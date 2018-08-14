Trade War Blues: A Requiem For A Moment Passed

China will loose prosperity but you can also rally people around a war effort.

If that happens, then bond prices drop, yields increase and the stock market dumps.

Currency devaluation as a tariff response is a first step, selling their debt holdings could be the next.

I think it is incredibly difficult to forecast the future. Almost a fool's game since there are an uncountable number of factors, but this article is going to attempt it.

China

What does China want? It wants to survive. By that I mean the regime wants to survive.

How do you do it? There's an external and an internal focus.

Externally, they make a place for themselves in the world. They make investments in strategic assets - oil, infrastructure and American bonds. They trade.

Internally they draw on a spectrum of hard and soft tactics. The hard tactics include controlling the media, spying on their population and the threat of imprisonment and death for dissidents.

The soft tactics include prosperity. It's important. Similar to the American dream of working hard and getting ahead, China wants a growing economy to keep its 1.4 billion people focused. Hard tactics at the back of their citizens' minds but getting rich at the front.

It's easier to govern people when they're financially stable.

Therefore the tariffs levied at China are an existential threat. They're not trivial.

The Current Response

We're already seeing China devalue its currency to offset the effects of the tariffs. Will there be a further gesture on their part? My guess is they'll have their next move planned but won't execute until necessary.

A Possible Response

If they do move to the next stage, they may decide to use their debt holdings as a weapon. They flood the market with US debt dropping the price and raising yields. Other interest rates respond in kind, money starts to leave the stock market. Market falls, interest rates rise, the US dollar rises.

Economic Impacts

China's retaliatory move will hurt it economically as well, but they refocus their population on "the war effort". People are used to privations in times of war and nationalism rises.

In the US, earnings will begin to take a hit as interest rate increases begin to reverberate through the economy. Tariffs increase prices, the housing market falls. The labor market stalls and people get poorer. The economy shrinks, not just in the US, but everywhere else. The painful realization dawns that a vicious cycle has replaced the virtuous one we used to enjoy.

The Impact on the US Shale Revolution

The energy market is complicated and the revolution has proved itself to be resilient, but a booming stock market and low interest rates really help it along. A good number of them aren't able to support their operations without new money coming in and they can't raise prices to cover their new, higher costs.

Would OPEC move to try and drive them out of business by raising production and lowering prices? No idea. They've tried it before and they weren't successful. Maybe they'd think this time was different.

It matters what they do, but either way there's pain. If OPEC chooses to act the pain might be contained more locally, in the oil patch. It might be somewhat offset on a national level with lower oil prices.

If they don't act, there's still the tremor in the national oil patch to deal with. Some companies may go under, some could merge, production could slow.

The dream of energy independence fades as energy needs are met once again with foreign sources. Not only are dollars no longer cycling in the domestic economy, there's disappointment. Something important was lost.

War is Waste

The moment that is currently passing will be looked back on by future generations as a golden age.

They had everything," they'll say. "A booming stock market, low interest rates, earnings at record highs, energy independence, a booming labor market. It was the greatest economic moment, absolutely everything was going their way. The horizon was clear and the wind was at their back. All they had to do was keep the ship sailing straight ahead. Why the hell didn't they?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.