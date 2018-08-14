Medidata Solutions: Attractive Addressable Market, But More Work Is Needed

Large addressable markets are all well and good, but delivering on those opportunities isn’t always so easy. That’s a key challenge for Medidata Solutions (MDSO), as this company has an excellent electronic data capture platform for pharmaceutical clinical trials and has built out a strong suite of ancillary products, but must continue to cross-sell and get customers to subscribe to those additional products to maximize revenue and margins. Likewise, while Medidata has the ingredients in place for strong data analytics offerings, designing the products and getting customers onboard will take time.

I liked the opportunity I saw earlier this year with Medidata and the shares are up more than 10% since then. The valuation is somewhat less compelling now; although there is still some decent upside at today’s price, I’m a little concerned that slowing subscription growth and the need to spend more on sales and marketing to revitalize growth could weigh on sentiment. Still, given the long-term cross-selling and data-driven product opportunities, I’d keep an eye on this name in case the stock price and underlying valuation diverge again.

A Slowdown Hits Sentiment

Medidata shares got smacked pretty hard after second quarter earnings, as subscription revenue growth decelerated, billings contracted, and management’s guidance implied a deceleration in full-year revenue growth. At the same time, accelerating sales and marketing spending is squeezing, and will continue to squeeze margins. It’s worth noting, though, that Medidata actually met expectations for the quarter (beat them on the EPS line, actually), and post-earnings analyst estimate revisions haven’t been that serious. Still, that’s what happens with high-multiple SaaS stocks.

Revenue rose more than 13% in the second quarter, driven by 16% growth in subscription revenue. Although Medidata is seeing ongoing growth in attach rates, with core RAVE clients signing on for incremental offerings like imaging and site payments, subscription revenue growth slowed relative to the first quarter and last year’s second quarter.

Gross margin declined slightly, about half a point, versus last year’s second quarter. Non-GAAP operating income rose 10%, with an underlying deterioration of 60bp in the margin, as operating spending accelerated. Readers should note that I use a different calculation for operating income than the company – what the company presents as non-GAAP operating income is more akin to EBITDA, and it seems that no two analysts calculate non-GAAP operating income for Medidata the same way (some use the company’s definition, some add back stock option expense, but not amortization, some appear to make partial add-backs and so on).

Medidata reported that its adjusted subscription backlog increased 18% this quarter, but it appears that billings slipped about 2% from the year-ago period (and 12% sequentially). This was due primarily to a large deal slipping out of the quarter (billings would have grown about 16% otherwise), but that’s nevertheless a bit of a concern as it relates to the sustainability of growth at this point.

The Opportunities To Grow Are There

I continue to like the basic business opportunities in front of Medidata. Clinical trials are not getting any easier or less complex, and Medidata’s core RAVE offering helps streamline the design/planning and management of the trial process. While I’ve come across some claims in the due diligence process that it’s not such a great platform for early-stage studies, over 14,000 trials have been conducted with RAVE and it’s the go-to platform for the large majority of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies (as well as the largest medical device companies and contract research organizations).

Given the ongoing investments in drug development, there are ample opportunities for Medidata to grow by signing up more customers. China in particular is a growth opportunity, as a host of new biopharma companies have started up in recent years and begun clinical trials. Medidata started investing in China some time ago, and I believe those early investments will pay off.

As I said before, Medidata also has the opportunity to grow through cross-selling. This has been a slower-to-develop opportunity than the bulls previously hoped, as RAVE is still more than 60% of revenue, but Medidata has developed a suite of ancillary products that can make life easier for trial sponsors, including risk-based monitoring, imaging, analytics, synthetic control arms, and payments. Payments in particular should be a significant growth opportunity, as the current payment process is often quite slow and a source of friction between trial sponsors and clinical investigators.

Last and certainly not least are growth opportunities based on data analytics. Unlike rivals like Oracle (ORCL), Medidata started a process years ago to contractually maintain the rights to “de-identified” clinical trial data. This means that Medidata has a large and growing database of clinical data – data that can be mined for a variety of insights and repackaged as future add-on subscriptions, including enhanced risk-based monitoring, synthetic control groups, and predictive responder/non-responder analysis.

A SHFYT In Strategy

A couple of months ago, Medidata announced an acquisition that also marks a somewhat more expansive view of the company’s long-term total market opportunity. The company paid almost $200 million in cash for SHYFT Analytics, a company that specializes in commercialization analytics – using analytical software to help launch new drugs and maximize the revenue potential of those launches.

SHYFT offers multiple products already, including its flagship Lumen platform that provides real-world data on disease prevalence, incidence, and costs, as well as products that can integrate market data with other data sources like prescription data trends to monitor launches and products that can model drug outcomes to help determine and justify drug prices (“if x number of patients use this drug, the reduction in symptoms/co-morbidities will save the health care system y amount of dollars, justifying a price of z”).

Although this is certainly a step beyond clinical trial planning and management, it’s strikes me as a logical extension. My biggest concern, though, is whether the sales process will be meaningfully different – the degree to which marketing, finance, and R&D interact can vary considerably from company to company and Medidata’s value to the R&D team may not carry much weight with other departments.

The Opportunity

Consistent positive margin leverage has been something of an issue for Medidata, and I’m somewhat concerned that the company is going to have to increase its sales and marketing spend if it wants to reach its cross-selling/product attachment goals over the next couple of years. Although I would look at this as a sound long-term “it takes money to make money” type of decision, the Street isn’t always so patient with such moves on a shorter-term basis. Likewise, I think the relatively high multiple and high level of expectations do create a risk that even modest short-term slowdowns in revenue growth will get punished disproportionately.

I still believe Medidata can generate low double-digit revenue growth over the next decade, leveraging the growth in the number of new biopharmas around the world and the ongoing growth in the number of clinical trials that they are conducting. Likewise, I think the company will have some success (maybe not as much as the bulls expect/project) in cross-selling additional offerings and using its growing clinical database to drive new product and service creation. I also believe that margin and FCF leverage will materialize in time.

The Bottom Line

While the slower subscription growth and the prospect of increased sales and marketing spending are relatively modest near-term issues for me, when combined with a less compelling valuation argument I’m not as keen on recommending Medidata as I was back in the spring. I think the implied returns for current shareholders are still pretty good, but I like a margin of safety whenever possible. I would keep an eye on this stock, though, as it is possible that a wider gap could open between the price and the value (giving me that extra margin of safety) and the company may be able to drive some re-acceleration in growth later this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.