Buy Verizon: 5G Upgrade Will Catalyze Growth

The 5G upgrade will enhance existing services and open up new ways for Verizon to monetize its network through internet of things, self-driving cars, and more.

Verizon (VZ), affectionately referred to as “Big Red”, is known as a leading wireless phone and internet service provider; however, the company also has its hands in digital media and internet of things. In fact, few realize that Verizon is actually the 3rd largest online advertising company after Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB). After years of fighting through a price war in its wireless phone business, investors have all but given up on the stock. The stock trades at the very cheap multiple of 10.8x forward EV/EBIT and carries a 4.5% dividend yield which compares to the S&P 500 at 14.7x and 1.9%.

Investors are not pricing much optimism in the stock. However, the coming transition to 5G will open up several avenues of growth for the company, including the ability to offer direct to home wireless internet, broader internet of things services to companies, and the opportunity to power autonomous cars. In my opinion, Verizon is a very attractive way to play these trends while not paying a nosebleed multiple and collecting a fat dividend along the way.

Verizon Business Overview

Verizon (VZ) is the second largest telecom company in the United States after AT&T (T). Verizon is organized into three business segments: Wireless, Wireline, and Corporate and Other (which houses Media and Telematics businesses).

Wireless Segment

Verizon’s wireless segment is focused on the company’s mobile phone service which serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. Verizon’s 4G cellular network covers 98% of the US population which approximates 319 million people.

For several years now, the company has been investing in its 5G cellular network which it will start rolling out at the end of 2018 and will have broad national coverage by 2020. The roll-out has been incremental. First Verizon densified its existing 4G LTE network by utilizing small cell technology, in-building solutions and distributed antenna systems. Then Verizon added new tower sites in low coverage areas. Verizon is still adding tower capacity but has already started testing 5G services in a few key markets. More on 5G later.

Verizon has customers with over 116 million wireless phones and has been growing its total count of wireless connections at a low single digit rate. This amounts to a 43.2% market share for the company in post-paid wireless connections (source: Verizon Q2 Earnings Presentation).

In recent years, revenue and earnings from wireless have declined due to the price war waged by T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S). The good news is that there are signs the industry is starting to rationalize (Source: AT&T, Verizon show stabilization in wireless in Q2). In fact, revenue growth has returned in 2018 with the first 6 months showing that Verizon's Wireless segment grew 5.2%.

Wireline Segment

Verizon’s Wireline segment provides voice, data, and video products which include broadband internet, pay TV, and corporate networking solutions. In this segment, 42% of revenue is from households, 30% of revenue is from businesses, and the rest of revenue is from other carriers using Verizon’s network. Worth highlighting, Verizon has the leading market share in business internet and voice services.

In Wireline, Verizon has been focused on delivering high speed internet and has actively managed its portfolio. In 2016, Verizon sold significant Wireline telephone assets to Frontier communications (FTR) for $10.5 billion and the company also divested 23 data centers to Equinix (EQIX) for $3.6 billion. This is very sensible capital allocation. I like that Verizon is remaining focused on where it sees the greatest opportunities in Wireline while avoiding non-core and declining businesses that are not very synergistic.

Corporate and Other

Despite the low-key segment name, Corporate and Other houses some of Verizon’s most interesting assets although they pale is size when compared to Wireless and Wireline. This segment contains the Media and Telemetrics businesses.

The Media business contains a mash-up of assets Verizon accumulated when it acquired AOL in 2015 and Yahoo in 2017. Yahoo and AOL were then merged to form “Oath”. Oath is a digital content and advertising business with owned media properties and digital ad-serving platforms. Below is a list of some of the digital assets managed by Oath.

Oath is Verizon’s foothold into digital media, including digital video. Over time analog media such as print media TV is converging with digital media such as online news and digital video. Digital is rising in important and Verizon doesn’t want to be left totally in the dark. In a sense, Oath is something of a hedge on Verizon’s traditional Pay TV business which is under assault from cord-cutting. Furthermore there are interesting synergies between Verizon’s traditional businesses and Oath. The most apparent synergy is that Oath collects a lot of data on consumer online habits that it can combine with Wireless data and better monetize both assets. Second, Oath is a pathway towards acquiring content which can be exclusively accessed by existing Verizon Fios or PayTV customers. For example, Verizon signed multi-year partnerships with the NFL and NBA which give Yahoo Sports the right to stream games including the Super Bowl online and to mobile phones. Verizon has also partnered with Hearst Media in a JV to produce original video content to digital video channels such as YouTube.

Verizon’s Telematics business was reclassified from its Wireline segment in 2016. This business is focused on building Internet of Things (“IoT”) technologies including connectivity, networking, and fleet management. Verizon has made leaps in telematics through its acquisitions of Fleetmatics and Telogis in 2016. This segment is currently small but growing quickly and will become increasingly important in the future as IoT proliferates. IoT is a buzzword that encompasses a great deal of potential technologies. At its core, IoT involves putting sensors in machines so that they can talk to each other and be more effectively managed. This includes factory robots, drones, and self-driving cars.

5G Presents Several Growth Opportunities for Verizon

The upgrade to 5G is a big deal for telecom companies. 5G will be up to 20x faster than the current 4G LTE standard (source: 5G vs 4G: Everything You Need to Know). This opens up the possibility for companies like Verizon to offer more differentiated pricing to customers willing to pay up for faster speed. This also opens up the possibility to deliver wireless internet directly to the home and bypass last-mile installation costs for homes that are not yet connected to broadband (source: AT&T's and Verizon's 5G networks are coming this year, and your internet speeds will be insanely fast when they arrive). Note that this technology could be a major threat to traditional internet companies that have fiber networks but lack wireless capabilities.

In my opinion, the bigger implication of 5G is not the speed of the network but the ability to handle more devices, especially low-latency devices. Essentially, 5G will open the floodgates to internet of things devices. This includes machines with sensors and drones, but it also includes autonomous cars. Gartner predicts that 20.8 billion devices will be connected to the Internet by 2020, more than triple the number of connected devices in 2016 (source: Gartner Says 6.4 Billion Connected).

Verizon is extremely well-positioned for this transition. It has an edge over smaller carriers like T-Mobile (TMUS) and Spring (S) that do not have the same scale to upgrade their networks. Furthermore, Verizon has invested a great deal in IoT through its telematics business. Verizon already has over $1.5 billion in IoT revenue and top-class software for fleet management. Finally, Verizon has leading market share with business customer that are most likely to use IoT services. The upgrade to 5G will propel significant growth in these business lines.

Verizon’s Valuation

Verizon currently trades for 10.8x forward EV/EBIT and carries a 4.5% dividend yield. This compares to the peer median of 16.1x and 4.2%. Importantly, Verizon trades a discount to AT&T on a Forward EV/EBIT basis; however, AT&T is cheaper on a Forward P/E basis and has a larger dividend yield. This discrepancy is likely because AT&T recently loaded up with debt to complete its acquisition of Time Warner which inflated its enterprise value but was accretive to EPS. In my opinion, both companies are super cheap and it is debatable which stock is actually cheaper when taking everything into account.

One thing that is clear is that Verizon is a much better deal than the S&P 500 which trades for 14.7x forward EV/EBIT and only yields 1.9%. Verizon is a solid value play where investors can get paid a fat and growing dividend while the company steadily grows. However, once 5G is deployed, Verizon’s growth will likely pick up, providing a nice catalyst that could see investors bid up the stock and the valuation multiple.

Verizon vs. AT&T

Last week I wrote an article on AT&T (Buy AT&T: 6%+ Dividend Yield And P/E Multiple Near 20-Year Low) which I continue to own and very much like. I also own Verizon, so naturally I wanted to address the question of which stock would I chose if I had to choose one. Luckily as investors we can own both. However, if I had to choose one, I would probably side with Verizon.

Although AT&T offers a much higher 6.2% dividend yield and trades at a lower P/E multiple, Verizon is cheaper on a forward EV/EBIT basis and carries much lower financial leverage. However, as mentioned, I think both stocks are very cheap.

What really pushes me in favor of Verizon is capital allocation. AT&T has made a series of large acquisitions that may or may not generate good returns for investors, namely the $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner and the $67 billion acquisition of DirecTV. While Verizon’s acquisitions of AOL and Yahoo may or may not pan out, they were much smaller (~$10 billion total). Furthermore, Verizon has divested significant non-core assets such as the wireline assets it sold to Frontier Communications and the data centers it sold to Equinix.

The net result is that Verizon has an asset portfolio more focused on Wireless and Wireline which I feel reasonably confident are core competencies for Verizon’s management team. AT&T on the other hand has a more diversified business mix including large media assets which it will need to figure out how to integrate effectively. The integration process could pose some near term stumbling blocks, but I believe those risks are largely priced into the stock already.

Key Investment Risks

Wireless competition – after years of price wars, the wireless carriers have started to rationalize their pricing strategies. If the price wars were to resume, Verizon could see its revenue and margins suffer further.

– after years of price wars, the wireless carriers have started to rationalize their pricing strategies. If the price wars were to resume, Verizon could see its revenue and margins suffer further. Verizon makes a large acquisition – Verizon has plenty of capacity to borrow and could feel pressured to make a large acquisition in the spirit of AT&T. This could result in Verizon over-paying for a deal or taking on too much debt.

– Verizon has plenty of capacity to borrow and could feel pressured to make a large acquisition in the spirit of AT&T. This could result in Verizon over-paying for a deal or taking on too much debt. Rising interest rates – Rising interest rates will result in greater interest expense. Because of the high dividend yield, Version’s stock tends to be negatively correlated to rate rises in the short term as investors view Verizon as a bond proxy. This could result in rising interest rates creating short term volatility in the stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.