Eton Pharmaceuticals Files For U.S. IPO

Company & Technology

Deer Park, Illinois-based Eton was founded in April 2017 to focus its development efforts on reformation opportunities for existing, approved treatments.

Management is headed by CEO Sean Brynjelsen, who has been with the firm since June 2017 and was previously EVP Business Development at Sagent Pharmaceuticals.

5% or greater shareholders include previous parent firm Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) which owns 26.5% of company stock pre-IPO and Peter Appel, who owns 7.9%. CEO Brynjelsen owns 7.7% of company stock.

The firm’s strategy involves using the FDA’s 505[B](2) regulatory pathway which enables it to utilize preexisting data, thus reducing the cost, time and risk of having to perform a full complement of trials for marketing approval. Management intends to pursue products that ‘require a single small phase III trial, a bio-equivalence trial, or literature-based filings.’

Eton has a total of eight product candidates currently in its pipeline as shown below:

(Source: Eton Pharma)

Several of its products are injectable formulations and some are orally administered.

Markets & Competition

The company is pursuing a number of treatment reformulations in unrelated markets, so for the sake of brevity, we’ll focus on its lead products.

For its DS-300 injectable nutrition, management claims an IQVIA market size of ‘up to $25 million,’ I can’t independently confirm that market size since the firm doesn’t provide any further details and there are no independent reports on ‘injectable nutrition.’

For its EM-100 ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis, management claims a market size of $25 million - $50 million. Allergic conjunctivitis is the swelling of the eye due to allergies.

Major competitive vendors that provide allergy eye treatments include:

Allergan (AGN)

Sanofi-Aventis (SNY)

Novartis (NVS)

Bausch & Lomb (BHC)

CIBA Vision

Pfizer (PFE)

Merck (MRK)

Management says its other products have markets of varying sizes, as shown in the table below:

(Source: Eton S-1, IQVIA)

Financial Performance

ETON’s recent financial results since inception are typical of clinical stage biopharma firms in that they feature no revenues and significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing the firm’s

Below are the company’s financial results from inception to March 31, 2018 (Audited PCAOB):

(Source: Eton Pharma S-1)

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $11.2 million in cash and $1.55 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

ETON intends to raise approximately $21 million in gross proceeds from an IPO at a proposed price of $6.00 per share.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price in the firm’s initial filing. Since existing investor support is typical in Life Science IPOs, I would expect to see this term change in future filings, if the firm intends to have a successful transaction.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund clinical trials and product development; to fund FDA filing fees; to fund laboratory expansion; and the balance for other general corporate purposes, including general and administrative expenses and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed bookrunner of the IPO is National Securities Corporation.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

