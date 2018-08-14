Costco: Great Company, Pricey Stock

Costco may be a classic case of an excellent company, but a pricey stock. We're having trouble justifying the market's valuation of shares.

We don't view Costco as an income idea, as its dividend yield on a regular basis is significantly below that of the average S&P 500 company.

We're huge fans of Costco's business model and believe it will be a survivor as the retail industry reshapes in the coming decades.

Image Source: Mike Mozart

By The Valuentum Team

We remain impressed with the differentiated business model successfully implemented and executed soundly by Costco (COST). The company continues to operate as one of the very best in the retail industry, in our view, thanks in large part to its keen focus on delighting its membership base with low prices. The investment landscape for Costco is not without its challenges, however, as the long gaze of Amazon (AMZN) has begun to encroach its way onto Costco’s turf.

Costco’s management team, however, is not sitting idly back as the landscape evolves, however. Our criticism of Costco had been based on the severe under-investment in its e-commerce capabilities--an error that is now being rectified, in our view. One of the prime reasons offered for the underinvestment revolves around the uber profitability of the “four walls” as the treasure hunt environment allows for impulse buys especially if you layer in an extensive amount of product sampling at Costco. We think the best of times are still ahead at Costco.

Costco At A Glance

• Costco operates an international chain of warehouses, mainly under the 'Costco Wholesale' name. Costco is open only to members and offers three types of membership: Business, Gold Star (individual) and the Executive membership. It has roughly 93 million loyal cardholders. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Washington.

• Costco's reported same-store sales can be impacted by gasoline price volatility and foreign exchange rates, but underlying core performance has been solid. Total comparable store sales excluding gasoline price deflation and foreign exchange headwinds advanced ~4% in fiscal 2017.

• Costco targets merchandise that produces high sales volumes and rapid inventory turnover. This turnover, when combined with efficiencies achieved by volume purchasing, efficient distribution and reduced handling of merchandise in no-frills, self-service warehouses, enables Costco to operate profitably at significantly lower gross margins than peers.

• Costco has a number of strengths: strong member renewals, fantastic employees that enjoy the higher-than-average pay, great merchandise, and a treasure-hunt atmosphere that consumers love. Its image speaks of quality, and the public often uses Costco as an example for excellent employee relations.

• Large scale food retailers have been put on notice with Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods. We think Costco has staying power, and the firm continues to resonate with all of its stakeholders. The firm is actively pursuing the expansion of its delivery and online businesses.

• Here's what we say about Costco's dividend health in our Dividend Report:

Key Strengths On a worldwide basis, Costco serves more than 50 million households and garners a respectable membership renewal rate of 90% (US and Canada). Consumers love Costco’s fantastic employee relations, great merchandise and “treasure hunt atmosphere.” Incredibly, the company generally sells inventory before it is even required to pay for it, and volume purchasing and efficient distribution make for a powerful business model. Strong free cash flow generation in excess of regular dividend cash obligations adds security to the dividend. Free cash flow averaged ~$2.3 billion in fiscal 2015-2017. It paid $7 per-share, $5 per-share, and $7 per-share in special dividends in fiscal years 2013, 2015, and 2017, respectively. Potential Weaknesses There’s not that much that will derail the warehouse club operator’s dividend, from our point of view. Costco has a fantastic business model that generates significant free cash flow, and as of the end of fiscal 2017, the company held a net debt position on the books, though $5.8 billion in cash and cash equivalents remains a key source of liquidity. Competition in the form of all food retail exists, but Walmart’s Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club are its most direct rivals. Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods could be a source of long-term pressure. Membership loyalty is critical to its business model, so keeping members happy will be par for the course. Comps performance in Canada is worth watching.

• The most recent fundamental read at Costco has been solid. Comparable store sales advanced a breakneck 8.3% pace during the month of July, in excess of what consensus had been expecting. The company noted that e-commerce sales advanced nearly 21% during the month, too, a very good sign, but a pace that is not indicating accelerating trends.

Conclusion

Image Source: Valuentum

We think Costco is a unique company in the retail space, and one that has a ultra-resilient business model. Its dividend track record includes a number of special dividends, as shareholders have been rewarded considerably during the past several years. Costco isn't really a dividend "play," however, because it yields just ~1% on a regular dividend basis, far below that of the average S&P 500 company. Based on our discounted cash flow fair value estimate of $187 per share (as shown in the image above), shares aren't that cheap either with the company exchanging hands at $220 at the time of this writing. We like Costco, but it's stock leaves something to be desired at current levels.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.