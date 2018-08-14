Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWYDF) CEO Matthew Manson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stornoway Diamond Corp (OTCPK:SWYDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Matthew Manson - President, CEO & Director

Orin Baranowsky - CFO

Patrick Godin - COO & Director

Analysts

Edward Sterck - BMO Capital Markets

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. Matthew Manson, President and CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Matthew Manson

Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our -- on the call. This morning, we released our second quarter 2018 results, which are available on our website or on SEDAR. And this morning, we have myself, Matt Manson; Patrick Godin, Chief Operating Officer; and Orin Baranowsky, Chief Financial Officer, to go through the call. There is a presentation, as usual, on our website that you're able to access at stornowaydiamonds.com. This supplements the press release, and we'll be referring to it by, I don't know, page by page basis during the call.

Management will provide an overview of the second quarter 2018 results and followed by commentary on the outlook for the business for the remainder of the year, and then we'll open it up for questions.

Please note that some numbers mentioned during this call may be rounded for ease of listening. The full and complete numbers will be listed in the presentation and the MD&A. And also note that certain statements may be made in this call that will contain forward-looking information, so I refer listeners to the cautionary statements regarding this in our press releases on the website and in the presentation.

So I'm going to start this off by referring to Slide 5 of the deck. The second quarter results that we released this morning looks on the financial and operating numbers for the company during a period of transition as we move from primarily an open pit operation to sourcing the majority of our ore from underground operations at Renard. Mining in the main Renard 2-Renard 3 pits concluded early in the second quarter, and the underground mine ramped up production during the April, May, June period. Ramp-up in the underground mine has progressed more slowly than expected, partly due to delays in equipment delivery and partly due to drawpoint management issues. We can report, however, that subsequent to the quarter-end, we have achieved sufficient open drawpoints, equipment and manpower levels to attain success with the underground mine's design capacity of 6,000 tonnes per day as our new ore sorting facility was commissioned during the quarter and is also performing well.

As we have also previously reported, ore availability for processing during this transitional stage of the mine, whether from the first underground stopes to stockpile or the R65 open pit, has been lower grade than we originally planned. This has impacted our carat recoveries during the period, and this impact has already been incorporated into our revised guidance issued in May. Meeting of guidance for the ore will be depending upon sustaining our current mining rates and budgeted grades for the remainder of the year, but the change in guidance in May was in contemplation of these lower carat recoveries during the first half of the year. The carat production and sales data for the quarter were pre-released on July 6, so the financial results released today reflect the impact from income and earnings of these lower numbers. Costs are in line with expectations.

There was one lost time injury in the quarter, and no instances of environmental noncompliance.

Turning to Slide 6. I want to briefly mention the forest fire that caused a temporary suspension of operations of the mine between the 1st and the 5th of July and that was subsequent to the quarter-end. As everyone knows, forest fires are a fact of life in mining in the north. This one was started by lightning strike, and by the 1st of July, was coming closer access through an airport. Our employees' well-being is obviously always the #1 concern, and with the ability to safely move people in and out being threatened, we chose to evacuate site personnel while the fire was being contained. This was achieved successfully without incident, and we were back up and running by the 6th of July. I want to thank everyone involved in this process, especially the Stornoway team members and the SOPFEU staff, the Québec mine -- Québec firefighting agency, that assisted with the evacuation and the fire containment. No facilities of Renard were directly impacted by the fire.

So I'm now going to turn this over to Orin to discuss the quarter's operating and financial results.

Orin Baranowsky

Thanks, Matt. Before turning to Slide 9, we provided a summary of the impact of IFRS 15 adoption on our financial results on Slide 8 for your review. On Slide 9, we processed 562,000 tonnes in the quarter for an average daily run rate of 6,460 tonnes per day. During the quarter, we did have a scheduled 3-day shutdown for annual maintenance, which did have an impact on overall tonnes processed. The tonnes processed fell below the 7,000 tonne per day target due to lower ore availability from the Argyle open pit and from the underground mine. Carats recovered were 223,000 carats at a grade of 40 cpht. The lower grades were the result of lower grade in the first mining stopes and only having access to primarily lower grade stockpiles and the R65 open pit, as Matt mentioned previously.

We completed 2 tender sales in the quarter for 201,000 carats at an average price of $109. These results do not include the 128,000 carats that were sold in the third tender sale of the year, which concluded in March but for which revenues were realized in the second quarter as sales proceeds were received in April. Additionally, 42,000 carats of diamond incidentals, that is diamond smaller than the 7 DTC sieve that were recovered in excess of that expected for the -- from the Renard Mineral Resource, were sold at the end of the second quarter at an average price of $19 per carat.

Cash cost per tonne were $58.69 per tonne, and cash cost per carat were CAD 147.69. The significant increase in cash cost per carat was primarily due to 2 factors. Approximately half of this increase was due to an $11 million write-down of cash cost to bring inventory to its net realizable value. These costs are related to the mining of lower grade [indiscernible] materials in the second quarter; and then approximately 40% of the increase was due to the reduction in carats recovered on a year-over-year basis, with the remainder of the increase year-over-year due largely to the increase of costs associated with underground mining versus open pit mining.

Capital expenditures in the quarter were $19.9 million, primarily related to the completion of the ore sorting circuits and for the developments of the underground mine. We would expect capital expenditures to trend down in the second half of the year as it primarily relates to the underground development and down to the 470 meter level. Overall, on a total cost basis, cash costs were largely in line with budgets, while CapEx was below budget for the first half of the year.

Turning to Slide 11. Reported revenues in the second quarter were $56.9 million. And revenues, excluding the impact of IFRS 15, were $48.9 million. Our revenues increased year-over-year, primarily due to increased prices achieved at sale and a stronger U.S. dollar. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.4 million due to the lower carat production and sales relative to cost per carats and as well as the NRV write-down previously mentioned. Net loss in the quarter was $35.9 million or $0.04 per share. And at the end of the quarter, we had cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash, of $31.6 million, with total financial liquidity of $46.5 million, and total debt was approximately $311 million.

Turning to Slides 12 and 13 for a discussion on sales. We've seen a strong diamond markets in the first half of the year and an upward real trend for pricing for Renard goods since we began selling in late 2016. Two tender sales were completed during the quarter. In real terms, excluding changes in mix, we have now seen prices for a production increase by 27% from our first sale to the end of June 2018. Our tenders continue to be well attended with risk demand for the product.

On Slide 12, we are showing the real price index created by the sale of our goods against the price index published by RoughPrices.com to give an indication of the strong performance that we have seen for Renard goods compared to the general rough market.

On Slide 13, we show the segmented price performance by size class compared to our 2018 guidance. Pricing for our plus-7 DTC goods have trended well within guidance range all year. We see the significant increase in sale 1803, and that was primarily due to the sale of the 37-carat Type 2a diamond for $1.3 million in March. The sale of minus-7 goods has tracked comfortably above our guidance for the year despite a modest softening of the market through the second quarter. We do not believe the market for smaller and cheaper diamonds has fully regained the losses sustained after Indian demonetization in late '16 -- or 2016. However, of note, we did not see a perceptible change to the pricing of this product segment in our tenders following the announcement of the De Beers lab-grown Lightbox initiative in May, which one could have expected that the market could have reacted negatively to this news. This is encouraging to us and lends support to our thesis of good future price upside in this area, driven by the achieved decline in mine production of smaller or lower quality natural diamonds expected over the next 2 to three years.

I will now turn it over to Pat to discuss the operations in more detail. Pat?

Patrick Godin

Okay. Thank you, Orin. So I would direct you to the Slide 15. So open pit mining in our main Renard 2-3 open pit end in April. We had our first production blast in the underground mining in December, and our production ramp-up began in March.

Our experience to date, the country rocks surrounding our production stopes is more competent than expected, and the blasted ore is caving naturally. As a consequence, and as previously discussed in our first quarter call, our mining methodology evolved to an Assisted Block Cave. This is positive in terms of the future of the mine, especially in the mining dilution, the ability to avoid the waste backfill and the overall amount of development works as recorded an adjustment to our blasting final sequencing and drawpoint management practice.

On Slide 15, we illustrate the ramp-up of ore mucked per day through mid-August. As we had gone through the first -- the adjustment, the ramp-up has been slower than previously planned, principally due to the reemergence of lead time for moderate mining equipment in our sector and our work in controlling our dry inventory in the drawpoints. However, by the end of July, we have sufficient equipment, drawpoints open and manpower in place to achieve mining rates at/or above 6,000 tonnes per day of the design capacity. This has been achieved with the hard work and dedication of everyone in the Stornoway team and our contractors underground.

On Slides 16 and 17, we show you where we are currently mining in Renard 2 orebody underground. On Slide 16, you can see that the initial position stope development has been on the north side of the orebody in our panel 12 and 13. The ore here is slightly dilute and composed primarily of country rock breccia, or CRB, and hypabyssal kimberlite.

On Slide 17, we are showing you a section. In section, the sequencing of the panel development and blasting in Renard 2 over the next few months. As we open up additional panels in the center of the orebody that have been now of 14 through 17, we had been mucking the principal 2a and 2b TK units of Renard 2, and we have seen great increase and improvement in diamond recoveries. Our experience here has been more comparable with what we saw in the open pit above, where we saw positive a resource reconciliation over 18 months of mining. So with our mining rates established, the design attributes or the underground mine validated and our grade increasing, we expect diamond recovery in the second half of the year to be a significant improvement over the first half of the year.

Turning to Slide 18. Our new ore sorting plant was successfully commissioned during the quarter. We are achieving a rate -- a reject rate of between 15% to 30% of feed, with a kimberlite loss rate of between 1% to 2%. Achieving a higher rate -- rejection rate will be possible with higher kimberlite blast rate. During the commissioning period, our feed to the new OSP has been particularly high in dilution, given where we are mining in the underground mine. Taking this into account, we can say that the timing recovered since this introduction have exhibit lower level of breakage that observed previously with comparable feed composition. We're all looking forward to seeing the full potential of the OSP on lower dilution, higher grade ore, and we are working hard to take advantage of the higher plant capacity potential that we see the OSP providing to us. This is something we will discuss further in the near term.

Will now pass it back to Matt.

Matthew Manson

Thanks, Pat. So on Slide 19, we're showing a restatement of the revised guidance that we issued in May. Our targets for carats sold and carats produced is already in consequence, as we said previously, of the lower production rates and carat recoveries that we've experienced in Q1 and Q2. No further changes to these targets have been made at this time, although achieving them will require some maintained or budgeted production rates and grades for the remainder of the year, so we got to remain focused. Otherwise, we're doing well in pricing, there are 2 segments in pricing categories, and in line on cost overall. If anything, we are seeing a modest increase, as Orin has explained to you, in operating cost and modest decrease in capital cost and plans for a net performance below plan overall. As per our previous guidance, we see capital cost declining now that the principal construction in the underground mine and construction of the new OSP plant is behind us.

On Slide 20, we're talking about our financial position. At the end of the second quarter, we had overall liquidity of $46.5 million, with $31.6 million of cash and cash equivalents. And then there's an additional $15.9 million of restricted cash in the service accounts, with a total debt position of $311 million.

The construction of the Renard mine, the ramp-up of processing, the introduction of ore sorting, the construction of ramp-up for the underground mine, all of this has been achieved with the capital structure established in our original 2014 construction funding. We are not yet cash flow -- free cash flow positive in this business. Specifically, the lower-than-expected carat recoveries in the first half of the year that we have discussed in this call has resulted in stretching our balance sheet. We provide cautionary language around this in our press release and in our MD&A.

So it's now time to address this. At the end of the first quarter, we reported that we were engaged with our lenders and key stakeholders in certain balance sheet amendments designed to provide us greater financial flexibility. In the context of these discussions, we have received certain waivers that, among other things, defer $10 million of principal payments up to September 30, 2018. The discussion with our stakeholders are with a view to providing us proper balance sheet strength and working capital to take us through the scheduled convention of free cash flow starting in 2019. So whilst these discussions are currently ongoing and their outcome cannot yet be confirmed, we can report that they are proceeding constructively, and our outlook on the business is positive. We will provide more disclosure on this matter when we are able. But we highlight, as we have always done, the strength of our partnerships in Québec and elsewhere and the quality of stakeholders involved with us in this venture.

So with that, I will turn this call back over to the operator and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from Ed Sterck from BMO.

Edward Sterck

Just a couple of questions here for me. The -- just on the timing of the inventory write-down. Why make that move now? What's been the catalyst for that? And then what are your finished inventory levels now?

Orin Baranowsky

In terms of the write-down, we look at the costs associated with mining in the quarter and then factor in what those costs are relative to the inventory level that are on our balance sheet and look at them from the perspective of a net realizable value. So the value was above what the realizable value of the costs were, so we took the write-down in the quarter. Those are costs related that are for mining that was completed in the second quarter for diamonds that will be sold -- some of them will be sold in the third quarter. So that will have a knock-on effect of reducing our cash costs in the third quarter. And then in terms of the finished goods, just it would be in the notes in the financials, and I think it was -- it's note 7 is the inventory. I don't have that right in front of me. Well, I can get that for you if we can answer your next question.

Edward Sterck

Does that mean then that the finished inventory on hand this quarter is of particularly low value? Is that where this comes from? Or...

Orin Baranowsky

No, no, I wouldn't say that. It's just been written down to where the realizable value is. It's a function of recovering a lower number of carats in the quarter than what was originally budgeted.

Edward Sterck

Okay. And then the -- just the next question is on the fire that occurred in July and the fact that the site was evacuated. Are you confident that, that won't have any material impact on your targets for the year in terms of diamond output?

Patrick Godin

Yes. It will represent the four days that we lost in our production. I think on a 6-month basis, we got to work to catch it up. That's our objective. But here, our priority was to preserve the integrity of our people, so that's what we did. And yes, for sure, we're going to work to catch up the loss that we occurred due to the fact that we had to evacuate people.

Matthew Manson

I think in the grand scheme of things, that was a relatively short interruption, and we were back up very fast and efficiently. There was no leads back into production. We were back up at full speed immediately. So I'm hoping in the context you're that asking that it becomes a rounding error to us by year-end.

Edward Sterck

Okay. That's fair enough. And then my final question is just on the move to Assisted Block Cave. Longer term, do you see when the underground operation is ready here to stride? Do you see some potential cost benefits, either in terms of operation costs or lower development CapEx, coming through from that?

Patrick Godin

Oh, yes, for sure. The Assisted Block Cave will require less development than the tender block longhaul panels. So it's going to impact our OpEx and our CapEx because we have lots of development on both site. So we see benefit to that. Actually, we see also benefit to assist the cave, so that's why we call that assisted block caving, mainly when we initiate the caving process. So if the main reason is to cut to have a better framing condition to make our life easier when we had to draw the drawpoints, and we maintain this approach. But yes, in the medium term, it will reduce the development requirement, so indirectly, it will impact our -- positively, our OpEx and CapEx, yes.

Matthew Manson

We've highlighted in our disclosure today and in this call that subsequent to the quarter-end, we have hit the design capacity in the underground mine. That's a really important thing to achieve. I mean, this project is predicated upon doing 6,000 tonnes a day of underground mucked ore and 1,000 tonnes a day of open pit ore from which we're taking from R65. We hit 6,000 or better by the end of July, and that was based upon the design being light, the manpower being in place, equipment being in place. And that was a nonfailure issue for us because the mining business has, as I said, developed lead times again for equipment. Our supplier had that issue. So we have to wait for some of our equipment. We also had double haulage weigh access. We had sufficient drawpoints open, and we've been up as high as 7,000 tonnes a day in mucking ore. So validating the design of the underground mine to provide ore at that rate to our process plant has been an important success. I wish it had come in by the end of June. It's arrived by the end of July, but we're there, I think, and our job is to sustain that and maintain that for the balance of the year. So I think that's certainly very encouraging for all of us here.

I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Matthew Manson for closing remarks.

Matthew Manson

Thank you, and thanks, everyone, for joining the call today. Q2 was a quarter transition for the company as we move to underground mining. As I said, we're there as of the end of July. We're happy about that. We're looking forward to a second -- a better second half of the year, and we're now achieving the production levels that we want to be achieving. We are continuing to work with our stakeholders to achieve a capital structure that's more flexible and in line with operating company Stornoway, and we will report to you on progress. Thanks for joining the call, and have a good day.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes the program.