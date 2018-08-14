Switch: The Cracks Are Glaringly Obvious

Like last quarter, revenue growth of 11% y/y missed estimates and was a far cry from last year's growth rates in the ~20s.

Once a hot IPO, colocation company Switch (SWCH), which provides cloud-like hosting services to companies within massive datacenter facilities, has fallen to new lows. After reporting Q2 earnings that massively disappointed investors for the second quarter in a row, Switch shares plummeted more than 20% to the $10 range, the lowest levels since the company's IPO at $17 last October.

Earlier on in this company's life as a public entity, investors praised a "unique" business model and significant technology assets that allowed Switch to create one of the most sustainable, high-performing colocation centers in the U.S. While the quality of Switch's services has never been put into question, the fact that it hasn't translated into the growth that investors expected is the main problem.

Switch is a capital-heavy business - it's really more of a real estate company than a true technology play. It invests in large-scale facility buildouts, which it calls "Primes", and relies on rental income from companies that are leasing server rack space. This quarter, what the company has attributed to a delay in installations for new deals has hurt growth rates for the second quarter in a row. As I wrote in a prior article, Switch's growth rates around the time of its IPO have been largely deceiving - the company grew at ~20% for the majority of last year, but ever since the beginning of FY18, those growth rates have been sliced in half.

Even with shares being punished so harshly, Switch is neither a growth nor value play at the moment. With very little upside catalysts on the table and the disappointing news looking set to continue, the pain is likely to continue for Switch shareholders as the stock continues to search for a bottom:

SWCH data by YCharts

In my view, investors are far better off avoiding Switch than attempting to catch this falling knife. Why the market ever liked this stock to begin with is a great mystery, especially as investing focus increasingly shifts to capital-light, software-oriented businesses with recurring revenues. To be sure, Switch has the recurring revenues down - it reported a churn rate that fell to a fraction of a percent this quarter, which is an impressive metric. But sadly, the company's growth doesn't come without tremendous capex expense - and even when new Primes are built out, sales delays like those seen in this quarter can cause heavy disappointments. Stay cautious on this name.

Q2 download: dissecting management comments on the growth fallout

Here's a look at Switch's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Switch Q2 earnings Source: Switch investor relations

Revenues grew just 11% y/y to $102.2 million, whereas Wall Street was hoping for $102.7 million (+12% y/y). This growth rate is roughly in line with the disappointing 10% y/y growth that Switch posted in Q1, which missed analyst consensus of 12% y/y growth by two points.

Had the miss only been in this quarter's revenues, Switch might have been forgiven. However, the company also took its guidance down. For the full year, Switch is now only expecting $405-$408 million in revenues, which represents a growth range of just 7-8% y/y relative to last year's revenues of $378.3 million. This is down sharply from a prior range of $423-$440 million (+12-16% y/y), and also implies that growth rates in the back half of the year will also decelerate sharply from the first half. Wall Street consensus had pegged this year's revenues at $428 million, or +13% y/y - five points higher than what Switch guided to.

Naturally, the Q&A section of Switch's earnings call was littered with questions about this growth slowdown. Gabriel Nacht, Switch's CFO, commented as follows on the guidance reduction:

There really isn't anything going on other than the delay in the deals that we've talked about. We've had good signings. However, they still need to deploy, it's the deployment that creates billable revenue. And given where we are in August, we've got some good visibility as to what will be deployed throughout the rest of the year, and we want to make sure that we're putting forth numbers that we're confident in and that we're going to hit. And so that's the revenue guidance that we're putting forth."

The company also discussed the delay in a particular large "15-megawatt" deal, a delay which the company says has caused a $1.6 million revenue headwind (each) in Q3 and Q4:

That has caused their deployment to be pushed off by a couple of months, but they are still engaged in deploying. And in fact, they are extending their reach of their deployment or talking about extending the reach of their deployment inside of our data centers. So net-net, it should be a very significant positive for Switch. It's just causing a little bit of a delay while we have technical discussions with them about how their chipsets can be optimized for the environment that we provide."

Utilization rates at the company's flagship locations, meanwhile, has fallen back (emphasis added):

Our existing facilities in our PRIME campus locations currently encompass 10 data centers with an aggregate of 4 million gross square feet of space and up to 450 megawatts of power. As of the end of the second quarter of 2018, the utilization rates at these PRIMEs, based on the currently available colocation space, were approximately 87%, 38% and 96% at The Core Campus, The Citadel Campus and The Pyramid Campus, respectively, versus 91%, 48% and 77% in the prior quarter. The utilization rate at The Core Campus and The Citadel Campus declined from the prior quarter as a result of continued sector expansion."

The company insists that there is not a "churn event" in the near future - as in, the slowdown is due purely to installation timing, and not a big client departing in the near term.

Meanwhile, the company's profitability has suffered. Increased ramp costs at the company's newest facilities have driven down gross margins, which fell 140bps to 46.0% this quarter, down from 47.4% in the year-ago quarter. This is better than a 520bps headwind in Q1, but still, the declining trend is extremely concerning. As this company scales out into more territories and at a larger scale, we should expect that gross margins will go up along with increased efficiencies, not down.

GAAP operating income in the quarter fell -30% y/y to $10.5 million, hampered by a 55% y/y increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses to $31.1 million - now consuming 30.5% of revenues, 870bps worse than 21.8% in 2Q17. Operating margin of 10.3% came in 590bps worse than 16.2% in 2Q17.

Pro forma EPS of $0.02 also missed Wall Street consensus of $0.04, and it's also worth noting that Switch took down its prior EBITDA guidance of $216-$224 million (for the full year) to just $197-$200 million. Meanwhile, capex investments for the year are expected to continue at $260-$310 million.

Final thoughts

Switch is a massive cash-guzzling business that requires enormous amounts of capex to succeed - yet even as the company increases its footprint and expands its capacity, its ability to fill its colocation centers and quickly ramp up new clients to nab an ROI on its capex has fallen into question. For the second quarter in a row, Switch's growth results have fallen short of estimates, and the company's vastly lowered guidance range for FY18 signals a huge red flag.

Equally concerning is the fact that, even as Switch becomes larger and supposedly more efficient, its margins are in free fall. Already a business with a thin profit margin, Switch's lack of easy scalability in its business model - unlike other technology peers - makes it an incredibly unattractive investment. Continue to avoid this company.

