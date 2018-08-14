Innovative Industrial Properties: Gaining Traction

I have been following Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) since before the IPO. It is a very interesting REIT to me because it operates in a sector that is not entirely legal. Even as many states are legalizing medicinal and even recreational cannabis, all cannabis remains a Schedule 1 controlled substance.

Quasi-legalized cannabis use continues solely due to a rider that has been included in spending bills since 2014, which prevents the Justice Department from spending money on enforcing the law. It states,

SEC. 538. None of the funds made available under 4 this Act to the Department of Justice may be used, with respect to any of the States of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, or with respect to the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico, to prevent any of them from implementing their own laws that authorize the use, distribution, possession, or cultivation of medical marijuana.

In this environment, IIPR has started to carve out a niche for themselves. Cannabis companies have difficulties obtaining traditional loans, their operations have high upfront expenses and their product is capable of providing significant cash flows.

The deals are straightforward, IIPR provides capital in the form of a sale-leaseback transaction and sometimes provides additional funds for tenant improvements. The leases are much higher than typical for other industries, with IIPR able to routinely get cap-rates in the 14-17% range.

IIPR's IPO was a disappointment, as the number of shares was reduced several times, causing them to raise a fraction of their initial goal. Then in October of 2017, they attempted a second capital raise using preferred shares, which was also cut in half.

Everything changed as cannabis stocks started booming in late 2017 and into 2018. In January, IIPR had their first really successful capital raise. After starting out offering 1 million shares, they raised the offering and ultimately sold 3.22 million shares.

The share price recovered from the dip and has continued to show signs of strength. Their acquisition pace has picked up and management has stated that they believe they can deploy the proceeds from the January offering before the end of the year.

Over the last few months, several SA articles have suggested that IIPR is overpriced. Is it?

NAV

Since IIPR is a young REIT with all of its acquisitions within 2-years, NAV is one of the easiest valuation metrics to look at. The cap-rates they are receiving on new properties are extremely similar to the cap-rates on their first Pharmacann acquisition.

Typically, I highly discourage anyone from using book value for REITs because it often does not reflect actual changes in the real estate market. However, given how recent all of IIPR's acquisitions have been and the minimal variation in cap-rates, the book value is likely very close.

Backing out depreciation, IIPR's real estate assets are worth $83.6 million. Allowing for a 10% cushion in both directions provides a value range of $75.24-$91.96 million.

There is no reason to adjust the remaining assets since they have stable values. Adding in the book value of the remaining assets of $80.05 million equals a range of $155.29-$172.01. Subtracting the value of the liabilities and the preferred shares results in a NAV range is $131.19-$147.91 or $19.33-$21.80/share.

IIPR is trading at a substantial premium to NAV. For those invested in, or considering an investment in IIPR, I would consider this to be positive. As I have argued before, cash flow is a far more important valuation measure than NAV. A ticker trading at a substantial premium to NAV means there is a lot of optimism about the future and that shares can be issued at prices that will be immediately accretive for existing shareholders.

Shareholders should be happy with IIPR issuing more shares to raise capital at current prices.

P/FFO

To me, cash flow is the most important aspect in valuing a REIT.

In the most recent quarter, IIPR reported FFO of $0.26/share, for an annual run-rate of $1.04. This indicates a P/FFO of 35.5x, which is very high. However, we need to remember that IIPR has over $78 million that had not been invested at the end of Q2.

Subsequent to quarter end, they had $25.75 million in acquisitions and by the end of the year, it is reasonable to expect that they will deploy a substantial portion of those funds.

So the current FFO is not indicative of their potential. Once the remaining funds are deployed, IIPR should be generating an additional $10 million in annual revenue. Based on their current experience, approximately 55% of that should convert into FFO (possibly more depending on how efficient they are at holding down G&A costs).

That puts their pro-forma FFO around $12.5 million/year or $1.84/share. That is a number that could be achievable by Q1 of 2019. With those adjustments, P/FFO is around 20x.

To put that in perspective, that puts IIPR above the long-term average for all REITs of 16.5x, but not excessively. There are many REITs that routinely trade in the high teens and low 20's.

If you believe in the long-term growth potential of the cannabis industry, the current premium is one that could be justified.

Dividend Yield

Many REIT investors are attracted by the relatively high dividends paid out by REITs. IIPR's current dividend yield is only 2.7%. Like FFO, the dividend is going to be growing at a rapid pace in the near future.

Since IIPR does not have access to any revolving credit facilities, it is prudent for them to remain conservative with their payout ratio, to ensure they always have plenty of cash on hand to deal with the unexpected.

Assuming a 70% FFO payout ratio, it would be reasonable to expect the dividend to be raised to the $1.25-$1.30 range in 2019. If the share price remains strong, IIPR's dividend growth will only be limited by their ability to find new acquisitions. Barring disruptions to cash flows like a tenant default, IIPR's dividends should easily experience double-digit growth rates.

Opportunities

My conclusion is that IIPR is trading at a premium, but that the premium can be justified by the growth potential. There is certainly a strong bull case that cannabis is becoming increasingly accepted and demand for the industry will continue to grow at high rates.

IIPR is benefiting from scale, and has demonstrated good diversification geographically and by tenant considering how controlled the industry is. With their equity attractively priced and cap-rates extremely high, IIPR has a very low cost of capital relative to their investments. The only limit they have on growth is the ability of their team to underwrite and execute deals.

IIPR continues to lease properties at double-digit cap-rates for companies that are significant in the sector. As more states pass legalization laws, IIPR should be well positioned to be involved in new properties through their current relationships.

For those who believe that the cannabis industry is going to continue growing at breakneck speed, the premium on IIPR does not seem so extreme.

Risks

On the other hand, there are a few obvious and huge risks. As I stated in the introduction, IIPR is operating in an industry that is technically illegal. They are completely reliant on Congress passing a budget that prevents enforcement of the law every single year.

One thing that was missing from the conference call was any discussion of debt. While the lack of debt makes the capital structure very conservative, it could cause issues in the future. If a tenant fails to pay rent on time, IIPR will not have the option of just using their revolver until the funds can be recovered or the property is disposed of. They will have to have enough cash on hand to deal with any potential issues.

Finally, there is the question of what happens if cannabis is legalized on the federal level. One of the largest reasons that IIPR gets such high cap-rates is because they are operating in a legal grey area. If the risk of federal intervention is permanently removed, what does that mean for cannabis companies?

For starters, it means easier access to traditional debt and mortgages. It means more landlords will be willing to rent to them and more REITs will be willing to consider sale-leasebacks. Not to mention the potential of cannabis companies to have IPOs themselves. The bottom line, it means that cannabis companies will have significantly improved access to capital at rates less than 15%.

Not having any debt, IIPR would survive the adaptation to lower cap-rates and more competition, but it would radically change the growth outlook and therefore the price of IIPR shares.

Conclusion

IIPR is an interesting experiment that is gaining traction. The share price has been strong and Mr. Market is not concerned about the political/legal risks. This is an opportunity for IIPR to acquire as much as they can and issue shares while they enjoy a significant premium to NAV.

From a cash-flow perspective, shares are expensive but not extreme when considering the unique growth potential of the cannabis sector. IIPR is routinely closing deals in the 14%-17% cap-rate range and so far, none of their tenants has had issues paying rent on time. After they are finished deploying their current cash, they can easily raise more by issuing more common shares.

Investors should be cognizant of the risks. IIPR could be sunk quickly by a change of the political winds. Even news that appears good on the surface like Federal legalization could have negative impacts on IIPR. The status quo is really good for IIPR, no government has been harassing them and the perceived risk keeps competition to a minimum. If the environment remains stable, IIPR is a cash-cow.

