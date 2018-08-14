Nokia On The Edge Of The Ramp

The last few years haven’t been all that much fun for Nokia (NOK), or its shareholders, as this telecom equipment company found itself sandwiched between more aggressive competitors and more conservative customers, and stuck in a place where customers have scaled back investments in older network technology but haven’t yet started spending on 5G. Now, though, the company appears to be just at the starting edge of a ramp-up in network spending that should drive meaningful cash flow generation in the coming years.

I don’t believe 5G will be transformational for Nokia in the sense that the company will suddenly see breakout revenue growth, but I do believe the company’s end-to-end solution could drive some share and revenue upside. I also believe there could be more long-term opportunity in the optical networking and IP routing businesses from recently-introduced technologies. Given all of that, I think Nokia is worth considering into the $6’s.

A Pivot To Growth?

Nokia saw revenue contraction again in the second quarter, but the pace slowed, as the company reported a 1% constant currency revenue contraction with flat Networks revenue, as Mobile saw modest growth (up 2%) on double-digit growth in North America that offset significant declines in China, Latin America, and Europe. Fixed network revenue declined again (down 6%), as did Services (down 3%), but IP Networks & Apps was up 2% on 2% growth in Apps/Analytics and 13% growth in Optical that offset a 5% decline IP Networks. Technologies was down 2%.

Gross margin continued to decline on an adjusted basis, as price competition and mix continue to be challenging. Operating income dropped significantly, even on an adjusted basis, with a four-point erosion in margin, but operating income and margin did improve meaningfully on a sequential basis.

Although I don’t expect rivals like Ericsson (ERIC) to let up on pricing, I think Nokia is about to see a pivot back towards growth. I expect Nokia to see currency-adjusted year-over-year growth in the third quarter and outright growth in the fourth quarter as the company starts to leverage early 5G deployments in the U.S. and South Korea, and as opportunities in IP Networking and Optical start delivering. I also expect this to drive meaningful leverage, with fourth quarter gross margin potentially coming in five points above second quarter gross margin and even more leverage at the operating line.

T-Mobile Should Only Be The Start

The $3.5 billion deal that Nokia announced with T-Mobile at the end of July was nice to see, but the impact was significantly diminished by Nokia management acknowledging that it was already incorporated into their guidance. Still, with deployments starting in the second quarter and scheduled through 2020, it gives improved visibility on at least $1 billion of mobile revenue over the next couple of years and may help calm some of the concerns about Ericsson recently gaining some share with Verizon (VZ).

Clearly Nokia needs many more deals beyond T-Mobile, and the company had previously discussed over 50 ongoing 5G trials around the world. U.S. and South Korean carriers should start deploying 5G equipment before year-end, with Japan and China starting next year and Europe and India coming after that.

I’ll be curious to see how many deals Nokia can sign like the T-Mobile deal that are end-to-end transactions. According to management, end-to-end deals were up to 40% of the mix in the second quarter (up from 30% a year ago). Although large carriers have the sophistication to make hybrid networks work, Nokia has been pushing a claim that its end-to-end 5G offering (which includes hardware, software, and services) can provide a 30% lower overall cost of ownership for service providers.

At the same time, though, price pressure continues to look like a challenge. Nokia claims that the pricing pressure is less about competitor or customer push-back and that they giving price beaks to “assist” customers with earlier 5G rollouts, but to me that seems like semantics – particularly if Ericsson et al would be happy to provide similar “assistance” if Nokia would not. With that, then, I wonder if the fact that Nokia and Huawei are the only providers capable of end-to-end 5G solutions will matter all that much in the end.

Can Technology Drive Better Results?

I’m cautiously bullish that Nokia can also leverage recent technological advances to drive improved results. Commentary on the company’s ReefShark-powered AirScale base station has been pretty positive, and I expect that service providers appreciate a base station with a software-upgradeable radio that doesn’t require swapping hardware to go to 5G.

Nokia also continues to add enterprise and webscale customers (adding 37 in the second quarter after 33 in the first quarter), and the company should be able to leverage new product releases in IP routing and optical networking. The FP4 network processor isn’t quite so new (it was launched in 2017), but I think it still has meaningful room to drive adoption and growth. With six times the capacity of the FP3 and the capability of running 12Tbps on a single line card, that’s a pretty powerful tool for webscale data center customers. On the optical side, the PSE3 chipset offers up to 65% higher capacity and 60% lower power per bit, but the particularly interesting part to me is the probabilistic constellation shaping capability that basically shapes the signal to match the optical fiber, reducing noise and pushing the transfer rate close to the Shannon limit (basically the maximum theoretical capacity of a channel).

All of that sounds neat, but time will tell how much impact it really has on real-world revenue and margins. After all, Nokia’s challenges in recent years haven’t been because the company’s offerings are technologically inadequate. As such, there’s always a trade-off between what your technology can do and what you can get paid for those capabilities.

The Opportunity

My overall outlook on Nokia hasn’t really changed all that much since my last update. I’m still looking for low single-digit long-term revenue growth, as I think the company will see significant limitations on pricing. I also believe the 5G migration process will probably lead to a shorter peak period, though there will be ongoing deployments and spending for many years to come. I do expect 5G to drive double-digit FCF margins in the best years, lifting the long-term forward margin relative to the trailing margin and supporting mid-to-high single-digit long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

I think Nokia shares look interesting up into the mid-to-high $6s, beyond which point the expect returns aren’t so attractive unless and until Nokia either gains more share in 5G deployments, sees better pricing/deal terms, and/or sees stronger growth in its enterprise businesses. Those are all possible drivers, but it is also possible that Ericsson and others gain more share and/or compete more ferociously on price. On balance, I think Nokia shares are attractive here as revenue and margins should ramp up significantly later this year, but if the shares do start to move up, I’d be careful not to get sucked into “it’s different this time” thinking and get too greedy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.