Don't Buy The Pullback

Wall Street has valued Netflix to perfection, even if they attain 75% of the domestic market and 50% of the international market investors are still significantly overpaying for the company.

Netflix is up 70% YTD and up over 850% over the last five years. They have grown subscribers and revenue at an astonishing rate. And is one of the most loved stocks on Wall Street. However, will the Street be the one that leads Netflix to their demise?

Wall Street has set Netflix up for failure, forecasting their expected earnings’ growth that far surpasses what they could ever achieve. The five-star rating is understandable, since they have grown revenue on average 33% for the last five years. Eventually growth will subside, and the company will become more in line with the market. Looking at the chart below, you will see that premium companies with 20-35% revenue growth and 15-30% eps growth have a forward p/e between 22-25. More moderate companies, such as Diamondback Energy and Celgene, trade at a lower forward p/e, although they have significantly higher expected eps growth.

Company Forward PE Revenue Growth (2019) EPS Growth (2019) Market Cap ($) Microsoft 22.01 10.3% 14.7% 837 billion Facebook 22.14 25.3% 16.5% 537 billion Apple 15.39 5.1% 15.8% 1 trillion Alibaba 22.37 37.60% 31.90% 456 billion Alphabet 25.49 19.1% 21.6% 875 billion Tencent 24.56 37.50% 38.20% 430 billion Diamondback Energy 12.82 32.1% 50.4% 13 billion Celgene 8.45 11.6% 20.6% 64 billion Lam Research 10.29 10.3% 16.0% 31 billion

Data provided by Yahoo Finance

Once Netflix’s earnings growth starts to normalize to roughly 20-30%, we can expect their forward p/e to follow suite and stabilize around 25. That is above the market average and in line with other premium companies. At their current share price of $350, they must earn $6.3 billion in net income or 14.0 per diluted share to achieve a forward p/e of 25. To figure out how they could grow earnings to over $6 billion, I created a bullish simulation. If Netflix were to attain 75% of the domestic market and 50% of the international market by 2021, they would generate $6.9 billion in net income. However, discounting that back only two years, with a discount rate of 10% “detailed in valuation,” equates to $5.1 billion in net income. Implying that even if Netflix were to attain this unbelievable market share within three years, investors are still significantly overpaying for the stock. Furthermore, they have financial restraints and heavy competition, which lead me to believe that Netflix will stagnate in subscriber growth, and not be able to attain the unrealistic bottom line Wall Street expects them to achieve.

Market Size

Optimistic investors continuously say that Netflix’s future growth will be international. That is a valid point, but how much value will international markets bring to Netflix? To determine the potential market size, I developed a bullish simulation. The International Telecommunication Union released a report in 2016, documenting the total number of fixed-broadband subscriptions in the world. Using that, I selected all the nations with a GNI per capita over $10,000 US, (excluding Palau & Naura due to lack of data). Also included was Russia, Brazil, and India. Even though their GNI is below $10,000 US, the wealth distribution in each country is centralized mainly to the top 10%. For example, in 2015, three of the world’s most renowned economists researching income inequality, revealed that in Russia the top 10% of the population by wealth earn 45% of the total income. This makes me believe that the people who can afford a broadband subscription, also have enough income to spend on other luxuries such a Netflix or More.TV (a Russian Hulu).

To create an even more bullish case, Romania, Iran, Vietnam, Thailand, Bangladesh, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, and Mexico were included due to their large broadband volume. Then each countries’ subscription volume was forecasted out to 2021 using their compound annual growth rate(OTCPK:CAGR) over the past five years. Finally, they were added together and were given a 50% market penetration rate. This created a potential international market of 345,436,082 households by 2021. I then conducted the same growth metric for the United States, using a 75% penetration rate, instead of a 50% penetration rate. This produced a potential domestic market of 96,007,260 by 2021, 71% larger than it is today. The reason I chose to forecast out to 2021, was because the real data was only given to 2016, and forecasting out more than five years became less data driven and more assumption based.

*Disclaimer: I don’t expect Netflix to reach the 50% and 75% target by 2021. The potential market is an assumption of what Netflix could eventually reach sometime in the future.

Domestic

Once the market was determined, a value was placed on each membership. Taking Q2 2018 domestic revenue and dividing it by paid memberships, equaled $33.83 in revenue per member. Then multiplying RPM by the potential domestic market of roughly 96 million customers, equaled $3.25 billion in quarterly revenue.

The chart above compares the breakdown of Q2 2018 & Q2 2021 domestic streaming. Let me explain how I arrived at these numbers. The cost of revenue margin has decreased on average 3.08% since 2016. With plans to have 50% of their content to be self-produced, this will only drive content spending even higher. Because Netflix’s accounting standards allocate content amortization in their cost of revenue, it will lead to an increased margin. This is why I lowered their contraction rate by 50 basis points to 2.58%.

The marketing margin jumped from 7.5% in Q2 2017 to 12.0% in Q2 2018. David Wells reasoning behind this was, “We’re seeing feedback that spending a little more on marketing is actually going to be better for the business overall because it amplifies the value of the content.” As they push to have more of their content to be self-produced, this will only give them a greater incentive to spend on marketing. In the future, I expect them to raise this margin even more but to maintain a bullish model I kept it at 12.0%.

To find the business expense margin, I combined other operating expenses, other expenses and provision for income taxes together. Then divided their total by the percent of revenue. That equated to an 18.1% business margin for Q2 2018 and a 17.8% margin for Q2 2016. Applying the compound annual growth rate formula, there has been 0.1% annual increase from 2016. Using that growth rate as the anticipated growth metric, I arrived at an 18.4% business margin for Q2 2021.

Margins Growth Rate Q2 ‘18 Q2 ‘19* Q2 ‘20* Q2 ‘21* Cost of Revenue -2.58% 48.90% 46.32% 43.74% 41.16% Marketing 0.00% 12.04% 12.04% 12.04% 12.04% Business Expense 0.11% 18.08% 18.19% 18.30% 18.41%

Once deducting all expenses from total revenue for Q2 2021, I arrived at a quarterly net income of $922 million or $3.7 billion annually.

International

The international market is nearly 3.5 times larger than the domestic market. Netflix needs to dominate both, but there are high cultural barriers and heavy competition. If unsuccessful in their quest, the company will see subscriber growth rates stall, and the stock will plummet.

Determining the future profit potential of the international market, I used the same method conducted for the domestic scenario. The cost of revenue margin is expected to increase as they push for an increase in self-produced content. Which is why I lowered their margin contraction rate by 50 basis points to 5.7% from 6.2%.

For the past five years, marketing as a percent of revenue has decreased 2.0% annually. Although, this past quarter their margin in fact increased 1.5% y/y. My belief is that for the foreseeable future, they will have to allocate more of their budget to advertisements and market research to penetrate foreign cultures. David Wells the CFO of Netflix agrees, “we think marketing is a multiplier on the content spend.” I expect their marketing margin to increase 2% annually until 2021, then start contracting so they can prioritize content development.

Margins CAGR Q2 ‘18 Q2 ‘19* Q2 ‘20* Q2 ‘21* Cost of Revenue -5.72% 68.93% 63.21% 57.49% 51.77% Marketing 2.00% 15.55% 17.55% 19.55% 21.55% Business Expense 0.11% 18.08% 18.19% 18.30% 18.41%

After breaking down all expenses, contribution profit was 26.7% of total revenue, an astounding 72.0% margin improvement. In summation, if Netflix can capture 50% of the international market, they would bring in roughly $38.8 billion in annual revenue, and $3.2 billion in net income.

Financing

Netflix has said they plan to have 50% of their content to be made in house. According to The Economist, they are spending an estimated $13 billion this year alone on content creation. Taking this path makes sense; it reduces their streaming content obligations, allows for future merchandising, and sets them apart from other streaming services. However, content development is costly, forcing them to issue a significant amount of debt. For the last five years, debt has increased 75% annually, skyrocketing from $500 million to over $8 billion. That has resulted in an extremely inflated debt to equity ratio of 1.86, well above their industry peers.

Data provided by Finviz

The path they have taken is extremely risky. If success starts to dwindle, and their cost of debt exceeds cost of equity, investors will become anxious. Moody’s could lower their rating from an already speculative grade company, making debt financing no longer a plausible solution for growth. To be fair though, this assumption is much more hypothetical.

Competition

The perception that Netflix will take rein over everyone’s HDMI 1 input spot is unlikely. There are cultural barriers, heavy competition and in some cases’ government protection. Going into a new market requires a significant amount of time and research. For example, in Sacred Games, Netflix’s first Indian original series, one of the characters calls the late prime minister a fattu which means coward in Hindi. The English subtitle translated that into a profane and offensive word. Another example is when Mercedes-Benz opened up in China, under the name “Bensi,” not realizing that it meant rush to die. Small nuances like these can destroy a brand before they even set up shop.

Competition will be intense. Netflix will have to face broad based streaming services such as Amazon Video and YouTube, and niche markets like Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll has created a one stop shop for anime lovers. They provide a large selection of East Asian media content to over 35 million members. On top of their streaming service, they provide a social media forum to allow millions of anime enthusiasts a place to socialize. These smaller niche companies will never dominate the streaming service industry, but will force many to decide how to allocate their streaming budget.

Netflix also has to worry about government protectionism. Many countries do not want foreign companies controlling their market. For example, in 2016, Telekom Indonesia, the state-owned internet service provider, blocked Netflix due to concern over their content. Turkey has also made efforts to block foreign owned online companies, such as Netflix and YouTube. The biggest and most prominent country that has blocked Netflix, is China. As nations become more self-reliant, like Trump has pushed America to become, Netflix’s potential market will diminish even more.

Valuation

My fair value assessment prices Netflix at $225-$253 per share. Domestic streaming subscribers will grow on average 8.6% for the next five years, reaching 84 million paid subscribers by 2023. Resulting in roughly $11.4 billion in revenue and $2.9 billion in net income. I readjusted margin growth rates after 2021, expecting Netflix to focus more on content development than marketing. Also, long term debt will start to mature, so I assume business expenses will increase.

The international market will have significantly higher subscriber growth, increasing on average 27.8% over the same period. Boosting paid subscribers to over 232 million, and providing Netflix with $4.0 billion in net income for 2023. Over the five-year time horizon, revenue is expected to increase 20% annually and net income will skyrocket over 3500%.

Consolidated revenue in 2023 is expected to be $37.5 billion and net income is anticipated to be $6.9 billion. Using their diluted share count and current stock price, this equates to a forward p/e of 22.94. However, I have to discount their net income back five years. Using their WACC “detailed below,” creating a net present value of $4.2 billion. Then using the same share count and stock price, this equates to a forward p/e of 37.35. Well above other premium companies of the same growth metric. A more justifiable forward p/e for the company that is expected to grow eps 29% annually, is in the range of 24-27. This creates a share price ranging from $225-$253.

(in thousands) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 CAGR Revenue $18,704,173 $22,773,698 $27,288,328 $32,428,020 $37,524,168 14.94% Net Income $1,937,282 $2,719,130 $3,802,564 $5,194,368 $6,889,938 28.89%

To determine Netflix’s market penetration, I grew the ITU data an additional two years. Above, I explained that growing it more than five years became less data driven, which is still the case. Regardless, the two-year expansion grew the international market to 760 million households. The domestic front grew to 137 million. Giving Netflix a 30.5% international market penetration rate, and a 61.3% domestic penetration rate.

*Disclaimer: The valuation uses a fixed RPM, so if Netflix does increases prices it will change the module. However, Reed Hastings the CEO of Netflix said that there is no plan to raise prices again anytime soon. “… you have to earn it first by doing spectacular content that everybody wants to see.” As they produce more original series, they will inevitably raise prices. However, I am not sure if that will be in 2 years or 5 years.

Conclusion

Obtaining a 75% penetration rate in the US and 50% in foreign markets seems unlikely and unrealistic. And yet, Wall Street has already priced in this unimaginable goal. Furthermore, with financing constraints, no announcements on a new products and increasing competition, I see no possibility for them to be able to reach this insane growth penetration. The stock needs to drop another 29% for it to be considered a reasonable investment. I recommend buying the NFLX June, 21 2019 puts at 300 for 21.7 0. That way there are three earning announcements to prove the slowdown in subscriber growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NFLX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will initiate the long put, once the IV percentile drops will 15%.