steady Chinese demand. More importantly, Brazil has the lowest cost ore in the world, easily out-pricing competing Australian supply. As shown below, Australia is currently 'king' of this market, but I expect Brazil volumes to soar through the early-2020s, and we could see a slowdown or even a reversal from Australia.

Source: Golden Ocean, June 2018 Presentation, Slide 18 (arrows added)

This shift could lead to a massive growth in ton miles (i.e. demand for ships), even if China didn't increase their total imports at all. Simply look at a map...

Source: FileFile, (annotations added)

After slower Brazilian exports due to delays and disruptions in early-2018, we're seeing a major pick-up in volumes, which are projected to surge through the end of the year seasonally, and through the early-2020s secularly.

Capesize Vessels Winning Big...

Thus far, the majority of the profits have been in the Capesize sector, which has seen rates above $20k/day for over 40-straight days, only a few days behind last December, and rapidly closing on strength not seen since 2013.

Source: VesselsValue, Capesize Rates (5y)

It's important to note that we are still a couple months ahead of the expected peak shipping season, yet firms such as Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP), and Genco Shipping (GNK) are raking in huge cash flows.

Stock Price Disconnect

So the stock prices must be surging right? The demand story is clear and fleet supply is restrained. Nope. Stocks are roughly flat over the past 3 months and recently we've seen a dip.

Source: Yahoo Finance, 3m charts

Star Bulk (SBLK) in particular reported blow-out earnings ($52M in adj. EBITDA) and forward guidance and yet has dipped nearly 10% in the past 5 days. If rates continue, these firms are poised to generate inordinate returns, SBLK could easily produce over $100M in cash flow in a single quarter (nearly $5/sh annualized). I've previously shared research on Star Bulk, covering their impressive consolidation efforts and advocating for more. I've also highlighted Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), which remains my top idea for 2018, where there is reasonable upside of up to 75%.

Dry Bulk Industry: Broadly A Buy

My favorites in the dry bulk sector include NMM, SBLK, and Genco Shipping (GNK) and these prices. I also like Diana Shipping (DSX) due to their conservative posture and potential for large capital gains. Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) is a top-choice in the midsize segment.

Other firms include Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Dry Ships (DRYS), Safe Bulkers (SB), Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) and Seanergy Maritime (SHIP). Although I'm less attracted to those firms right now, overall I believe the entire sector is an attractive buy at this time.

Conclusion: Dry Bulk Turning Up Despite Headlines

I believe the dry bulk sector is attractively priced at this time and I have been expanding stakes in several of these firms. Cash flows are rapidly increasing even as the mainstream narrative is constant 'trade war' coverage. Investors should still be careful to select firms with strong management teams and good balance sheets.

Furthermore, the situation can change and I try to never get emotionally attached to a position. If the facts change, then its good to be nimble in this environment. We've applied this flexibility in our portfolio at Value Investor's Edge over previous cycles. This is a cyclical market that does depend on global economic strength. I believe the shift to Brazilian cargoes and continuing Chinese stimulus suggests a very nice run ahead.

