Winter Is Coming For Ichor Holdings

Introduction

Ichor Holdings (ICHR) specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Its main products include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, which are known as fluid delivery subsystems.

Since the semiconductor space is perceived as highly cyclical, investors are constantly worried about a downturn in the market which leads to companies like Ichor, Lam Research (LRCX), Applied Materials (AMAT) and Micron (MU) to trade at low multiples.

The third quarter of 2018 is shaping up to be a trough for companies like Inchor and there is a popular saying that if semi OEMs catch a cold, then suppliers such as Ichor will catch pneumonia. However, Ichor and other companies in the sector have a highly variable manufacturing cost structure, which means they can quickly align their cost structure to the revenue outlook. I think this trough represents an excellent opportunity for Ichor to prove that concerns for its business in a downturn are overblown.

Outlook

A simple way to think about Ichor is like this - the company works for Lam Research and Applied Materials which work for Micron, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL). In 2017, 53% of Ichor's sales came from Lam Research while 40% came from Applied Materials. And traditionally, the largest customers of the latter are Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel (INTC) and Micron.

Source: Applied Materials 10-K

For the quarter ending September 30, Lam Research expects revenues to drop by 26.5% Q/Q and EPS to decrease by close to 40% Q/Q. Note that despite the strong decline, the gross and operating margins are almost unchanged due to a highly variable manufacturing cost structure:

Source: Lam Research

Ichor, in turn, expects revenue to be in the range of $175 to $185 million. GAAP diluted EPS are seen in the range of $0.29 to $0.37 and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.49 to $0.57. The company has said that it believes that a downturn is the time to gain market share through product proliferation and qualifications, which is the reason EPS are not around $0.60. Ichor has cut its Q3 manufacturing headcount by around 20% but it has refrained from cutting key R&D and marketing resources.

Source: Ichor Holdings

If we take the middle point of the guidance, revenues are expected to decrease by 28% Q/Q while EPS are down by 48% (or 41% if R&D and marketing was downsized). The company will still make a significant profit despite the fact that it's not cutting spending in key areas such as engineering, marketing or sales. And as you can see, these are numbers that are close to Lam Research, Ichor's main customer. This begs the question, why is Lam Research currently trading at a TTM PE ration of 13.39 while Ichor's is at 8.09?

Ichor seems to agree that its shares are cheap as it has just completed a $50 million share buyback program that was approved in February. The company bought 1,257,605 shares at average price of $23.83 apiece in the first half of 2018 and another 936,092 shares at an average price of $21.37 per share in July. In total, Ichor has repurchased close to 2.2 million shares at an average price of $22.78 per share.

Looking beyond Q3 2018

Lam Research expect the September quarter to be the low point of its financial year and it believes that the long-term trends of the industry are as compelling as ever. The expectations are that the December quarter will be better and that the first half of 2019 will be stronger than the second half of 2018.

Ichor has echoed this sentiment by saying that the relevant players have indicated Q3 will be the trough quarter, with a rebound expected for Q4 and visibility for the first half of 2019 to be stronger than the second half of 2018.

Let's be conservative and assume that the night is dark and full of terrors and that the following 12 months will be just as bad as Q3. This means that Ichor will generate sales of around $720 million and EPS of around $2.12 in the year ending 30 June 2019. This still translates into a very attractive TTM PE ratio of 10.72.

And what might sound bizarre is that this downturn might actually prove to be a blessing in disguise for the company due to its expansion plans.

Growth plans

Ichor has outgrown the wafer fab equipment industry since 2014 with a 38% annual growth versus the industry's 14%. It plans to continue to outgrow the industry - while wafer fab equipment is expected to grow in single digits in 2018, the company plans to grow at several times that rate and could do so again in 2019.

Source: Ichor Holdings

The company will continue to grow faster than the wafer fab equipment market by expanding its footprint and overall market share in precision machining and weldments as well as the gas panel business (by getting a foothold in South Korea). It also plans to achieve incremental revenue growth in its market share in the liquid delivery business as well as continue with M&A activities following the acquisitions of Ajax, Cal-Weld, Talon and IAN.

Ichor has already expanded its served markets from the $1.5 billion gas panel market to a $4 billion market opportunity that can be leveraged through its acquisitions, geographical footprint and products. For 2019 alone, Ichor has quantified at least $100 million of incremental revenue from these initiatives.

Conclusion

The three months ending September 2018 are expected to be a trough for Ichor and its main customers with the following quarters seen improving. This quarter represents a gold opportunity for the company to boost its market share and prove to its critics that the downturns in the industry are not as strong as feared - when semi OEMs catch a cold, suppliers also catch a cold. This can be seen in the guidance of Ichor and its Lam Research, its largest client. Lam Research expects revenues to drop by 26.5% Q/Q and EPS to decrease by close to 40% Q/Q in Q3 while Ichor sees revenues down by 28% Q/Q and EPS dropping by 48% (or 41% if R&D and marketing was downsized). Both companies have a highly variable manufacturing cost structure.

I think that Ichor should be valued at a PE multiple closer to that of Lam Research which would imply an upside of over 65%.

I also like Ichor's commitment to return cash to its shareholders. The company has already bought back shares worth $50 million in 2018 with the purchases occurring at the lower end of the 52-week trading range.

There is a good article on Ichor from May by Jon Quast where he argues that since for example Ichor works for Applied Materials which works for Micron, there is risk stacking. And that Micron comes with reduced risk and additional upside at virtually the same valuation. However, I think that an investment in Ichor could be viewed as a sort of a hedge for Micron investors as myself. There is a tightness in the DRAM market and margins seem unsustainable. This means that companies like Micron would need to increase supply which would be beneficial for OEMs like Lam Research which would then be a boon for suppliers like Ichor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ICHR, MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.