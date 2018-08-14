Dollar General: Still In A Strong Uptrend

Dollar General (DG) is breaking out higher following stronger fundamental results. It continues to expand and renovate its current operations, leading to potential future growth opportunities. Its balance sheet has become relatively healthier over the last decade, leading to an increased return of capital to shareholders. Investor optimism is elevated leading to a continued strong uptrend for its share price. I am buying stock in this name as its share price moves higher on stronger fundamentals.

Revenue & EPS

During the most recent quarter, DG delivered a net sales increase of 9% to $6.1 billion, driven by fundamental improvement in customer productivity as was highlighted by increases in both average units and dollars per basket. More importantly, DG achieved this growth despite facing unseasonably cold and damp weather, creating a sales headwind.

Moreover, its same store sales increase of 2.1% reflects strong performance in its consumable category. Gross profit as a percent of sales was 3.5% in Q1, primarily attributable to higher initial markups that inventory purchases and improved rate of inventory shrink.

Below is a chart of the company's revenue and earnings per share since the 1980s. Both top- and bottom-line metrics have been increasing drastically since the financial crisis as consumers have preferred its everyday low costs and good quality. Considering DG aims to be a low cost producer, its strong growth in bottom-line results signal that management is effectively converting product demand into earnings.

New & Remodeled Locations

DG's growth initiatives are designed to enhance value and convenience for its customers. The company is currently strategically investing in its mature store base, with a focus on remodeling stores that have fewer than 12 cooler doors. These store remodels typically drive among the highest returns, according to the company's recent earnings call.

By the end of fiscal 2018, DG expects that it will have an average of 20 cooler doors up from 10 in 2012 across its store base. Through the end of the Q1, DG has installed nearly 7,000 additional cooler doors across its mature store base. The expansion of coolers tends to drive trips and basket size.

DG has also been enhancing its in store experience by adding shoppable queue lines. This update allows them to merchandise the check lane with compelling point of purchase items that management believes are interesting to its consumers. During Q1, DG added this enhancement to over 500 stores bringing its total for the chain to approximately 6,000 stores.

Overall, the company opened 241 stores during Q1, remodeling 322 stores and relocating an additional 31 stores. 125 of the stores remodeled in Q1 were in the DGTP format, including a fresh produce section in 45 of these remodels.

Its remodeled stores deliver a 4% to 5% comp lift on average, and a DGTP remodel delivers an average of 10% to 15% comp lift, according to comments made by management.

Private Brands

Another growth initiative DG is taking on is merchandising its private brands. Its private brand strategy focuses on enhancing product perception and demonstrating its unique value and quality compared to national brands. DG currently has approximately 40 unique private brand product lines. Its goal is to ensure that they are offering compelling value priced alternatives to national brands given the significant price gap compared to national brands and other channels. Private brands ultimately play an important role in helping its customers stretch their budgets, and stand to be a driver of growth as management focuses on marketing it in coming quarters.

Balance Sheet

One of management's key principles is having a solid balance sheet, while generating strong cash flow from operations, using such capabilities to return capital to shareholders. During the quarter, DG repurchased 1.6 million shares of common stock for $150 million and paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share outstanding at a total cost of $78 million.

From the inception of its share repurchase program in December 2011 through the Q1 2018, DG has repurchased $5.3 billion or 83 million shares of its common stock. They have done this as their debt load has lightened.

Below is a chart of the company's debt to EBITDA ratio as well as its EBIT to interest expense. Since the financial crisis, growth in its top-line has made its relative debt levels much more manageable. For example, its debt to EBITDA ratio, a measure of leverage, is a quarter of its 2009 levels. Similarly, its ability to service its interest payments has improved as its EBIT to interest expense has risen significantly over the last decade. Top-line growth, as well as a relative reduction in its debt levels have allowed the company to return more capital to shareholders.

Valuation

Below is a chart of key valuation metrics and DG's main competitor peer group. The PEG ratio and EV/EBITDA ratios are shown. DG's competitors are shown as Walmart (WMT) Costco Wholesale (COST) and Target (TGT). The PEG ratio measures a company's PE ratio relative to its underlying growth, giving better context to the measure. A lower reading signals a more attractive valuation. Among its peers, DG has the lowest PEG ratio signaling that although its share price has been growing significantly, there hasn't been enough valuation multiple expansion to cause it to be overvalued.

Additionally, the Enterprise Value to EBITDA ratio is a traditional valuation metric that takes into account both the company's outstanding debt and equity. This measure eliminates the effects of leverage on valuation. When looking at this metric, DG is still attractively valued, with a valuation relatively in line with its peers. Considering both metrics, as well as its potential growth opportunities, its share price looks to still be at attractive levels.

Price Action

DG's share price continues to trend higher, even amid broader market volatility. As its operations have expanded, so has its share price in the last decade. There has been a brief pullback in 2018 under the $100 level, but investor optimism looks to be resuming following strong earnings results. I am buying stock on this breakout, with a stop-loss level at $97 as this level has acted as support in recent months.

Conclusion

DG is a discount retailer that gained significant market share in the aftermath of the financial crisis. While its operations continue to gain momentum, its share price is susceptible to broader market pullbacks. While it should relatively outperform its peers during a recession, its share price could still decline significantly. Currently, its operations continue to expand, while a number of its growth initiatives are beginning to bear fruit. Its balance sheet remains strong and investor sentiment is high. I am buying stock in this name as its share price trades higher following stronger fundamental results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.