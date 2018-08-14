Valero's Refined Operational Excellence

Introduction

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is one of the largest independent oil refiners in the United States. With a throughput capacity of about 3 million bpd this refiner is second in capacity within the industry. Valero has the proven to be able to preform better then industry peers due to stellar operational success. In this article I will discuss why Valero is superior within the refining industry and why long term investment could be worth it.

Operational Excellence

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

Valero Energy had claimed the title of largest independent oil refiner in the United States up until the April 30th merger announcement of Marathon (MPC) and Andeavor (ANDV). Despite this merger news Valero still boasts impressive scale. With 15 refineries and a 3.1 million throughput capacity Valero is only out done in size by a thin margin at 3.2 million bpd and and 16 refineries for the ANDV-MPC combined company. Along with Valero's refining scale the company has a large ethanol presence with 11 plants that can produce 1.4 billion gallons/year. This far out paces Marathon's current 415 million gallon/year operations. With biofuel blending mandates trending upward for the long term future this should keep Valero in a good position.

High Throughput Complexity

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

Along with being able to produce 3.1 million bpd Valero has great refinery complexity. In essence the Nelson Complexity Index (NYSE:NCI) is a measure of the ability of a refinery to take lower quality inputs and produce heavily refined more valuable products. Valero has an average NCI of 11.8 and 13.0 in just the Gulf Coast refineries. This is higher than closest competitor Marathon Petroleum, which had an average NCI 10.6 before the Andeavor acquisition. The higher average NCI and Gulf region presence Valero has means it can produce the same products with lower input costs than the competition. Along with this the positioning in the Gulf Coast-where the majority of Valero's refineries are located-allows for better access to crude oil from areas such as Cushing, Eagle Ford, and Permian. Easier access and high refinery complexity help to lower overall cost inputs.

Great Safety

Operational excellency can also be witnessed throughout the company's safety record. Valero Energy's workplace safety has been steadily increasing for years.

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

The incident rate has been far lower then the industry for a while and has only improved. A safe workplace improves employee moral, performance, and efficiency adding to the company's lower costs and higher margins.

Resulting Lower Operating Costs

A quick glance of the below graphic shows Valero Energy's operating cost superiority. Over the 8 years shown below Valero been at the very low end of the industry peer range (peers consist of PSX, MPC, ANDV, HFC, & PBF) operating expenses per barrel of throughput.

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

These low operating expenses can partly be attributed to the placement of Valero's refineries, with 7 located in the gulf coast region with the capacity of 1.8 million bpd. The gulf coast area reduces Valero's cost of acquiring crude along with giving access to experienced labor. Along with that the company has high complexity and great personnel which also lower operating and input cost significantly.

Expanding Operations

Valero's management is not only focused on todays operations but also on keeping these operational advantages. The company has quality expansion plans in the works and expects to spend $1 billion a year on growth of operations. Some of the most notable projects to note can be seen below:

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

In 2017 the Diamond pipeline and Wilmington congregation plant projects were completed. The Diamond pipeline will connect Cushing to Memphis and will improve supply flexibility and blend while the Wilmington Congregation Plant will improve supply reliability. As can be seen above Valero has many more projects to unfold in the next 2-3 years such as two alkylation units which will add NGL capacity along with two pipelines that will reduce secondary costs and increase biofuel blending capacity. Overall the the company's management is focused on looking ahead to keep margins competitive and increasing capacity. Altogether these expansions are projected to add $1.2-1.4 billion in EBITDA when all completed. On Friday August 10th a report came out that Citgo refineries maybe up for sale many of which are located in the Gulf Coast, and I would watch to see if Valero makes a move for these assets possibly taking back the largest independent refiner title again.

Quality Capital Allocation Plan

Valero's management has also put in place an extremely quality and investor oriented capital allocation plan. This plan consists of 3 things; maintaining a healthy financial standing, sustainable/growth capital expenditures and acquisitions, and returning value to investors. Valero is first focused on maintaining the quality balance sheet it currently has. For a company in such a cynical industry this is a very important goal in preparation of less rosy periods. The second tier of Valero's capital management strategy is to sustain capital expenditures to ensure the excellent refining operations described above continue and maintaining a dividend. This is considered non-discretionary capital allocation for to Valero's management which shows commitment that should benefit investors in both consistent earnings and dividends. Lastly with the cash flow left over capital expenditures for growth, acquisitions, and cash returns are considered.

Source: Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Energy Summit Slide Show

Altogether this capital allocation plan is very sound as it ensures sustained growth in the underlying operations and investor returns. Valero investors will get the benefit of the increasing margins and returned value. Investors can rest assured that the company is picking good growth investments with a 25% internal rate of return hurdle rate. This will result in even better future operations and expansion as described above which should yield industry beating margins and earnings. On top of that the company is focused on maintaining the dividend and buybacks which are at a 2.7% yield and a current buyback plan up to $2.5 million.

Great Financial Standing

VLO PSX MPC HFC ROA (Avg. 5 YR) 7.23% 7.75% 6.78% 4.72% ROIC (Avg. 5 YR) 13.25% 13.61% 13.31% 7.33% Op. Marg (Avg. 5 YR) 4.67% 4.5% 2.43% 5.92% Current/Quick (FY17) 1.74/1.15 1.42/1.05 1.27/0.74 2.50/0.98 D/E 0.40 0.40 0.88 0.47 5 Yr Avg EBITDA/P 7.52 9.43 6.82 10.65

Source: All Data From Morningstar.com

The table above displays the financial standing of Valero and three industry competitors. As can be seen Valero stacks up very well to the other companies. The 5 year averages show that Valero has been able to remain in the upper tier of the refining industry. Valero's liquidity ratios and debt to equity display the company's great financial standing. These financial results are direct results from the company's operational excellency. Having large capacity, high complexity, and safe operations have resulted in quality returns with industry leading operating margins. Management's capital allocation plan will not only keep this profitability but also maintain the solid liquidity Valero currently has. A look at valuation shows that Valero and Marathon are the cheapest in terms of EBITDA to price. Put all together one can see how Valero is a very solid company within the industry with good profitability, financial standing, and valuation.

Conclusion: Investment Strategy

Valero Energy is a wonderful company with some of the best operations in the refining space which has resulted in solid profitability. The long term investor will have peace of mind in knowing that this company is top tier in the industry and will more than likely stay in this spot for the foreseeable future due to Valero's complexity, refinery locations, and expansion projects. If an investor plans to take a long term position in Valero I would recommend trying to get in on dips when crude oil is more volatile and on a down trend. If you can get in when there is a down trend in oil than you will also have the benefit of a higher dividend yield. If you are planing on adding an energy stock to your retirement plan for some diversity this would be a good company to dollar cost average as over the long term you will get the cyclical ups and downs but also the safety of the best company in a strong demand industry.

Source: Energy Stock Channel

In the short term I think there could be some downward movement in the stock. Although the 3:2:1 crack spread has held above $15 for the year there may be some downside as can be seen by the 50-day moving average and the fact Valero is close to all time highs at a price of $115. This being said over the long term Valero is well positioned with a large presence in the gulf coast to which should help reduce the effects of a downward crack spread move. If Valero get down to $105 again it would be at a 5 year EBITDA/P of 6.84x in line with MPC's current and I would definitely think of adding a small position to start and keep buying on dips. My plan is to dollar cost average this well run company as the cyclical nature of the industry allows for good opportunities. I originally bought Valero when crude tanked to around the $35-40 price range in 2016 and keep adding to my position when funds are available but will definitely add larger positions when oil/crack spreads are down.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.