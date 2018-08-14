TMAC Resources Inc.'s (TMMFF) CEO Jason Neal on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TMAC Resources Inc. (OTC:TMMFF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Ann Wilkinson - VP, IR

Jason Neal - President and CEO

Gil Lawson - COO

Maarten Theunissen - CFO

Analysts

David Haughton - CIBC Capital Markets

Gabriel Gonzalez - Echelon Wealth Partners

Raj Ray - Desjardins Securities

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ann Wilkinson, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Ann Wilkinson

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. On behalf of my colleagues, I'd like to welcome you -- everyone to our second quarter 2018 conference call. I'd like to remind listeners that on this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. We'd like to direct our listeners to refer to our cautionary statements in the news release issued yesterday, Monday, August 13th, after the market closed and in the MD&A for the quarter filed on SEDAR and posted to our website.

All forward-looking statements on this call are qualified by those cautionary statements. There can be no assurance that our forward-looking statements, even though considered reasonable by management and based on information on hand will prove to be accurate. Future results and events could differ materially. Also, please bear in mind that all dollar amounts mentioned in this conference call are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

On the phone today, we have Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer; Gil Lawson, Chief Operating Officer; and Maarten Theunissen, Chief Financial Officer. Following the prepared remarks, they will be available to answer questions. This conference call is being webcast and will be available for replay on our website. Yesterday's news release and the accompanying financial statements and MD&A are posted on our website and filed on SEDAR.

I will now turn the call over to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you. Thank you, Ann and we have some slides that we are using the conference call. Hopefully, you can follow along there. We have accomplished a lot year-to-date, including significant milestone towards our targeted operating performance achieved in the second quarter. This is a credit to our operating team that we are now -- we now have in place and we discussed in more detail in prior quarterly calls and at our AGM.

We have, of course, had challenges along the way, but our operating team has been working proactively to get ahead issues and when we do encounter such challenges, we are stronger once we work through them.

The plant recoveries had been one of the most significant focuses of our financial stakeholders. Our plant recovery improved from 71% in Q1 to 82% in Q2. This includes an improvement from 76% in April to 83% in May and to a further improvement of 85% in June.

Additionally, in mid-June, we begin putting material tonnage through the second concentrator line to ramp-up the 2,000-tonnes per day plant capacity. And by the end of July, the plant had run for four consecutive days, at or above, 2,000 tonnes per day of throughput.

We have had some challenges in the ramp-up with greater than expected downtime and instability with the corresponding impact on recoveries, which Gil Lawson will go into more detail on later. But our progress has been much quicker and our challenges far less severe than the initial ramp-up of the first concentrator line.

The mine is positioning to feed an increasingly hungry mill. For the balance of 2018, we're going to have a strong contribution from the high-grade Hinge zone and the high-grade crown pillar recovery in Doris North.

We had a further success in the second quarter on our permit impact, the Nunavut Impact Review Board recommended to Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada that TMAC's proposed Madrid-Boston Project be permitted to proceed, which is a key to the medium term value generation at TMAC that comes with development of the second, third, and fourth mines at Hope Bay.

I would like to thank the Kitikmeot Inuit Association and the communities they represent for the time, effort, and intellect they have invested with us along this process and ultimately, the support they have provided in attaining this positive recommendation. Incorporating traditional knowledge in our permitting approach has been a key to our success.

And finally, our finance team has been very busy as well in closing the diesel consignment transaction and subsequent to quarter end, the demand bond structure. Maarten will discuss these transactions further, especially the demand bond structure, which was only announced on a preliminary basis in our June news release. As with the plant, there are both successes and challenges in each quarter, but far more of the former.

Our cash management is always tightest at the height of the sealift and this year is no exception. At quarter end, we had CAD24 million in cash before factory and the proceeds released from restricted cash through the implementation of the demand bond structure.

I'm going to hand the call to Gil Lawson, followed by Maarten Theunissen to cover operations and finance respectively, before concluding with a brief discussion of our path forward and Q&A.

Gil Lawson

Thank you, Jason and good morning to everyone. Starting with the plant, following studies, which identified that the pre-concentration operation of the plant recovered significantly less of the gravity recoverable gold than the design specification of approximately 70%. We ordered two low velocity Falcon SB400 concentration units.

These concentrators were placed in the recirculating load in each concentrator line of the primary grinding circuit to remove fine-free gold as it is liberated. The installation and commissioning of the Falcon units, starting with the first one in late April resulted in improved recoveries of 83% and 85% in May and June respectively.

During the second quarter, the plant processed just under 89,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 10 grams per tonne, with an average of recovery of 82% producing just over 22,000 ounces of gold. The improvement in the amount of gravity recoverable gold captured by the installation of the Falcon SB400 units endorsed existing plants to increase the overall gravity recoverable gold through the purchase and installation of six additional larger gravity concentration units within the primary grinding circuit and the regrind circuit in order to remove free gold as it is liberated.

In addition, engineering studies commence in April to address the required ancillary equipment such as screening and pumping, the overall water balance, and to introduce surge capacity between the crushing and the grinding circuits, which is currently one source of plant instability.

The installation of the six gravity concentrators will allow for the continuous scavenging of the very fine gold, which is being missed by flotation and the targeting of fine gold that is being liberated within the regrind circuit.

The gold recovered by the additional gravity effort will report to the separate batch intensive leaching circuit, where more than 98% gold recovery has been demonstrated. This should also reduce our gold losses within the flotation, leaching, and resin circuits, due to higher gold loading than these circuits were designed to handle.

Their installation and the other plant improvements are planned for August, September, and October. These efforts are designed to drive recoveries through 90% in the fourth quarter.

The capital required for this work is approximately CAD8 million and includes installation of the infrastructure necessary to support the additional concentration units and the surge bins as well as an approximate CAD1 million allocation of camp services for the project team.

Of the CAD8 million, the gravity concentration units were acquired for CAD2 million. The second concentrator line started on June 3rd and after initial commissioning began processing material tonnage by mid-June.

As a result of the integration of the two concentrator lines into the concentrate treatment plan, the plant as a whole experienced greater downtime than was expected in June, totaling seven days, which continued into July.

In July, we experienced 10 days of plant downtime; three of these days were related to a planned shutdown for maintenance on the site power distribution system. The remaining downtime was related to the instability of the plant, primarily due to water balance issues and mechanical failures in the oxygen generator, detox mixing tank, and detox filter press, all of which are concentrate treatment plant issues.

The flotation circuit was impacted by multiple restarts and the lack of surge bin separating the crushing circuit from the jig circuit only magnified the problem. As noted, surge bins have been designed and are being fabricated for installation in October.

While the original rating of the concentrate treatment plan was at throughput rates well in excess of 2,000 tonnes per day, the significant challenges faced with higher throughput required minor upgrades and retrofitting of certain components.

The impact of greater downtime during the ramp-up period has been twofold. First, the total tonnes processed was lower than expected. Second, the starting and stopping of the plant, including several starts and stops, even within operating days impacted recoveries materially, with July recoveries being a disappointing 75%.

The plant is now running with greater stability and we are focused on returning recoveries towards the mid-80s, as demonstrated in May and June, and recent daily plant results confirm this trend.

Notwithstanding all the challenges in July, the plant processed at an average of more than 1,400 tonnes per day during operating days, and importantly, has averaged more than 1,750 tonnes per day from July 24th to July 31st. Also, at the end of July, there were four consecutive days on which the plant processed in excess of 2,000 tonnes.

We are confident now that the two concentrating lines can process at their combined 2,000 tonne per day capacity and are -- and our confidence in the concentrator treatment plan is growing.

Turning to the underground mine, during the second quarter, ore production included just under 69,000 tonnes from the Doris North mining zone at an estimated grade of 9.8 gram per tonne, which is just slightly lower than the mineral reserve grade at Doris of 10 gram per tonne.

The initial longhole stoping from this zone had lower grades than reserve grades, as the veins were narrower at the lower levels of the ore body. Some of the wider higher grade veins were mined later in the quarter and the remainder of the ore production came from sill development in the DCO and BTD zones.

Dilution was less in the second quarter compared with dilution experienced during the first quarter of 2018. The dilution was due to the narrower veins and to wall over-break that occurred in the longhole stopes being mined as well as to drill hole deviation. Plans that focused on optimizing the drill and blast cycle were implemented to mitigate these issues.

Mine production is sequenced so that higher-grade ore is mined in the latter half of the year, extracting the high-grade Hinge zone in Doris North, will be done using the longhole method with the benefits of greater ore recovery, lower costs, and a higher extraction rate.

Mining will commence in the Hinge zone in the latter part of the third quarter. In addition, approval of the crown pillar recovery of approximately 16,000 tonnes at 17.2 grams per tonne was received from the Nunavut Impact Review Board and the Nunavut Water Board, and that will be mined in the fourth quarter.

Underground mine development progressed in the Doris Connector and Doris BTD zones. Development of these zones is required to support the planned ramp-up of the plant throughput to design capacity of 2,000 tonnes per day.

I'll now turn the call over to Maarten to touch on the financial results in the quarter.

Maarten Theunissen

Thanks Gil. We poured 25,970 ounces and sold 25,716 ounces of gold, both new records during the second quarter for proceeds of CAD43.3 million at an average price of CAD1,300 per ounce.

Gold sold was 32% higher than the first quarter. The profit from mining operations was CAD1 million and the net losses CAD10.3 million or CAD0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis.

The net loss includes an unrealized foreign exchange loss of CAD4.1 million that mainly results from the reevaluation of TMAC's U.S. dollar-denominated debt facility due to a weakening Canadian dollar.

The weakening Canadian dollar also increases the Canadian dollar gold price and thus future Canadian dollar equivalent revenue that TMAC generates through U.S. dollar-denominated gold sales.

The EBITDA for the quarter was CAD4.9 million. Cash flow from operating activities was CAD14.6 million for the second quarter, offset by cash flow used in the investing activities of CAD27 million.

We ended the quarter with a cash balance of CAD24.1 million or a decrease of CAD11.5 million from March 31, 2018. The restricted cash balance was CAD42 million, which relates to collateral prices for letters of credit for environmental reclamation obligation and payment security for obligations under our surface and mineral right access agreements.

Total capital expenditure in the quarter was CAD27.1 million, reaching to CAD19.2 million of sustaining capital that mainly related to infrastructure of plant improvements and underground development. Expansion capital of CAD6.2 million was incurred for the installation commissioning of the second concentrating line of the plant.

Unit cost of production in 2018 are sensitive to grade, throughput and recovery rates. Cash cost per ounce sold continues to decrease and were $928 per ounce sold in the second quarter or 12% lower than the cash cost of $1,049 in the previous quarter, and 28% lower when compared with the period from June 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017. The decrease is mainly attributable to higher throughput and recoveries achieved.

With the expected improvements in recovery in the third and fourth quarters for 2018, combined with the increase in throughput from the second concentrating lines, the unit costs are expected to decline further.

All-in sustaining costs in the second quarter was $1,642 per ounce sold and were lower than the all-in sustaining cost of $1,807 per ounce sold achieved in the first quarter of 2018.

Sustaining capital increased investment in infrastructure such as the south dam of tailings impound area at Doris that will be used for most of the current life of mine of Doris and all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold are expected to continue to decrease as production increases.

The graph on slide 10 is an illustration of the current economies of scale in our business, where we expect growing revenue to generate a margin against relatively fixed cost.

Our gross cash cost, which mainly relates to operating expenditure, increased during Q2 due to the ramp-up of the purchasing plant as we increased the labor force modestly, but declined on a per-ounce basis. In coming quarters, we don't expect our operating cost to increase in proportion to the increasing production achieved after the completion of the ramp-up.

In the second quarter, operating cost increased 18% quarter-over-quarter at the same time producing increased -- production increase by 32% and corporate G&A and underground development remained flat.

Our sustaining capital cost beyond underground development in 2018 at Doris are higher than what we expect in the future years and were especially high as we completed the construction of the south dam of the tailing impound area and other projects that will allow us to maintain production at Doris. Some of the infrastructure [Indiscernible] during 2018 will also support production of future mines.

Looking at revenue, we had dollars of revenue on the Y1 axis of this graph. And because the ratio between the Y1 and Y2 axis of the graph is the same as the Canadian dollar gold price, the equivalent ounces is on the Y2 axis.

For us to generate positive all-in sustaining cost margin, we need the lines of this graph representing revenue to be about as high as in the bars, representing gross all-in sustaining cost.

A simple way to think about it is, for example, how many ounces do we need to produce in a quarter to breakeven and at that breaking point, of course, the all-in sustaining cost per ounce will also equal the gold price. In the second quarter, it would affect an approximately 33,000 ounces.

We needed about 24,000 ounces of those ounces to fund all-in sustaining costs before the sustaining capital beyond underground development. We expect a growing production in the second half of the year and especially, in the fourth quarter, a decline in sustaining capital. We will generate a positive all-in sustaining cost margin. We are in process of doubling plant throughput capacity and improving recoveries.

In conjunction with working towards profitability, we had been very focused throughout the year in improving the efficiency of our balance sheet. As announced in May, we successfully completed the diesel consignment transaction and subsequent to quarter end, we finalized the demand bond structure that we created incorporation with CIBC and several insurance companies.

The new insurance product will achieve a similar benefit until surety bonds are accepted in Nunavut, which remains our ultimate goal. We completed the underwriting process, which resulted in the issuance of demand bonds on August 9 to replace the cash collateral for CAD26 million -- for CAD37 million of the CAD42 million of letters of credit outstanding. This resulted in the release of CAD15 million of our restricted cash balance. Demand is lower than the CAD25 million we had expected, and the shortfall of CAD10 million is material to our short-term cash needs.

We expect that the CAD10 million will be released in the medium term and ultimately, all of the CAD42 million will be released in the long-term as our operations demonstrate improved performance and our company's financial position strengthens.

Establishing free cash flow from operations through the success or ramp-up of the purchasing plant and mine remains essential, especially with the production shortfall in July and a CAD10 million of restricted cash that was not released through the issuance of demand bonds.

[Indiscernible] operational performance not materialized as per our expectations, there is a risk that we may reach one or more of our debt covenants in the future, including not being able to make payments under our current amortization schedule.

We believe that this uncertainty is material and we had impleaded cautionary language in our financial statement and management discussion and analysis that we suggest you read.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over back to Jason.

Jason Neal

Thank you very much, Maarten. As always, our focus remains a balance between near-term execution at Doris and the significant investment in enabling the development of our second, third, and fourth mines. It is the latter that will ultimately provide the greatest value generation to our stakeholders, but we can't get there without executing on the former.

Near-term execution is, of course, dominated by the processing plant. The first near-term execution priority is a sustainable 2,000 per day of capacity, which has been the key focus for the last couple of months.

Management is now confident in the capacity of the two concentrator mines to provide 2,000 tonnes per day of feed. Our confidence in the second -- in the concentrating treatment plant as to be consistently processed is growing.

Recoveries can never truly fall down in the list of priorities. In the second quarter, we showed a step improvement from 71% in Q1 to 85% in June. We took a disappointing step back to 75% in July, as a result of extensive downtime and the instability in the concentrator treatment plant.

So, the current priority is regaining that -- the recoveries in the mid-80s and the very recent daily reports, which are preliminary data show that this trend -- they trend back to these level.

Ultimately, the mid-80s is not our target and the long-waited installation of six new gravity concentrators is underway and is expected to completed by the time we have our Q3 conference call. The target recovery with these plant upgrades is 90%.

The next near-term priority is ramping up the mine. We have had some success, especially in getting high-grade material into the near-term plant, but we have more work to do. Our team is counting on a consistently hungry milling in our planning and we do have the insurance of the strong stockpile to supplement our feed.

A medium term priory, which must be pulled-forward, is our exploration program. For the limited CAD8 million of drilling that is currently funded in our budget, we have had great success. We had a great round of drill results owed in June and we have -- we'll have the balance of this year's program out in due course.

Exploration at Doris is extremely important strategically as growth in the Doris mine line generates strategic flexibility in assessing the next developments on the Hope Bay belt. And exploration success at Doris, including the high-grade BTD zone, translates quickly into resources, reserves, mill feed, and then cash flow in an abbreviated cycle.

Ultimately, picking up exploration at Madrid and Boston is important as we plan for those mines and make infrastructure decisions. As well, there is great prospectivity regionally, including near-the-defined resources. We have almost inexhaustible exploration potential, including expanding existing deposits, near-mine targets and the regional potential of an 80 by 20 kilometer belt.

Doris, Madrid, and Boston represent more than 95% of drilling at Hope Bay, historically, because they cropped [ph] at surface. We certainly have the prospect to generate exploration-driven growth in mineral inventories and shareholder value once drills turn more aggressively.

Our permitting progress has aligned with our development time lines. Again, I'm going to thank the KIA and the communities they represented in working with us on this process and providing their support. We expect to repay this trust with the economic prosperity that will make a real difference in Nunavut for many generations.

And finally, while we improved towards operational execution in the near-term, we are in parallel planning for our future. There is a consistent internal investment in the analysis around the best long-term development plans for the second, third, and fourth mines on the Hope Bay belt to provide the greatest benefit to our stakeholders. We are managing the near-term risks in the plant, mine, and balance sheet and I remain excited about the tremendous potential for the business that we're building at Hope Bay.

With that, I'll turn the call to the operator for the question-and-answer session.

Our first question comes from David Haughton of CIBC.

David Haughton

Good morning Jason and thank you for the update. You have flagged the potential risk to the covenant and one of those covenants has a working capital requirement of in excess of CAD20 million. How do you define that working cap?

Jason Neal

Good morning David. Working capital is defined as your current asset minus your current liabilities, but we don't have to include debt repayments in that calculation. So--

David Haughton

So, at the moment it's standing at about CAD63 million.

Jason Neal

That is correct. So, we're quite clear of the CAD20 million requirement for working capital.

David Haughton

All right. And this is a difficult period for you with the sealift and demands upon your working capital as a result of purchasing it nearly a year in advance. Do you have flexibility to monitor that on an ongoing basis? And perhaps, defer some of the expenditures such as your CAD8 million exploration? Or perhaps defer some of the expenditure for the gravity installation to stay within those limits?

Jason Neal

I would say that we are very active managers of our cash flows, especially at this time of year. And we have looked through all of our expenditures as to what is discretionary and what is not.

The priority on capital that went on to sealift for underground equipment that gives us the ability to do an underground bulk sample at Madrid met the hurdle of being prioritized and that went on. And that equipment also provides us flexibility for using it underground at Doris to advance development.

The gravity concentrator investment, which was -- is CAD8 million, CAD7 million of really incremental cost and CAD1 million of allocations of camp services. That was prioritized and we funded that. Given the increases in recoveries that we're expecting to come from that, that should be a relatively quick payback investment.

Discretionary expenditures around exploration, the CAD8 million of budget that we have there, which includes a fair bit of -- I mean about half of it is underground, which you really call production drilling. That slim budget is an illustration of pushing out discretionary expenditures.

I've spoken with a few people about the potential for our winter program at Boston, which would be really helpful because stepping out on the ice gives us a lot more flexibility that's unfunded and not in our budget. So, that's an example of discretionary expenditure that we've deferred and not made a decision on yet.

So, we have been very active in managing. We also have a lot of suppliers that contribute goods that are on our sealift and a number of those suppliers give us a reasonable amount of flexibility through our sealift. They know that we're going to come back every year to them. So, they've been very good with us too and that helps with flexibility as well.

David Haughton

Okay. So, quite a little wiggle room, but notwithstanding any unexpected downtime or perhaps metal price fluctuations?

Jason Neal

Yes. I mean your question -- the first question about balance sheet covenants is probably the first question of most investors. And the reason that there is the cautionary language is that when you go through and the auditors look at our forecasts and they look at gold price, which we all know that gold price has come down recently. They look at the potential volatility in the ramp-up that we have and the projections we have as concentrators come in and recoveries increase.

We look at the CAD10 million that we thought we would have, but we didn't have on the demand bond. Essentially, they came to a conclusion that some caution was required, given that uncertainty. And so we are being upfront with our shareholders around the volatility in the business and they're cautious and seeing very clearly that we are active managers of our cash balance.

David Haughton

All right. So, if I can just shift now to the ramp-up. Slide six on your deck is quite an interesting one. It seems to me as though CL2 is outperforming CL1 as far as throughputs go. And I guess, I've got a question as to why that is, or whether it's just a function of the data set we're looking at?

Gil Lawson

Okay, it's Gil here. I'll answer that. CL2, I'd say, benefits from a lot of the upgrades that we identified in CL1 and it's been described by the operator as a smoother line to operate. So, if it does ultimately perform better in the long-term, I don't think it'll be significantly outperforming. But at this point in time, it does seem to be well constructed and it's running very well.

Jason Neal

I think one of the other observations would be that in the period that we're showing, we are really trying to test the second concentrator lines. So, if we have an opportunity to push one of the two lines harder, the second line would be the one that we push. But when you're at a site, I think the operators say that the first line rattles a bit and the second one hums.

Gil Lawson

Yes.

David Haughton

Okay. And another observation, just looking at the ore mine compared to ore mill, you're still drawing down on stockpiles. I'm wondering when you'd expect for the mine to be able to catch up with the mill?

Gil Lawson

We're just entering the period where we're getting into our wider stopes and we're expecting our ramp-up to now start matching the -- up to the plant. And we're getting into the Hinge zone, which is our really wide area. It's 20 up to 30-meters wide in that area.

So, there's really significant potential to move tonnage once we get in there. And we're also just about to open up our below the dyke stopes at the Doris North, which gives us another mining front. So, we're just at the gateway of the ramp-up.

David Haughton

All right. Thank you. I'll leave it there for now.

Our next question comes from Gabriel Gonzalez of Echelon Partners.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning and congratulations on the advances you've achieved operationally and financially, given the challenges that you faced. I just like to ask -- well, a couple of questions. But first is, would you be able to detail the expected performance requirements needed for the additional CAD10 million in restricted cash from the demand bonds?

In other words, is the mine plan that you have, as you've outlined as far as recoveries go sufficient to meet those -- the release of that CAD10 million? Or are there any other requirements that you have to face?

Maarten Theunissen

Good morning Gabriel. So, when the surety underwriters look at the business and issuing demand bonds, they also look at production ramp-up and if they start seeing production stabilizing in the operation and reproduce consistent gold, then they get more comfortable.

There is no single recipe for any surety underwriter; they all look at it differently. But we understand and we know that sustainable operations is an important factor that they consider.

Jason Neal

One important dynamic also to consider here is that when you put in the structures, you have an insurance company that you're working with, and -- but there remains competitive tension on that, that insurance company because there isn't a breakage cost for us replacing them. So, it's -- it is a dynamic that favors us as our operations ramp-up.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Okay, great. Thank you very much. And also I'd like to ask about how much downtime do you have scheduled for the installation of the six gravity units in second half?

Gil Lawson

The -- we're just working through our detailed construction schedule. There are periods where there's short interruptions required on a single-line basis. However, we're able to build the silver works associated around the infrastructure and install the gravity concentrator's one line at a time.

When we do that, there will be short interruptions, while we hook things in. However, when we're doing that, we'll be able to operate the other line. So, we should see -- there will be interruption, but not a significant amount.

Jason Neal

And maybe I'll try not to repeat too much, but the real challenge that we had during June, and especially July, was on the CTP side. And that's being started and stopped. As Gil is talking about one of the really important things for us to achieve is get up to 2,000 tonnes per day before the gravity concentrators were in so that we have that flexibility to turn off one line and not the other. So, that keeps continuous flow into the CTP.

The gravity concentrators and you would've seen it on the illustration, it's fixed, but it's really three pairs of two. So, that's an important point of flexibility. So, our expectation is we have less disruption for sure in that step of plant modifications than in the ramp-up, we just went through on the -- to 2,000 tonnes per day.

Gabriel Gonzalez

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much that.

Our next question comes from Raj Ray of Desjardins Securities.

Raj Ray

Thank you everyone. Good morning Jason, Gil, and team. Just couple of questions for me. First on the capital spend, the sustaining capital increase. If I look at what was estimated at the end of Q1 and what we are looking at now, there is a significant increase. Can you outline what the specific items are that led to the increase?

Maarten Theunissen

Good morning Raj. There's a couple of items that happened, but the three main items is that we've included the expenditures for project gravity. We've also included additional equipment for Madrid. Those two items combined is almost CAD12 million.

And then we've also had some over-splendid expenditures on the south dam and because of the construction difficulties that we had. And we had to move a project into 2018 for an ocean discharge line, just to get it done in the right time and that's driven by seasonality of when we need to complete the project.

Raj Ray

Okay. And if I look at how you're going to space out the capital spending -- on the sustaining capital front, is it mostly Q3 that you -- the remaining CAD26 million that remains to be spent in the second half of the year. How do -- how should we look at how it's going to be spaced out?

Maarten Theunissen

As we mentioned, project gravity is Q3 project mostly, with some of it leading into Q4, and then the Madrid equipment is coming up on the sealift. And then if you include the cost of installing project gravity, that's another CAD2 million.

So, the total would be the CAD12 million that I mentioned, plus CAD2 million. So, there's CAD14 million for those two projects that is spent in Q4 alone, and then the other project continue equally over the periods.

Raj Ray

Okay. Thanks Maarten. And then, Gil, going over to the mining side of things, the one thing that was highlighted that you're moving from drift-and-fill to longhole stoping for the Hinge zone. Now, that's probably going to be beneficial on the productivity, which you highlighted, but what does it do to your dilution assumptions? And is that what's driving that lower-grade in the second half of the year?

Gil Lawson

The original concept was for our cut-and-fill method. Obviously, with cut-and-fill, you have a lower dilution, probably in the 5% to 8%. And we're expecting about a 20% dilution overall in the Hinge with the change to longhole.

However, offsetting that are lower costs, higher extraction rates and a higher overall recovery on the zone. So, yes, there is offsetting factors, but overall, we're calculating, we're getting a significant benefit with switching to a longhole method.

Raj Ray

Okay. Thanks Gil. And then on the processing side, you highlighted some issues with the CTP with the higher throughput. How has the resin column performed? And also, is that trend that you saw in the end of July? Has that continued in the first two weeks of August?

Gil Lawson

Yes -- okay, in terms of the resin column, we don't hear us talk about it a lot and that's because we're managing it quite well. It's really about -- we worked out the steps to the refreshing rate of adding new resonant to the columns and the stripping cycles that we have set up on the resin and with the better behavior of the continuous leaching reactors with less visible gold, fine-free gold in the CLRs.

As a result of the SB400 Falcon, we're having to add less cyanide to those reactors, so -- which reduces the amount of bio-cyanides that were being produced in the grinding mills and so we're -- overall, it's not a topic of discussion like it was before. We're able to manage the resin columns and they are performing fairly decently. And--

Raj Ray

Again. Yes, go ahead.

Gil Lawson

And the second question, just remind me.

Raj Ray

It was on how the operations have held up in the first two weeks of August? Do see the similar improvement that you saw in the end of July?

Gil Lawson

Yes, we described the first couple of weeks of August as study improvement and we're heading in the direction that we're targeting.

Raj Ray

Thanks Gil. That's it from me guys. Thank you.

Jason Neal

So, we don't have any additional questions that are in the queue here. And it may be because we have a bit more than 20 of our research analysts and investors that are joining us on a site visit that begins this evening and tomorrow.

So, the executive team will be out for the balance of the week. So, we'll have [Indiscernible] lot more questions on-site and for those that aren't joining us. If you want to drop e-mails or whatever, we'll back to you as soon as we can.

Ann Wilkinson

So, we'd like to thank you for your participation on the second quarter 2018 conference call. And note that should any further questions arise, as Jason noted, we'd be happy to take your calls or e-mails. Take care everyone.

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.