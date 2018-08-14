I Can Easily See 40% Upside For Nvidia

I firmly believe that investors have to be far more selective with the stocks they own at this point in the business cycle, judging by the heightened volatility in the marketplace. For stocks with a seemingly expensive valuation like Nvidia (NVDA), the risk of a gap down seems all too likely based upon what we've seen this earnings season; however, Nvidia may be in a league of its own as real earnings growth has come through and this company is now generating a high level of free cash flow, making it difficult to bet against the valuation of the company. As that cash flow scales higher, I continue to see valuation support for the stock and see 40% upside in my base case.

Source: Nvidia

What's Nvidia Really Worth?

The problem with running any sort of standardized valuation model for a company like Nvidia is that the growth profile is quite strong right now. It's fair to be quite bullish in the assumption that Nvidia's GPU growth will remain strong through the medium term. At the beginning of the year, GPU growth was up 40% with strength from multiple verticals like gaming, data centers, and professional visualization. Having so many different avenues of growth supports certainly a premium valuation. However, with that being said, I can't consciously project a 40% growth rate for broader EBIT into the long-term, despite the currently impressive profile.

In the projection of EBIT, I've kept FY19 intact with the current consensus estimate around $5.2 billion. This implies a near 61% increase in EBIT, which I view as lofty. I'm sensitizing the growth rate down significantly because I don't believe that rate is sustainable in what's often talked about a peaking market for GPUs. There are certain large structural tailwinds such as IoT and 5G which could drive a second wave of impressive EBIT growth for Nvidia, but the timelines to significant scale for those are uncertain and are likely long-run opportunities detached from the current cycle. Thus, I've taken the EBIT growth rate down to 20% in the medium term and 10% in the very long term.

Nvidia, while being financially sound, has a highly skewed WACC profile towards equity. The cost of debt is quite low, as this is not a highly leveraged company, and the weighted average interest rate based upon its two long-term bonds is 2.7%. However, that's not much of a benefit to them, seeing as debt is only 1.2% of the current capital structure. The monstrous market cap of $154.6 billion towers over the debt profile and weighs up the cost of capital. I've input a 12% cost of equity, which returns a WACC of 11.9%.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Nvidia's tax rate, while not the most exciting topic, is noteworthy because of how low it is. In FY18, the company paid just 17.3% and in the fiscal year prior, that number was 12.5%. Nvidia benefits from significant amounts of income being earned in certain tax-advantaged jurisdictions, such as the British Virgin Islands, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, as well as having the benefit of the U.S. federal research tax credit. They also benefit from net operating loss carryforwards. However, the state NOL carryforward that they have expires in the current fiscal year and the federal NOL carryforward expires in 2023. Those amounts are $74 million and $226 million, respectively. The federal tax research credit carryforward is in the amount of $361 million but will be amortized until 2032 and the state research tax credit of $575 million will expire this year, so we can actually expect a large boost to FY19 earnings, as a result. Based upon current consensus estimates, that represents about 18-20% of net income.

In my model, I've used an average tax rate of 11.5% and while I believe that is on the lower side since the rate has been stepping up materially each year, the numerous tax benefits will end up being quite accretive to net income. Moving forward, NOPAT has quite a healthy margin and the D&A impact is starting to become less and less over time. At one point, in FY14, D&A was nearly half of EBIT and now it represents just 5-6%, which is far less burdensome to the bottom line. The working capital delta is a bit of a wildcard here because the most inconsistent variable is change in accounts receivable, which isn't easy to forecast.

To wrap it up, I also haven't projected any dividends from associates based upon no historical benefit to the income statement from such a line item. That brings us the free cash flow, which looks to have normalized now that there is more consistency in EBIT growth and D&A has become a smaller impact. For FY18, Nvidia had FCFF of $2.3 billion, which is staggering when we consider that it grew 188% YOY and was just $15 million in FY15. Thus, it's not hard to see how we wound up with this company worth the $154 billion current valuation. The full projections are below:

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

I can see right now that Nvidia has 39% upside in my base case. I may get a bit of push back on the perpetuity growth rate of 6%; however, I don't expect Nvidia's very long-term growth to ever be close to nominal GDP, thus I've provided a growth premium. The EBIT projection seems to be the most sensitive factor right now, especially as there's a clear risk in projecting double-digit EBIT growth through FY2025. Yet, all things considered, I wouldn't start to challenge my assumptions until the stock traded near the $350 mark as the market would be pricing in minimal execution risk on management's part.

Source: Author Derived From Bloomberg

Benchmarking The Valuation

The valuation discussion around Nvidia simply hasn't been relevant the last few years because the growth profile has just continued to shatter expectations. First, the stock trades at 44x forward earnings, which is obviously a large premium to the broader market and seems full at first glance. However, considering FY18 EPS was up 78% YOY and 91% the year prior, it arguably justifies its P/E. Second, knowing that the global stage is in its infancy for both IoT and 5G means that this company has a long runway of consistent opportunities to generate high double-digit growth across multiple line items. I'm inclined to give less weight to trading multiples at this time, as a result.

Rather, it's the P/B ratio that concerns me at 20x. When we start to get past the 5x P/B level, the market is telling investors that the company is worth a significant premium to the assets on its balance sheet. However, the read through that investors need to make is the earnings generation ability of those assets as they're producing 70%+ EPS growth right now. That ratio, too, should normalize over time. EV/EBITDA is somewhat understandable at 31x, even though that's astronomically high for any industry outside of tech, as the company's EBIT is slated to quadruple from 2018E to 2024E while D&A remains relatively contained. Considering the stock is trading about 6-7% off of its 52-week and all-time highs, and that my DCF is implying 40% upside in the base case, investors should buy ahead of earnings.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Nvidia will report earnings on Thursday, so we'll have updated numbers to work with to likely confirm the strong EBIT generation ability of this company. I'm quite encouraged by the growth profile and think that 40% even may be understating the growth potential of the company, especially as they've shown to surpass market expectations before. The headline trading multiples paint a skewed picture of the actual valuation, whereas a discounted cash flow seems to be much more encompassing of the exceptional business model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.