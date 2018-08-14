Parkland Fuel: Can It Sustain Its Growth Momentum?

The company should be able to carry its growth momentum through private label offering and new store concepts in its C-Stores.

Investment Thesis

Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) (TSX:PKI) recorded excellent Q2 2018 earnings with significant growth in its revenue and EBITDA. The company is expected to continue this growth momentum with its new store concepts in its C-Stores and private label offerings. The company is also expected to realize more synergies through implementation of integration initiatives, and re-negotiations of its past contracts. The company's share price is currently slightly undervalued compare to its peers.

PKI data by YCharts

Parkland Fuel's Growth Momentum

Strong Q2 2018 Earnings

Parkland Fuel delivered a strong Q2 2018 with significant increase in its top and bottom lines. Its revenue increased to C$3,783 million from C$1,806 million a year ago. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA increased to C$249 million from C$54 million a year ago. The increase in its top and bottom lines are driven by its two major acquisitions back in 2017, strong organic growth from its businesses, and quicker synergies realized. As the chart below shows, its supply segment contributed about C$152 million in EBITDA. The contribution was much better than expected due to higher than expected crack spread in Q2. Its EBITDA from retail segment also increased significantly and added C$44 million in EBITDA thanks to its acquisitions of gasoline stations and c-stores as well as strong organic growth.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Improved 2018 Guidance

Parkland Fuel also raised its 2018 guidance to better reflect its strong Q2 growth. The company raised its 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance to about C$755 million, an increase of C$125 million from its previous guidance of C$650 million. The company also estimated its annual EBITDA to be about C$800 million in 2020.

Can it continue its growth momentum?

More synergy to be realized

Parkland Fuel should be able to continue realize synergies from its two large acquisitions last year. In the conference call, management expressed that its expected synergy in 2018 will be about C$55 million. This was C$11 million more than it had projected back in the first quarter. Parkland Fuel also increased its expected annual synergies. It now estimates annual synergies of C$180 million by the end of 2020. This is an increase of over C$100 million. Implementation of integration initiatives (such as ERP system), and contract renegotiations should help Parkland Fuel to continue to realize its synergies target.

C-Store SSS expected to remain very strong

In Q2 2018, Parkland Fuel's C-Store achieved a same-store sales growth rate of 8.1%. This was the 10th consecutive quarters of positive C-Store SSSG. We believe its strong Q2 2018 C-Store SSSG was a result of a combination of a strong economy in Canada, and its new "On the Run/Marche Express" store concepts. With only about 8% of its corporate stores converted to its new "On the Run/Marche Express," the company should have a long runway of growth in its C-Store SSSG.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Private label program will help keep its margin high

Parkland Fuel introduced its own private label brand, the 59th Street Food Company, for its convenience stores in late 2017. Its 59th Street Food Company label has been successfully launched across 275 locations. With the addition of bottle water SKU, the company now has 16 SKUs for its private label products. As we know, selling products with private labels tend to have much higher profit margin than branded products. Management hopes its private label brand will reach a penetration rate of about 20% of its c-store products in the next 1~2 years.

Source: Q4 2017 MD&A

Concerns and Challenges

Retail fuel same store volume declined

Despite its positive earnings report and strong growth momentum, we are concerned about Parkland Fuel's same-store volumes growth. In fact, its same-store volumes declined by 1.8% in Q2 2018. Management attributed the decline to the higher fuel price that tempered fuel demand. However, we noted that this trend has happened for several quarters. Below is the chart that shows Parkland Fuel's same-store fuel volumes growth in the past two years. As can be seen from the chart, the company has experienced negative same-store volumes growth rates in the past 6 quarters except in Q1 2018. We believe the declining trend is also due to more energy efficient vehicles on the road. Therefore, we believe this trend will likely to continue in the foreseeable future. For those who are concerned about electric vehicles will eventually replace gasoline vehicles, we believe that this trend will be gradual and that it will not cause any material impact until 2030.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Parkland Fuel is slightly undervalued

Share price of Parkland Fuel has risen by over 50% since the beginning of this year. Its forward twelve-month EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.4x is slightly below its peers. Other C-Store/fuel site operators such as Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) and Casey's General Stores (CASY) are trading at ratios of 10.2x and 10.0x respectively.

Parkland currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.0962 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.9%. Thanks to its strong quarter, its payout ratio has improved significantly. In Q2, its adjusted payout ratio of 29% was much better than Q2 2017's 84% (see table below).

Q2 18 Q2 17 Q2 16 2017 2016 2015 Payout Ratio 35% 146% 96% 91% 91% 89% Adjusted Payout Ratio 29% 84% 74% 59% 71% 71%

Source: Created by author; Q2 2018 MD&A

Investor Takeaway

Parkland should be able to continue to grow its business as there is still a lot of growth potential in its C-Store sales thanks to its new store concepts and private label offerings. In addition, the company still has more than C$100 million of synergies to be realized in the next few years. The company's valuation is also slightly below its peers. However, given the fact that its shares have risen by over 50% year-to-date, we believe investors need to be careful and wait for a better entry point.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKIUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.