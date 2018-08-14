Synergy Pharma: Sales Ramp Ignored

Synergy Pharma (SGYP) has made several rallies towards $2, but the biotech stock hasn't held any gains despite improving prescription numbers for Trulance that treats IBS. The business developments during the last few months sets the stock up for a sustainable rally.

Image Source: Synergy Pharma website

Prescription Records

My previous research outlined a pattern of improving results from Synergy Pharma since Troy Hamilton took over as CEO last November. Some argued that the previous CEO had put in the cost improvements prior to Mr. Hamilton taking over that led to the Q4 cash burn reduction, but the sustained improvements suggest otherwise.

Regardless, the point holds that the small biotech is far improved heading towards the end of 2018. And the number that really matters the most is the weekly prescription numbers.

The company promised that after a weak January and February that prescriptions would rally. Sure enough, prescription numbers jumped at the start of March to over 3,000 per week. The recent numbers have the prescriptions hitting a further milestone of over 3,600. For those without access to the weekly numbers, several individuals offer the data online including Twitter user @thegunnerab that posts a photo of an updated spreadsheet via his Twitter feed each week.

Using the extended prescriptions, the weekly numbers jumped to over 5,000 30-count packs. The weekly scripts average out to over 21,000 per month.

The current quarterly 30-count unit runrate of about 63,000 prescriptions easily tops the 55,000 volumes in Q2. Further ramps throughout the quarter could get Synergy Pharma to the 20%+ sequential gains.

The problem for investors is that the weekly prescription numbers beginning in April and May has failed to generate significant traction over the March numbers that generated prescriptions in the 17,500 monthly level.

Source: Synergy Pharma Q1'18 presentation

Impressive Cost Controls

While Trulance prescription ramps have constantly disappointed, Synergy Pharma has impressed with cost controls in the midst of a slow ramp. The ability to reign in the out of control expenses is what sets up the biotech for survival.

The Q2 results saw sales beat estimates, gross margins soar and operating expenses slashed. The end result was a $0.03 beat on a 247 million share count that amounts to a massive beat on the bottom line.

Source: Synergy Pharma Q2'18 earnings release

The operating loss dipped about $9.6 million sequentially due to the gross profit boost and the big cut in SG&A expenses. Gross margins surged to 68% for a roughly 1,100 basis point improvement contributing about $3.5 million in additional gross profits. Operating expenses were slashed by roughly $6.1 million contributing to the substantial reduction in losses without a massive revenue surge.

Stripping out the $3.2 million in stock-based compensation and the cash burn from operations was below $26.0 million. These expense controls set up Synergy Pharma to only need minimal gains in prescription sales to reduce cash flow burn to sustainable levels as the biotech continues to ramp up sales. The deal with Express Scripts (ESRX) for addition to the national preferred formulary list in 2019 will boost prescriptions starting next year.

Synergy Pharma ended June with a cash balance of $61 million so cash becomes an issue as this quarter ends. The deal with Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group in China provides another $12 million cash infusion. As well, the deal keeps a promise by the CEO to make a strategic move by the Q2 earnings call. Most investors expected a bigger deal such as licensing deal for Europe, but the company still delivered a cash boost and future milestone payments will help.

The stock becomes very interesting with a market value of $425 million while analysts still forecast revenue reaching $324 million in 2020. Whether disappointed by the slow prescription ramp or not, Synergy Pharma is now reaching meaningful sales figures. The Q2 numbers amount to a $50 million annual sales runrate while any growth similar to the recent roughly 25% sequential rate starts becoming material.

SGYP Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Based on the quarterly sequence that includes factoring in the normal weak January and February months next year, analysts forecast the big sales ramp in Q2. The additional of Express Scripts and the normal ramp have analysts placing a $42.8 million target on sales in that quarter.

SGYP Revenue Estimates for 2 Quarters Ahead data by YCharts

Considering the additional sales in Q2 had a contribution margin of 95%, the analyst forecasts for sales growth of roughly $4 to $5 million per quarter will immediately improve the gross profits and drastically reduce the cash burn.

The Q4 burn should drip below $20 million placing the biotech on the surprising path to approach breakeven next Q2. Synergy Pharma has a pro-forma cash balance of $73 million starting Q3 placing the cash balance around $50 million to end the quarter. The company will need to take another tranche from CRG or sign another licensing to raise additional funds. The next $25 million has a draw down date of August 29.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Synergy Pharma remains a flawed company. The stock price is attractive around $1.75 as the market sees the company as irreversibly harmed, yet the new management team continues to build on recent successes. The risks remain high as the biotech needs additional script ramps to even approach cash flow breakeven and the company needs additional funds to survive. The odds still remain in favor of owning the stock due to strong expectations for a big ramp into Q2 next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.