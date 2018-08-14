Amicus Therapeutics Has Room To Fall Ahead

On Friday, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Amicus Therapeutics' (FOLD) New Drug Application (NDA) surrounding GalafoldTM (migalastat) 123 mg capsules, marking the first New Drug Approval in the fabry disease space in around 15 years. Although the news seemed positive, concerns surrounding pricing and competition led to declines as the market became active on Monday. I believe that these declines represent the tip of the iceberg as the financial blues will likely lead to a dilutive offering ahead.

FDA Approval Only Unlocks Access To A Small Portion Of The Market

The Fabry disease community is a relatively small one. No one knows just how small it is, but it is estimated that there are only around 5,000 diagnosed cases of the condition in the United States. It's also worth mentioning that the FDA only approved the treatment for 348 amenable GLA variants, further limiting the size of the addressable market. To make matters worse, the company made sales harder on itself by pricing Galafold above already well-established competing drugs.

Sanofi's Fabrazyme is the current market leader in the United States. According to Reuters, the average annual cost of Fabrazyme is approximately $290,000. In various reports being published on Monday, August 13, 2018, news is breaking that Amicus has priced Galafold at $315,000.

The pricing is a massive mistake in my opinion. To justify the high price, the Amicus said that the current list price on Fabrazyme was approximately $340,000, stating that it priced its product lower than the competition. However, it's my opinion that this statement is nothing more than the company engaging in behavior that is willfully misleading to investors.

Let's Get To The Real Story Here

According to the company's most recent 10-Q SEC Filing, it had total cash and cash equivalents in the amount of about $553 million. While the company has some cash on hand, it is also burning through a ton of money. In the same 10-Q, the company showed a loss of more than $60 million on product sales in the amount of $21 million (the vast majority of which cam from Galafold's European sales.)

Breaking down the numbers even further shows some serious signs of concern. During the year 2017, Amicus spent $29.172 million in selling, general and administrative cost. So, essentially, it took about $29 million to make $21 million in sales. That math simply doesn't add up. Even when you strip away everything else and see how much money it costs to generate revenue, the company is in the red.

Considering the high price Amicus Therapeutics is charging for Galafold, I don't see the treatment taking what little United States market there is for it by storm. Instead, I believe that the company will struggle as a larger, more trusted, and more established brand is available to treat the same condition at a price that's about $25,000 lower per year.

According to statements made by the company in the 10-Q filing, it has enough money to maintain operations into 2021. Nonetheless, the company has also been clear that it is in need of further funding. After all, marketing a treatment in the United States is by no means a cheap process and it is only getting more expensive. In fact, as of March of 2017, spending on pharmaceutical related commercials in the United States had grown 62% from 2012 even as spending for other product types was flat. This cost combined with costs associated with online and print advertising, training pharmaceutical representatives and more can be overwhelming.

Considering the current cash on hand, the amount of money the company is spending to generate revenue, the massive expense involved in advertising pharmaceuticals in the United States and management's own statements that it will likely need to raise cash through various financial instruments suggests to me that dilution may be on the horizons. Sure, public offerings may be a necessary evil in this stage of the game for players in the biotechnology space, but that necessity doesn't take away the dilution and declines they cause. In my opinion, we can expect to see one from Amicus within the next 6 to 12 months.

Be Cautious When Considering Amicus

When we hear the term FDA approval, the first thing that comes to mind is, "That's great!" The truth is that it's a great step. However, it takes quite a bit of money, skill, and planning to get from FDA approval to profitable commercialization in a treatment. Considering the limited market size and the challenges faced by cheaper and more established competing drugs, I believe that Amicus set itself up for failure with the $315,000 price point and that we can expect to see declines ahead with a high potential for dilutive fundraising on the horizons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.