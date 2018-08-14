The CBO And Alternative Outcomes

The alternative scenarios that are more likely from a political perspective show much higher levels of deficits and debt.

The CBO has produced projections of federal deficits and debt levels using alternative scenarios that assume more likely policies with regard to spending and taxes.

The CBO current law calculation contains many assumptions that are unrealistic, such as: that the personal tax cuts will be allowed to expire in 2025.

In our report titled "A reality Check on The Budget Outlook" dated April 18, 2018 we offered a number of caveats to the then recently released CBO ten year budget outlook. That outlook was the first CBO analysis to incorporate the 2017 tax cut and a $1.6 trillion spending agreement that was reluctantly signed into law by the president.

The major points from our report were that the latest CBO outlook shows the deficit reaching $1.5 trillion by 2028. But the deficit projection is unrealistically low because it was constructed using "current law assumptions" i.e. that personal tax cuts would expire in 2025 and that discretionary spending would be constrained. Neither of these is likely. Therefore, adjusting for what is likely from a realistic political perspective, and using the CBO's static methodology, we concluded that the deficit could easily exceed $2 trillion by 2028. If so the net effect would be to push the ratio of publicly held treasury debt to GDP to over 100%.

This month CBO released an updated report titled "The Long Term Budget Outlook Under Alternative Scenarios for Fiscal Policy". The CBO does not opine on likely future legislation, but it does estimate the impact of alternative policies and in this report it extended the time horizon to 2038. In the report CBO compared its extended baseline to three alternative scenarios in which current law would be changed to continue certain policies already in place.

In its first alternative scenario current law is changed to assume permanency to the individual income tax provisions of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017. As a purely static analysis would suggest the result is that revenues as a percent of GDP are 5.9% lower by 2028 and 6.3% lower by 2038 than under the baseline forecast according to CBO. Because of a negative impact on GDP, discretionary spending is a larger percentage of GDP through 2028 and holds steady thereafter. By 2028 the combination of lost revenue and a higher deficit pushes the debt to GDP ratio to 148 percent with continued rising trend beyond.

As a second scenario tax cuts are made permanent and other unspecified tax policy changes occur so as to cause revenue to fall even further as a percent of GDP beyond 2025. This is a further deviation from current law but perhaps would be more palatable from a political vantage point. According to CBO this would generate an even larger deficit than in the first alternative because it would cause interest rates to be higher and thus output growth to be slower. Thus the debt to GDP ratio gets even larger.

The third scenario simply deepens the second scenario's effects on output growth and deficits with the result being that under all three scenarios of extending tax cuts, revenue growth is slower and the nation's economic output is lower by 2038 than it would be under the baseline scenario of current law.

Of course the CBO bias is toward static analysis so the presumption is that a lower tax burden results in a larger deficit and higher levels of debt to GDP. This in turn boosts interest rates which it presumes works to lower economic growth. Thus CBO assumes the interest rate effect of a larger deficit outweighs the revenue raising impact gotten from higher disposable income and higher private sector spending that occurs with lower taxes. As shown on the attached table real GDP growth would be 1.2 percentage points lower by 2038 versus the extended baseline if individual tax cuts are made permanent. The rate on the ten year treasury would be at least 0.2 percentage points higher which is what exerts downward pressure on growth.

By this logical sequence the economic outlook benefits from higher taxes because the immediate revenue jolt would lower interest rates and thus spur economic growth. This is a far cry from the post World War II experience and is certainly at odds with the dynamic scoring models being deployed by the current administration.

Of course throughout its analysis CBO never assumes the onset of an economic downturn. And indeed dynamic scoring models also avoid the business cycle. But the business cycle is crucial to both the short term and long term budget outlook especially since a viable political constituency to control spending remains lacking. An end to the current business cycle would be particularly ominous since the budget deficit is expanding even in the face of strong economic growth and something approaching full employment. An economic downturn would make CBO estimates of the effect of tax law changes on the budget outlook look like chump change.

Table I. Deficits and Debt Under Different Scenarios

2018 2028 2038 Deficits as a Percent of GDP Extended Baseline 3.9 5.1 7.1 Extended Alternative Fiscal Scenario 3.9 7.1 10.5 Second Scenario 3.9 7.1 11.3 Third Scenario 3.9 8.1 12.9 Federal Debt Held by the Public as a Percent of GDP Extended Baseline 78 96 118 Extended Alternative Fiscal Scenario 78 105 148 Second Scenario 78 105 151 Third Scenario 78 109 165

Table II. Changes in Real GNP Growth and Interest Rates

2028 2038 Change in Real GNP % relative to baseline Extended Alternative Fiscal Scenario -0.1 -1.2 Second Scenario -0.1 -1.3 Third Scenario * -1.7 Change in 10-year Treasuries relative to baseline Extended Alternative Fiscal Scenario 0.1 0.2 Second Scenario 0.1 0.3 Third Scenario 0.2 0.4

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.