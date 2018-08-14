New York REIT: Deeply Undervalued With One Remaining Trophy Asset

NYRT is entering the final stages of liquidation with one asset which has a substantially greater value than its stock price, with limited risk.

New York REIT, has been in liquidation since January 3, 2017, when its shareholders approved a plan of liquidation. Under the guidance of Wendy Silverstein, the liquidation process is almost complete. On July 13, 2018, NYRT entered into a contract of sale for The Viceroy Hotel on West 57th Street, in Manhattan, which is expected to close at the end or slightly after the third quarter of this year. This leaves NYRT with one final asset, a 50.1% interest in World Wide Plaza, a trophy asset, which is scheduled to be sold in 2021.

World Wide Plaza has slightly over 2,000,000 square feet of space and two major tenants. The law firm Cravath Swaine and Moore, which is one of the premier firms in the United States, is the largest tenant in the building and is continuing to expand. The second largest tenant is Nomura Holdings, which is a very large Japanese financial firm. The building is known as 825 Eighth Avenue and the cross street is 50th Street.

New York REIT, on its web site (accessed 8/13/18), describes the building as follows:

“Located at 825 Eighth Avenue Worldwide Plaza is a Class-A office building in the Midtown West submarket of Manhattan. This 49-story office tower has over 1.8 million square feet of office space, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, a five stage off-Broadway theater, a 38,000-square foot fitness center and a 131,971-square foot parking garage with 475 spaces. Designed by David Childs of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the complex was developed by William Zeckendorf, Jr. and completed in 1989.

The building has three separate entrances to accommodate the various tenants in the building, which also includes Energy Star and LEED Gold for Existing Buildings Certifications, and features a center core design allowing large corporate tenants the opportunity for private entrances leading to large blocks of space. Additionally, the asset enjoys spectacular park views of both rivers, Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey on its upper floors. These views are protected by the building’s position in the Special Clinton Preservation District, which limits the height of the surrounding buildings.”

On September 14, 2017, NYRT entered into a contract for the sale of a 48.7% in World Wide Plaza to RXR Realty and SL Green Realty Corp (SLG), which closed on November 5, 2017. SL Green is a large publicly held REIT and the largest owner of Class A office buildings in Manhattan. SL Green was thrilled with the acquisition and included two pictures of the building in its annual report. In the letter to shareholders in their 2017 annual report (p. 3), they describe the acquisition as follows:

“After patiently sitting out the acquisition market in 2016, we sourced an extraordinary opportunity and partnered with RXR to purchase a 48.7 percent interest in Worldwide Plaza from New York REIT. The building serves as the North American headquarters for Nomura Holdings, Inc., Cravath Swaine and Moore LLP as well as other high quality office tenants, and represents the type of investment that we will always aggressively pursue when we see upside.”

It is a rather complex transaction, which is not expected to be completed until 2021. In the meantime, with only this asset remaining, NYRT is pursuing its plan of liquidation. A special meeting of shareholders has been called for September 7, 2018 to convert the publicly traded REIT into a non-traded Limited Liability Company (LLC), which will to continue to hold its remaining assets, World Wide Plaza and sundry cash, until the final disposition is complete. This makes purchasing NYRT a long term, non-liquid investment. In return, you are purchasing this company for about a one third discount from its value upon final liquidation. Much can go wrong, but you are sitting on a quality asset during the final liquidation.

Rather than rehash and probably get wrong, the details of this transaction, I will quote from the 5/09/2018 press release of NYRT:

“For financial statement presentation purposes, Worldwide Plaza has been valued at $1.725 billion, based on the recent market transaction associated with the Company's sale of a 48.7% interest in the property on October 18, 2017. The Worldwide Plaza value also includes an additional $90.7 million which is classified as restricted cash and has been set aside to fund the Company's share of potential future leasing and capital costs at Worldwide Plaza. To the extent the full $90.7 million reserve is not used, the balance is expected to be available for distribution to shareholders. The Company's plan to hold the investment in Worldwide Plaza beyond its original estimated liquidation period and to make further capital investment to release and reposition the property are all actions that are outside the scope of normal liquidation activities. Accordingly, the estimated accretion in future market value will be reflected in the financial results as the specific actions related to the repositioning have been completed and such increases in market value can be observed. Any assets held longer than the two-year period following the shareholder approval of the Plan of Liquidation must be transferred to a non-traded entity for the remainder of the holding period, however, such transfer may be completed at any time prior to the two year anniversary of the approval of the Plan of Liquidation. The Company currently projects that the remaining interest in Worldwide Plaza will be sold by November 1, 2021.

Management believes that implementation of the business plan for Worldwide Plaza will take at least two years and may take up to four years given the size of the building, the scope and nature of the capital investment and the time needed to allow for the critical milestones in leasing and asset repositioning to take place. Management estimates that once these actions are implemented and come to fruition, the value of the property could be in the range of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion on an undiscounted basis. Assuming additional investment in Worldwide Plaza of $64.0 million from the Company's reserve, plus a corresponding investment from the Company's joint venture partners, a future value for Worldwide Plaza between $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion would produce a residual value between $21.99 and $27.69 per share, an increase of $3.30 to $8.99 per share over the Company's current carrying value. In addition, there are contractual rents at Worldwide Plaza that generate predictable cash flow during the estimated three and a half year hold period which, net of expenses, we estimate would be $4.74 per share versus the $1.16 per share currently accrued based on a 12-month hold period assumed for liquidation accounting purposes. Management's estimate, and the estimates below, like any estimate or projection, are subject to various assumptions and uncertainties including the joint venture's ability to execute on the business plan, tenants paying their rental obligations, the equity capital and financing markets and New York City market conditions generally. There is no assurance that the joint venture will be successful in taking these various actions and that these actions will, in fact, result in the estimated increase in the value of the property.

If our future cash flow projections and residual value estimates are realized, this would result in an estimate of future liquidating distributions, inclusive of the $4.85 per share to be paid in May 2018, of between $36.82 and $42.51 per share. The difference between the higher per share estimate of future value and the reported $29.94 per share estimate is derived from an increase ranging from $3.30 to $8.99 per share in the estimated future value of Worldwide Plaza, plus an additional $3.58 per share of net cash flow generated by holding Worldwide Plaza for an additional two and a half year hold period beyond what is recognized in the financial statements.”

New York REIT in its press release announcing results for the second quarter, dated 08/08/18, states specifically that: “Based on the liquidation basis of accounting, the current estate of net assets in liquidation as of June 30, 2018 results in estimated future liquidating distributions of approximately $25.09 per share.” This is 37% above its present stock price of $18.25, which alone is worth waiting till 2021 to receive.

The press release then goes on to state: “For financial statement presentation purposes, Worldwide Plaza has been valued at $1.725 billion . . .” This is based on the sale of the 48.7% interest in the building on October 18, 2017. The estimates of $1.9 billion to $2.2 billion as contained in the Announcement of Results for the First Quarter 2018 (05/09?2018) were probably considered speculative by both NYRT's lawyers and accountants and so the actual value of the last transaction was used. If we use the higher estimate, this could possibly result in an additional payout of $13/per share. Obviously this is all very speculative and we will only know at the conclusion of liquidation. To me it is “the cherry on the pie”, as I am content with management's estimate based upon the actual transaction amount.

There are many sad and terrible things that can occur before the final liquidation, including:

The New York City office market collapses; Interest rates rise; The transaction fails for any number of reasons; and The existing sterling tenants have their own financial issues. I have elected to take the chance and invest in NYRT for the following reasons:

This is a trophy building and I am prepared to sit with it, whatever the outcome; SL Green (SLG) who is a major owner of office buildings in Manhattan also feels that it is a gem; The existing tenants are strong and growing and I have faith in their survival; and Hopefully rising rents will offset rising interest rates.

I fully understand that very shortly my investment will lose all liquidity and my money will be locked up until 2021 or maybe even later. I am prepared to take this risk as I am assuming the position of a partial owner and not as a stock trader. I do enjoy owning trophy properties at discount prices. I last wrote about Alexanders (ALX) which also owns an entire square block on the upper east side of Manhattan with its stock selling at a discount to the value of its assets.

