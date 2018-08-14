Cracker Barrel's Hidden 6% Dividend Yield

The company is a solid dividend payer, but it is also starting a nice trend in issuing special dividends. This creates what we describe as a "hidden" dividend yield.

Image Source: Valuentum. Special dividends have made Cracker Barrel a very interesting income idea. Cracker Barrel is on pace to pay $8.75 per share in total dividends in fiscal 2018 on the basis of its annual run-rate payments ($5) and a special dividend of $3.75 per share, announced May 2018.

How did we get to a ~6% yield? Cracker Barrel's (CBRL) share price at the time of this writing (~$148) divided by its annual run-rate dividend payments plus its special dividend announced this fiscal year ($8.75 in total). Because a decent portion of Cracker Barrel's dividend is special in nature, it generally doesn't get picked up in standard dividend yield comparisons across companies, but when does a special dividend become less special and more ordinary? For example, Cracker Barrel has issued a special dividend in each of the past four fiscal years (including fiscal 2018), and we would not be surprised if it continues this streak going forward. The company's ~6% hidden dividend yield flies under the radar, and that's partly why we like it as an income idea.

But let's talk fundamentals. Cracker Barrel's store-within-a-restaurant concept generates one of the best revenue-per-square-foot metrics in the industry, and the experience is about as unique as it gets, in our opinion. The combination of a home-cooking restaurant and old country store offers customers an experience found in very few places, if truly at all. We think great food and the unique shopping experience will keep bringing people back for generations to come. The classic wooden rocking chairs on the front porch are iconic and have become a staple of its brand, recognized by almost anyone.

The retail portion of its business model is critical, and believe it or not, those same rockers are one of best-selling items at Cracker Barrel, a great example of how value is added through the joint restaurant-store concept with unique items. The store doubles as a guest waiting area, and this is pure genius, in our view. Instead of sitting in a crowded waiting room or a dark and noisy bar while waiting for their tables, patrons can peruse the old country store, and most importantly, spend money on anything from candy, to knick-knacks, to music and beyond.

Part of our excitement with Cracker Barrel had been expectations of a return to meaningful traffic expansion, but that hasn't happened as broader traffic pressures continue to impact the entire restaurant space. New concepts are popping up all the time, but we just can't see one that can breach the consumer experience that Cracker Barrel has been able to foster all of these years. Even if you may not like the restaurant, it's easy to see how others do, and why they keep coming back. Home-cooking and a unique shopping experience is tough to beat.

Cracker Barrel's Investment Highlights

Image Source: Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel paid a special dividend of $3.75 per share in 2018 (not shown in image).

• Cracker Barrel is principally engaged in the operation of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept. Stores consist of a rustic, old country-store design offering a full-service restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. A typical store serves 1,000 guests a day and employs 100+ people. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tennessee.

• The firm is laser-focused on improving margins via re-engineering processes to reduce costs and creating a more efficient box for new stores. Yearly price increases to the tune of 2%-3% should be expected. EPS is targeted to advance 7%-8% on an annual basis.

• We think Cracker Barrel is a differentiated concept. The company generates ~20% of revenue from its retail business, while ~40% of its customers are travelers. Its retail shop produces sales per square foot of ~$440 million and gross margins around 50%. The 'Cracker Barrel' experience begins with rockers on its front porch, which are also a top seller in its retail shop.

• Cracker Barrel continues to earn high marks for 'uniqueness' from consumers. The Cracker Barrel experience is full of nostalgia, homemade authenticity, affordable quality, southern country heritage, and is largely viewed as a relaxing, family friendly environment. Such a reputation is irreplaceable.

• During the company's fiscal third-quarter report, released May 22, total revenue advanced 3% on a year-over-year basis as comparable store restaurant sales increased 1.5%--thanks to a 2.8% increase in average check offsetting a 1.3% decline in traffic--and comparable store retail sales increased 0.9%. Commodity inflation and expenses related to strategic initiatives weighed on the operating line in the quarter as the company's operating margin fell to 8.8% from 10.2% in the comparable period of fiscal 2017, but diluted earnings per share advanced to $2.03 from $1.95 due to a materially lower tax bill.

• Cracker Barrel is working to exploit growth opportunities outside of its core restaurant concept. Key examples include Holler & Dash, its fast casual concept, and its holiday Heat n' Serve catering offering that launched in fiscal 2017 and is aimed at growing its presence in Christmas and Easter. Total revenue in fiscal 2018 is expected to be roughly $3.1 billion, comparable store restaurant sales growth guidance remains 1%-2%, and roughly flat comparable store retail sales growth is expected.

• Cracker Barrel is not without risks. Food commodity inflation is expected to continue weighing on the company's bottom line, impacting its earnings guidance range. Food commodity inflation is now expected to be 3.25% for the full year fiscal 2018 (was 2.5%-3.0%), operating income margin is now targeted at 9.5% for the year (was 9.5%-10%), and adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance now comes in a range of $9.30-$9.40 (was $9.30-$9.50).

• Long-term debt stood at $400 million at the end of fiscal 2017, but this was down from ~$550 million at the end of fiscal 2011. Cash and cash equivalents of just over $160 million at the end of fiscal 2017, however, offers some financial flexibility. Free cash flow generation dipped to ~$157 million in fiscal 2016 from $240+ million in fiscal 2015, but it recovered nicely in fiscal 2017 to ~$210 million. Special dividends can cause free cash flow coverage of the payout to become stretched, and we're keeping a close eye on the impact of industry-wide traffic weakness.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We're huge fans of Cracker Barrel's unique niche that offering consumers delicious, home-style country food, and its old country retail store creates a solid profit boost to operations (50% gross margins on ~$440 sales per square foot). The executive team is driving improvement in same-store sales trends via pricing initiatives, and we like management's commitment to the regular dividend. We just can't help but get excited when it announces special payouts as it has done routinely in recent years, too! The company's dividend has increased more than 400% since 2011, and we expect expansion to continue. Its retail store is a major point of differentiation, and we love what this does for its brand strength and customer loyalty. We value shares north of $160 each.

