Critiquing The CBO's GDP Projections

This feeds back to me favoring GARP stocks with strong and seemingly enduring franchises over bonds or highly risky stocks.

The last 5 of those 10 years are projected to have a 1.7% GDP growth rate.

Introduction - what the mainstream is thinking

This article provides an example of talking my book. I am taking the "over" versus consensus as represented by the CBO regarding the future real growth of the United States economy. While the latest projections of the Congressional Budget Office are not identical to those of all forecasters, I believe that they are largely consistent with the weighted average of projections that institutions use to value stocks and bonds. It's therefore important for investors to understand the CBO's projections.

CBO's brief summary of its findings is also worth reading if one is pressed for time.

The CBO projects that real potential GDP will rise in the 2023-8 period at an average annual rate of 1.8% per year. This consists of:

productivity gains of 1.4%

work-hours increase at a 0.4% rate.

The CBO projects that actual GDP will increase at a 1.7% for those years due to current law that it believes will depress output in 2025-6.

This is interesting and of my two reasons to disagree with CBO, the more important reason is seen in the CBO's employment forecast:

CBO projects minimal employment gains in the out years

Here, I'm going to look time-wise beyond what CBO considers the one-off stimulation of the Trump tax cuts to two periods. First, it projects:

From 2020 to 2022, slower economic growth slows employment growth sharply—to an average of 38,000 jobs per month... (pp. 10-11).

Then for 2023-8 it projects:

... nonfarm payroll employment increases by an average of 57,000 jobs per month... (pp. 13-14).

I disagree with these projections and think they are unusually cautious, perhaps even outright bearish. The US economy is roughly at 200,000 jobs gained per month, and by 2023-8, the population will be larger.

That's my main criticism, and I'll come back to my objections soon.

The milder disagreement relates to productivity.

Productivity should revert at least to the mean

Since GDP is a function of labor hours and productivity of those hours, we need to get both as right as possible. CBO projects 1.4% growth in productivity in the out years. From 1948 to now, productivity has grown around 2.0% per year (p. 2). This can be estimated by looking at GDP growth of 3.1% per year and population growth of 1.1% per year in that 70 year period.

We are coming out of a period of low productivity growth.

I propose that what we see around us in the high and seemingly stable profit margins of company after company is evidence that the tech revolution has finally begun to allow productivity to either revert back to a 2% growth rate or accelerate past it, making up for lost time.

So I would increase an estimate of GDP growth due to productivity to 2% and hope for even better.

Back to labor hours worked:

Labor gains should continue faster than CBO thinks

There are several reasons I model this.

First, basic demographics do not support almost no growth in hours worked 5-10 years from now.

Demographics of the existing US population shows an ample supply of 15-24 year olds and people younger than that who are entering the work force or who have recently entered. These are going to more than equal the current 55-64 year olds who will leave the labor force.

Second, the US has always grown through immigration, both through officially-sanctioned immigration channels and other ways. One way or another, if there are the basic resources of materials and methods, hands and brains will be brought into the country to create goods and services. If all of American history teaches anything at all, it's that the common battlefield of politics is jobs. There is no partisan disagreement about the benefits of more American jobs. Which sorts of jobs - and in what proportion to jobs created outside of the US under the aegis of multi-nationals, and many other points - are election issues, but whether the workers are brought in through permanent immigration, temporary visas, or more clandestinely, I anticipate that immigration will keep the job market as sturdy as is necessary to keep GDP growing smartly.

Third, as labor in the US continues to trend to be less physically demanding, more people can and will want to work more hours. In addition, as more work migrates online, more people will in reality be working more hours as the definition of a workplace expands to include "wherever you are just so you have an Internet communicator."

Fourth, as work gets less physically demanding, more people can work longer (and can work longer hours as well).

Fifth, Boomers born in the 1957-62 period may simply have to work, at least part-time, to pay their bills or at least to maintain a desired standard of living.

So I see numerous reasons to expect labor hours worked to continue the current trend.

Weekly hours worked have been growing rapidly

The July Employment Situation report showed weekly hours worked rising yoy from a 107.4 level to 109.8. That is a 2.2% annual growth rate. If productivity reverted to the mean of 2%, together that would equate to a 4.3% GDP growth rate.

There is no obvious reason for the economy not to remain healthy enough for a growing, though aging, population to desire the production of goods and services to remain growing at a 3% level, which is historically normal. This could be achieved by a 2% productivity growth rate and a 1% growth rate of hours worked.

I think this is balanced between faster and slower growth. The basic rationale:

Technology takes time to improve the world

We are still seeing the implications of the 1950s-era Kilby semiconductor and related inventions change the world. Going farther back in time, even a 19th century invention, the horseless carriage, looks like a major vehicle of change via increasingly autonomous driving and decreasing reliance on fossil fuels to power cars and trucks. So I think that the benefits of the tech revolution, broadly defined, will improve productivity at a rapid and continuing rate.

Focusing only on computers and telecom, I believe it should be a piece of cake for productivity to accelerate to at least 2% per year. Fewer manufacturing defects, more efficient supply chains, reduced waiting for the "the cable guy," fewer bodily accidents due to widespread safety improvements, greater energy efficiency, and so on are all happening right now in the United States. These changes appear inevitable and compound, producing new opportunities as existing productivity gains are made.

Many other sources of productivity gains exist, because the definition of "high tech" is not limited to semiconductor and telecommunications.

Finally, if things work out well in the economy, faster growth leads to greater engagement of more workers in the economy, better worker training and morale, and related benefits. The effects on productivity in the modern world can be profound from those factors alone.

Why the further out years ultimately matter to the market

GDP is always an estimate, which is one reason that from a stock market (SPY) perspective, this year's GDP number does not matter all that much. We already pretty much know what sales and earnings the members of the SPY will earn for all of 2018, and barring a cataclysm (which is possible, or course), 2019 is somewhat baked in the cake already.

However, what happens to compounded growth is a big deal. If GDP compounds 1.3% faster than expected for 5 years, profits can increase faster than that, and with buybacks, EPS can increase faster than profits. In addition, if the economy generally outperforms expectations, P/E's can trend higher than predicted (think 1962-5 and 1995-9), pushing prices even higher than, perhaps, very long term fundamentals may justify.

A final reason to think about the 2023 and beyond time frame is that the Federal Reserve's current and near term policies drop out of the equation. We have no knowledge of how the money supply and interest rate policy of the Fed, or the policies favored by the White House and Congress, will go. Presumably they will fluctuate.

Effects on government policy

By making what I view as a low long range GDP forecast, the CBO helps to constrain growth in a circular manner. That is in part because it therefore projects slower growth of government revenue and therefore projects worse deficits than would occur if the economy performed better. Thus government spending is constrained and the public and government both are more cautious than needed.

There are certainly other effects of CBO's judgments, but it's safer that I move on and let any readers who are expert in these matters comment.

Concluding remarks and summary

The Fed's latest (June meeting) projections show a low neutral interest rate of 3%. This may be unrealistically low, also reflecting a lot of caution about the economy's ability to grow. Note that the Fed looks for more like 2% GDP growth longer term rather than 1.7%, but the Fed may well not be looking to the 2023-8 period in making its written projections. Overall, the CBO is in the mainstream as a forecaster, modest differences between it and other organizations and economists noted. It should also be noted that buried in its report, the CBO notes a wide range of potential error in its forecast in either direction - but its central tendency is what it is, and I venture the guess that it is moderately too pessimistic.

In conclusion, I offer a sunnier view than the CBO. In view of the amazing and ongoing advances in computers, communications. medicine and most other fields, I foresee rapid improvement in productivity to at least the 2% historical level. I also expect that with healthier aging and the openness of Americans to import workers as the economy can support to maintain full employment, along with the lack of savings of too many Baby Boomers, hours worked in the economy can and likely will grow at least by 1% per year. This leads me to guess at and invest for a 3% GDP growth rate for the US in perpetuity. This in turn leads me to favor equities over bonds despite my retiree status, and to focus primarily on strong, well-managed companies that have the likelihood of enjoying solid growth for many years to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.