Dividend Investors: Fear Not 5% Bond Yields

We use 30 years of data to analyse the reaction of different dividend payers under various interest scenarios.

Dividend paying stocks react differently to rising interest rates, mainly dependent on the company’s ability to raise dividends at a faster rate than inflation.

Dividend paying stocks underperform non-dividend paying stocks when interest rates rise. However, dividend-seeking investors have little to fear during rising rate periods as long as they focus on companies that are able to raise their dividends faster than the rate of inflation during these periods.

Interest rates are going up, right?

Several indicators, including the latest consumer price and labour data, suggest that interest rates in the U.S. are heading higher. Jamie Dimon, the venerable CEO of JP Morgan, recently suggested that 10-year government bond yields may reach 5% and beyond. From the July 2016 lows of 1.36% or the recent 2.88%, this may seem a long way off, but history suggests that a 5% handle is entirely possible (see graph).

Dividend paying stocks underperform when rates go up

Analysis by Alex Bryan from Morningstar, covering the U.S. market between 1953 and 2016, found that stocks that do not pay dividends performed better than dividend paying stocks during periods of rising interest rates. During periods of declining or constant rates, the opposite happened with dividend paying stocks having the upper-hand.

Other findings of his study concluded that the highest yielding equities and the utilities, tobacco, non-durable consumer goods, healthcare and telecoms sectors had the highest (negative) sensitivity to rising interest rates (see table).

These findings are explained by the better growth experienced by cyclical companies that perform well when economic activity picks up compared to more defensive stocks that have a lower level of fluctuation in the demand for their products and services. It is also consistent with the market behaviour since U.S. interest rates started to move up in mid-2016.

The key to survival is dividend growth

Many dividend-focussed investors fear that rising rates will depress the prices of their dividend stocks, as the market demands higher dividend yields.

However, not all dividend stocks are equal, and we provide 3 examples of different stock behaviours under various interest rates. We use quarterly data going back to mid-1987, to illustrate by way of scatter diagrams, how various levels of 10-year U.S. government bond yields correlate with dividend yields. Please note that our examples were selected from a high-quality universe of companies that have consistently paid and raised their dividends.

The low/no growth, quasi bond, punching bag

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), is an example of a typical stable but low growth dividend paying utility. From the graph it is clear that higher bond yields dictate higher dividend yields for this stock. As the company historically managed only a very low rate of increase of its dividend – 1.5% per year over the past 20 years and 2.0% over the past 10 years - the stock price typically moves lower to provide the higher required dividend yield when interest rates rise.

Although a long way off - bond yields over 6% will push the current 3.6% dividend yield on this stock much higher. Low/no growth dividend paying stocks will take the brunt of rising bond yields.

Higher rates bring higher growth – for some companies-

However, the situation for companies that historically were able to grow their dividends well ahead of the rate of inflation, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), is completely different. This company achieved a dividend growth rate of 10.5% per year over the past 20 years and 7.5% over the past 10 years.

Interestingly, investors required a higher dividend yield in a lower interest rate environment – possibly related to concerns that the company will not be able to grow its dividend in a low economic growth and inflation environment. However, in a higher interest rate environment, the dividend yield dropped considerably as expectations of higher profit and dividend growth were factored into the valuation.

Faster growth, but watch out for the debt

The last example is from the non-durable consumer goods sector, which has struggled over the past 2 years as investors moved money out of the sector. Procter and Gamble (PG) has managed to grow its dividend by 7.3% per year over the past 20 years but this growth slowed to 3.9% over the past 5 years as the company struggled to grow its business.

However, the scatter diagram again indicates that higher bond yields should not be a threat to the Procter share price as long as the company can accelerate its dividend growth into a stronger economic growth environment. Interestingly, when long bond yields move over 7%, investors have historically demanded a higher dividend yield from the company – perhaps because of higher interest charges or expectations of slower economic growth – which normally follow higher interest rates.

Dividend growth and sound balance sheets are key survival tools

Rising interest rates have different implications for dividend paying companies. Investors should focus on those companies that are able to grow their dividends faster than the rate of inflation. High yielding, low growth stocks better be avoided.

