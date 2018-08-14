Why Golf Today Is A Secular Short (A PGA Insider's View)

While current trends are strong, golf is teeing up as a potential solid Short.

Don’t be fooled into thinking golf is now investable.

So... golf sales are up. Golf stocks are up. And Tiger Woods just had his best finish in a major tournament in a decade. So golf is back, right? Not so fast.

Don’t be fooled into thinking golf is now investable explains Hedgeye Retail analyst (and former PGA pro) Jeremy McLean.

While current trends are strong, he explains why golf and companies in the space like Calloway Golf (ELY) and Acushnet Holdings (GOLF) are actually teeing up as potentially solid Shorts.

Below is this PGA insider’s level-headed view on the subject:

