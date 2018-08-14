Applied Materials Reports In Bear Market Territory But Its Weekly Chart Shows A Potential Rebound

The stock will have a positive weekly chart given a close on Friday above its five-week modified moving average of $48.30.

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) is one of the 30 components of the PHLX Semiconductor Index which is known as the SOX.

The stock closed Monday at $48.25, down 5.6% year to date and in bear market territory 22.7% below its all-time intraday high of $62.40 set on March 12. The stock has been in recovery mode, up 8.3% since setting its 2018 low of $44.57 on June 28.

The SOX closed Monday at 1,356.75, up 8.3% year to date and 7.4% below its all-time intraday high of 1,464.61 set on March 13. The SOX began 2018 setting its year-to-date low of 1,203.66 on Feb. 9 and is now 12.7% above this level.

Applied Materials reports quarterly earnings after the closing bell on Aug. 16, lagging the SOX. Analysts expect the semiconductor equipment manufacturer to earn $1.16 to $1.19 per share. Recently, Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock citing oversupply of NAND and DRAM. ZACK Equity Research counters by stating that the company beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The daily chart for the SOX

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for the SOX began 2018 above a ‘golden cross’. The high of $1,464.61 set on March 13 was on what’s called a ‘daily key reversal’ where that day’s close of 1,423.46 was below the low of 1,437.08 on March 12. This offset the positive impact of the ‘golden cross’. Note how weakness held the 200-day simple moving average as a buying opportunity for semiconductors between April 24 and May 3 and again between June 27 and July 3. A gap below the 200-day simple moving average now at 1,332.90 would be a huge warning for semiconductors.

The daily chart for Applied Materials

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart for Applied Materials shows that the stock has been below a ‘death cross’ since June 5 when the 50-day simple moving average fell below the 200-day simple moving average indicating that lower prices lie ahead. Today the 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. The stock is above my semiannual value level of $44.97 which held as a buying opportunity on July 3. The stock could not hold my monthly pivot of $49.86 on Aug. 8. These levels are the two horizontal lines.

The weekly chart for Applied Materials

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Applied Materials becomes positive on a positive reaction to earnings if Friday’s close is above its five-week modified moving average of $48.30. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average at $33.03 which is also the “reversion to the mean” last tested during the week of Feb. 19, 2016 when the average was $17.35. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 30.36 up from 25.08 on Aug. 10.

Given these charts and analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual and annual value levels of $44.97 and $37.61, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average at $52.74. Note that my monthly pivot is $49.86.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.