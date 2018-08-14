3M Company: Dependent On Global Economic Prospects To Accelerate Growth

3M is a global company known for their specialized coating and adhesive products, as well as many others.

Synopsis

3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is an industrial conglomerate known for their specialized coating and adhesive products. The stock is under-performing the S&P 500 by over 18% this year. The negative outlook on emerging markets and non-US growth prospects have cooled investor sentiment because 60% of revenue exposure is international and 3M is a global company. The shares will benefit from a recovery in global markets and the share under performance is providing an opportunity to acquire stock at a discounted valuation compared to peers. The US is important to 3M and it accounts for 40% of their overall sales. US economic conditions are favorable for the company as GDP is trending towards 3% and the economy peaking in its expansionary cycle.

International Exposure

The company has wide revenue base and derives ~40% of sales in the US, a third in Asia/Pacific and 20% from Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company earnings are sensitive to foreign exchange with nearly 60% of sales being derived internationally. Europe is undergoing slow to no growth with sub 2% GDP growth prospects, a weak Euro and a tapering quantitative easing program by the European Central Bank. Asia isn't faring much better with the Trump Trade War escalating and wild currency fluctuations prevalent. Tariffs are not a significant head wind as the company stated they will have a $10 million impact on their business and they aren't material to overall business trends. A weak dollar helps the company's international segments derive more net income. The US dollar weakness has been material to earnings and in the second quarter the company had a $100 million foreign exchange tail wind on hedging currency and forward contracts. This trend could continue as President Trump stated he wants to keep the dollar weak (the US dollar index DXY is up 3.6% on the year).

This company believes the trend should remain the rest of the year as they expect favorable currency adjustments to sales in the range of ~1% or $320 - $340 million.

Finally, please note that we now expect that foreign currency translation will add approximately 1% to full year sales growth versus the prior expectation of 2%. Source: Company 2nd Quarter Conference Call

Portfolio Strategy

The company is using a business portfolio strategy to create value for shareholders. They are leveraging both organic and inorganic "acquisitions for the purpose of extracting value" growth strategies to create a unique business portfolio aligned with their segments of Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer.

3M has been fueling inorganic growth with acquisitions and refocusing on core operations with divestitures of non core competencies. The two most recent transactions were an acquisition of Scott Safety and sale of their optical and copper cabling segment to Corning (NYSE: GLW).

Looking at the Corning sale, the exit from the telecommunications industry was timed strategically with 3M announcing the sale at the peak of the optical sub component industry in December of 2017. The sale of the optical fiber and copper segment to Corning was for $900 million and a good move by management because this non core operation was a lower margin and highly competitive space. This move allows the company to focus on higher margin business.

The acquisition of Scott Safety is a good pick up for their personal safety business segment. The deal was announced at the end of 2017 for an EV value of $2 billion. This roll up illustrates management is on the look out for synergistic business opportunities to fuel growth.

It regards to using acquisitions to fuel growth, management said in their second quarter conference call that they are looking for to M&A to create value for shareholders:

Mike Roman ...as always, organic growth remains our first priority. And so we’re going to continue to prioritize investments in R&D, CapEx and product commercialization. With that in mind though in managing our portfolio, we’re looking at M&A as an opportunity to create value, we’re going to maintain the flexibility to pursue additional strategic acquisition opportunities like Scott Safety. And we have been, I think, very clearly focused on strategies that leverage our fundamental strengths unique value creators to 3M. Our ability to integrate successfully these acquisitions and to create market leadership positions like we've been doing in personal safety. So we are active. Our top priorities, as I look ahead our Health Care and Industrial, Safety and Graphics continues to be a priority, those are very much focused on integrating Scott Safety at this time. With that said, all five businesses are active. And we have strong overall pipelines for us to work with. And so for me it's about really moving ahead and identifying those opportunities that are clearly linked to those strategies where we can create differentiated value.

Using Leverage to Accelerate Growth

The company's debt ratio is .71 and indicates 3M is utilizing leverage to fund their assets and create growth. The debt to equity ratio has been trending up and sits at 1.39. They are utilizing leverage better than their peers Honeywell and GE. Honeywell is under utilizing leverage and potentially missing opportunities, whereas GE is over utilized leverage and is facing mounting debt service costs. 3M's debt utilization is right at a sweet spot, their interest coverage ratio of 24.4 is still ample enough to satisfy their cost of debt and undertake reasonable amounts of additional debt for strategic acquisitions. They have $17.44 billion in long term debt and pay $320 ~ $340 million in interest to service it, which is doable with a company producing $6 billion of free cash flows a year.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

The company has been deploying free cash flows to increase share repurchases and raise the dividend. The payout ratio has averaged around 55% for the last 4 years and the dividend expansion averages around 7%. The company raised their quarterly dividend to $1.36 per share at the beginning of 2018, which equates to a yield of 2.63%. They have excess free cash flow and the company has repurchased 8.27 million shares for $1.6 billion YTD. I calculated the average share repurchase price around $209 and this illustrates how appealing the share price looks to management at these levels. They are on track to buyback $4 - $5 billion of stock and decrease the share count below 600 million common stock outstanding.

Management is rewarding shareholders with increasing the amount of capital returned and being mindful of reinvesting in operations by deploying cash to research and capital expenditures for growth opportunities.

Valuation

The stock under performance can be pinned to the negative sentiment because of the wide geographic base of revenues and slowing global growth prospects. I believe the company merits a higher valuation based on their elevated growth prospects, both organic and inorganic. The sales growth rate is around 4 ~ 5%, which is higher than their peers in the Industrial conglomerate group. Based on a 21 times forward price to earnings multiple, I derive a target price of $226 per share. The current share price of $199.84 implies a discount to fair value of 13%. I am forecasting current earnings at $10.02 per share and year over year EPS growth rate of 7.4% to arrive at my $10.76 per share 2019 earnings estimate.

Comparative Analysis

3M is strong across multiple metrics and benefiting from this wide geographic revenue base. The company has some of the highest margins in the Industrial Conglomerate space. The gross profit margin is 49.85%, which is significantly higher than their peers of Honeywell (NYSE: HON) at 31.8% and General Electric (NYSE: GE) at 12.87. The product bases differ materially between these peers, with 3M focusing on coatings and adhesive product solutions compared to HON and GE having a heavy industrial focus. 3M has a higher dividend yield than their peer Honeywell, yet higher payout ratio and lower dividend growth rate. Honeywell has a 40% payout ratio, 13% annualized dividend growth rate and 1.92% yield. The higher yield is justified because of the higher growth prospects in 3M's business segments and the payout ratio isn't of concern because it is still manageable based on EPS growth estimates of 7%. Short interest is an important metric because it gauges the market sentiment on a particular name and 3M's short interest is trending positive because it has fallen from a peak levels seen in February. It is still higher than peers; however, short interest is relative to the holders in the stock and should only be viewed to historical standards.

How to play the stock in options?

Strategy: Cash Secured Short Put

The share price decline to the $200 pricing level provides an opportunity to be slightly risky in options trading and sell a 19 delta expire put option. I believe selling a slightly out of the money put option will provide a higher annualized rate of return because the volatility skew of put options makes the premium richer on the put than call side. The great thing about this strategy is if you execute it with the intention of taking assignment in the stock, it provides an opportunity to acquire shares cheaper than where the stock was trading when you executed the trade.

Sell Short the $190 strike put option for $213 premium with an expiration of September 28th.

The purpose of this trade is to collect time premium and if necessary acquire 100 shares because the stock is undervalued based on fundamentals. If you hold this contract to expiration (46 days), the annualized rate of return is 9.3% on the premium ($213) collected against the cash secured ($19,000). If you get assigned the shares, your cost basis will be $18,793 which is a 6.4% discount to purchasing shares at the current price of $200.

For educational purposes, when you sell a put option, you are delivered 100 long shares if the price of the stock at expiration is below the strike price. The short option also can be delivered shares anytime the counterparty decides to exercise their put option. Warren Buffett uses this strategy to collect time premium and acquire shares in stocks he wants to own cheaper than the current share price.

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective of acquiring shares. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclaimer

Copper Canyon LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor in Orlando, Florida. We have outlined our market commentary and all information detailed in this article is not investment advice, it merely indicates the opinions and views of Copper Canyon LLC and its Investment Advisors. There can no assurance forecasts and projections will realize as described in this commentary. Forward looking statements are not indicative of future performance and cannot be interpreted as such. Any forward looking statements or share price calculations should not be construed as Investment Advice and are for market commentary purposes only.

This commentary was created by Dylan Quintilone, Investment Advisor Representative of Copper Canyon LLC. Copper Canyon LLC is a State of Florida Registered Investment Advisor.

Dylan Quintilone CRD# 6732024

More information can be found about Copper Canyon LLC CRD#286061 here, by typing Copper Canyon LLC into the search box.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HON, MMM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We hold no common stock positions in 3M common stock, but we may initiate a position within 72 hours.